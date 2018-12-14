Most Wonderful Time

Displays light up the night as Santa settles in for season

From pictures with Santa Claus to dazzling light displays, Northwest Arkansas has more to offer during the holiday season than you can shake a reindeer tail at!

Ongoing Events

Take a Selfie with Santa

Santa at the Northwest Arkansas Mall

WHEN — Through Dec. 24 at various times during the week; pet pictures with Santa, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11

WHERE — 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

COST — Varies, depending on photo package

INFO — 521-6152

Santa at Pinnacle Hills Promenade

WHEN — Through Dec. 24 at various times during the week

WHERE — 2203 Promenade Drive, Rogers

COST — Varies, depending on photo package

INFO — 936-2160

Santa at the Walmart Museum

WHEN — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 22

WHERE — 105 N. Main St., Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 273-1329

Santa’s Wonderland

WHEN — Through Dec. 24

WHERE — Bass Pro Shops, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers

COST — Free

INFO — BassPro.com/Santa

__

Light Displays

Lights of the Ozarks

WHEN — 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1

WHERE — Downtown Fayetteville square

COST — Free

INFO — 521-5776

The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display

The Stewart family has added a new pathway from the parking lot to the main event, which features 1.5 million lights and dozens of inflatables.

WHEN — 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. through Jan. 1

WHERE — 4423 E Wyman, Fayetteville

COST — Parking $5; train rides $2

INFO — facebook.com/pg/StewartFamilyLights

Bentonville Square

WHEN — Through Jan. 1

WHERE — Downtown square

COST — Free

INFO — 439-8500

Great Passion Play Lights Drive-Through

A forest of over 300 Christmas trees will greet you on your way to the Christ of the Ozarks.

WHEN — Dark through 8 p.m. through Dec. 25

WHERE — 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs

COST — Free with donation

INFO — 253-9200

UAFS Lights

WHEN — Through Dec. 31

WHERE — Campus Green on UAFS campus, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith

COST — Free

INFO — 788-7025

__

Other Events

Holiday Gift Market

WHEN — One hour before and during all Walton Arts Center holiday performances

WHERE — McBride Studio, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson, Fayetteville

COST — Free

INFO — 571-2706

‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley’

As the family gathers at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy to celebrate Christmas, Mary — the bookish middle child of the Bennets — finally has her day. Set two years after the events of “Pride and Prejudice,” this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike.

WHEN — Through Dec. 30

WHERE — TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville

COST — $17.50-$50

INFO — theatre2.org or 443-5600

NWA Holiday Geek Market

WHEN — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9

WHERE — Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville

COST — Free

INFO — nwageekmarket.weebly.com

Handel’s Christmas Messiah Sing-Along

No rehearsals for this impromptu gathering of community voices.

WHEN — 3 p.m. Dec. 9

WHERE — Bella Vista Community Church, 5 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista

COST — Free

INFO — 876-7204

‘Sacred Sounds of Mercy’ Concerts

WHEN — 10 a.m. Dec. 10-13, 17-20 and 24

WHERE — Mondays/Wednesdays: Mercy Medical Main Entrance, 7301 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith; Tuesdays/Thursdays: Mercy Tower West, 6801 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

COST — Free

INFO — Email jennifer.cook@mercy.net

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

There’s no better way to continue the holiday spirit than to see this classic come to life on stage in a radio-on-stage adaptation.

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $5-$10 plus fees

INFO — 751-5441

From Christmas to the Cross

Live Walk-Through Nativity

WHEN — 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15

WHERE — Ozark Adventist Academy Campus, 20997 Dawn Hill East Road, Gentry

COST — Donation of nonperishable food items

INFO — 736-221 or euglena1370@yahoo.com

A Very SoNA Christmas

A collection of favorite sacred and secular music celebrating the magic and beauty of Christmas. Featuring the SoNA Singers, regional high school choirs, and special guest soloists.

WHEN — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15

WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

COST — $32-$55

INFO — 443-5600

Christmas with the APO

This year the orchestra will be performing the jazzy Duke Ellington “Nutcracker” with its own big band on stage with the orchestra, both under the direction of Maestro Steven Byess. Don’t miss a special reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with the APO in the background, and the ever popular sing-along with the orchestra will also be on the program.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 3 p.m. Dec. 16

WHERE — Arend Arts Center, 1901 SE J St., Bentonville

COST — $5-$35

INFO — 841-4644

Winter Wonderland NWA

The Winter Wonderland will provide your family with a fun shopping experience just in time for Christmas.

WHEN — 10 a.m. Dec. 15-16

WHERE — Bentonville County Fairgrounds, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 616-2997

The Snowman: A Family Concert

The family-favorite holiday tradition returns in the fourth annual screening of the 1982 Academy Award-nominated film “The Snowman,” based on Raymond Briggs’ classic children’s book of the same name.

WHEN — 2 p.m. Dec. 16

WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

COST — $10

INFO — 443-5600

‘The Polar Express’

Put on your PJs and join the WAC for a special screening of the family-favorite Christmas story.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 21

WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

COST — $10

INFO — 443-5600

