8 Days A Week

Dec. 21 (Friday)

Eureka Fine Art Gallery — An artists’ cooperative, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (except Christmas), 2 Pine St., next to Brews, in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Heartwood Gallery — An artists’ cooperative, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (except Christmas) through Dec. 31, 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville. 444-0888.

School’s Out Movies — “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

YAG Holiday Fundraiser — 6 p.m., Rolando’s, 917 N. “A” St. in Fort Smith. A benefit for the Young Actors Guild. Email hello@pilotarts.com.

“The Polar Express” — Put on your PJs and join the WAC for a special screening of the family-favorite Christmas story, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

Winter Solstice Concert — Featuring harpist Beth Stockdell, 7:30 p.m., Mt. Sequoyah Martin Chapel, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 443-4531.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — The story of the horrible Herdman children finding the meaning of Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 2 p.m. Dec. 23, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $22-$29. Final weekend. 631-8988.

__

Dec. 22 (Saturday)

“First Person Plural” — An exhibit exploring life stories of 30 Arkansas women who came of age in the 20th century, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Jan. 5, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Holiday Artsy Craftsy, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, creative play, puppets, dance, and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily except Christmas through Jan. 4, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Home for the Holidays Concert — With Don Matt and Scott Thompson, the Harris family, Morty and Melody, Melonlight Dance, Delvis, Catherine Reed, DJ Rassinier, Pearl Brick, Cyndi Corkran, Becky Jean and the Candyman, and Nick Rorick, 7 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. Donations to the Flint Street Food Bank are accepted at the door. 253-7333.

__

Dec. 23 (Sunday)

“Art For a New Understanding” — “Native Voices: 1950s to Now,” with some 80 artworks from the 1950s to today, including paintings, photography, video, textiles, sculptures, performance art & more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday through Jan. 7, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Closing at 2 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25. Free. 657-2335.

Wishing Spring Gallery — An artists’ cooperative, open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24, 8862 W. McNelly Road at the Bentonville/Bella Vista border. Free; all work is for sale. 273-1798 or wishingspringgallery.org.

Fenix Fayetteville — An artists’ cooperative, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 23, 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Lights of the Ozarks — 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1, on the Fayetteville square. Free; pony rides, carriage rides, food and drinks are available. 521-5776.

The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display — 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. through Jan. 1, 4423 E Wyman, Fayetteville. Parking $5; train rides $2. facebook.com/pg/StewartFamilyLights.

Great Passion Play Lights Drive-Through — Dark until 8 p.m. through Christmas Day, 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs. Donation requested. 253-9200.

Lights on the Square — Through Jan. 1, downtown Bentonville. Free. 439-8500.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 30, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$49. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Dec. 24 (Monday)

Winter Break Wonders — Artmaking, creative play, puppets, dance, and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily except Christmas through Jan. 4, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Dec. 25 (Tuesday)

Merry Christmas!

__

Dec. 26 (Wednesday)

“Outside the Pale” — The architecture of Fay Jones, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through December, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-5816.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Dec. 27 (Thursday)

School’s Out Movies — “How to Train Your Dragon,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Dec. 28 (Friday)

“Frida Kahlo’s Garden” — Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 28-29 & Jan. 2-5, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. Exhibit closes after the Jan. 5 viewing hours. Email eve@acozarks.org.

School’s Out Movies — “The Incredibles,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Dec. 29 (Saturday)

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Dec. 30 (Sunday)

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Dec. 31 (Monday)

Noon Year’s Eve — Ring in the New Year (without staying up past bedtime) at the fourth annual family celebration with art projects, performances, a Coca-Cola toast at noon, and a family dance party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

New 365 — Music, dance, art and performance to ring in the new year, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $75. 657-2335.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com