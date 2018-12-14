Most Wonderful Time
Displays light up the night as Santa settles in for season
LARA JO HIGHTOWER
lhightower@nwadg.com
From pictures with Santa Claus to dazzling light displays, Northwest Arkansas has more to offer during the holiday season than you can shake a reindeer tail at!
Ongoing Events
Take a Selfie with Santa
Santa at the Northwest Arkansas Mall
WHEN — Through Dec. 24 at various times during the week; pet pictures with Santa, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11
WHERE — 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
COST — Varies, depending on photo package
INFO — 521-6152
Santa at Pinnacle Hills Promenade
WHEN — Through Dec. 24 at various times during the week
WHERE — 2203 Promenade Drive, Rogers
COST — Varies, depending on photo package
INFO — 936-2160
Santa at the Walmart Museum
WHEN — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 22
WHERE — 105 N. Main St., Bentonville
COST — Free
INFO — 273-1329
Santa’s Wonderland
WHEN — Through Dec. 24
WHERE — Bass Pro Shops, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers
COST — Free
INFO — BassPro.com/Santa
__
Light Displays
Lights of the Ozarks
WHEN — 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1
WHERE — Downtown Fayetteville square
COST — Free
INFO — 521-5776
The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display
The Stewart family has added a new pathway from the parking lot to the main event, which features 1.5 million lights and dozens of inflatables.
WHEN — 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. through Jan. 1
WHERE — 4423 E Wyman, Fayetteville
COST — Parking $5; train rides $2
INFO — facebook.com/pg/StewartFamilyLights
Bentonville Square
WHEN — Through Jan. 1
WHERE — Downtown square
COST — Free
INFO — 439-8500
Great Passion Play Lights Drive-Through
A forest of over 300 Christmas trees will greet you on your way to the Christ of the Ozarks.
WHEN — Dark through 8 p.m. through Dec. 25
WHERE — 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs
COST — Free with donation
INFO — 253-9200
UAFS Lights
WHEN — Through Dec. 31
WHERE — Campus Green on UAFS campus, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith
COST — Free
INFO — 788-7025
__
Other Events
Holiday Gift Market
WHEN — One hour before and during all Walton Arts Center holiday performances
WHERE — McBride Studio, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson, Fayetteville
COST — Free
INFO — 571-2706
‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley’
As the family gathers at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy to celebrate Christmas, Mary — the bookish middle child of the Bennets — finally has her day. Set two years after the events of “Pride and Prejudice,” this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike.
WHEN — Through Dec. 30
WHERE — TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville
COST — $17.50-$50
INFO — theatre2.org or 443-5600
NWA Holiday Geek Market
WHEN — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9
WHERE — Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville
COST — Free
INFO — nwageekmarket.weebly.com
Handel’s Christmas Messiah Sing-Along
No rehearsals for this impromptu gathering of community voices.
WHEN — 3 p.m. Dec. 9
WHERE — Bella Vista Community Church, 5 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista
COST — Free
INFO — 876-7204
‘Sacred Sounds of Mercy’ Concerts
WHEN — 10 a.m. Dec. 10-13, 17-20 and 24
WHERE — Mondays/Wednesdays: Mercy Medical Main Entrance, 7301 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith; Tuesdays/Thursdays: Mercy Tower West, 6801 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith
COST — Free
INFO — Email jennifer.cook@mercy.net
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
There’s no better way to continue the holiday spirit than to see this classic come to life on stage in a radio-on-stage adaptation.
WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15
WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale
COST — $5-$10 plus fees
INFO — 751-5441
From Christmas to the Cross
Live Walk-Through Nativity
WHEN — 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15
WHERE — Ozark Adventist Academy Campus, 20997 Dawn Hill East Road, Gentry
COST — Donation of nonperishable food items
INFO — 736-221 or euglena1370@yahoo.com
A Very SoNA Christmas
A collection of favorite sacred and secular music celebrating the magic and beauty of Christmas. Featuring the SoNA Singers, regional high school choirs, and special guest soloists.
WHEN — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
COST — $32-$55
INFO — 443-5600
Christmas with the APO
This year the orchestra will be performing the jazzy Duke Ellington “Nutcracker” with its own big band on stage with the orchestra, both under the direction of Maestro Steven Byess. Don’t miss a special reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with the APO in the background, and the ever popular sing-along with the orchestra will also be on the program.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 3 p.m. Dec. 16
WHERE — Arend Arts Center, 1901 SE J St., Bentonville
COST — $5-$35
INFO — 841-4644
Winter Wonderland NWA
The Winter Wonderland will provide your family with a fun shopping experience just in time for Christmas.
WHEN — 10 a.m. Dec. 15-16
WHERE — Bentonville County Fairgrounds, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville
COST — Free
INFO — 616-2997
The Snowman: A Family Concert
The family-favorite holiday tradition returns in the fourth annual screening of the 1982 Academy Award-nominated film “The Snowman,” based on Raymond Briggs’ classic children’s book of the same name.
WHEN — 2 p.m. Dec. 16
WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
COST — $10
INFO — 443-5600
‘The Polar Express’
Put on your PJs and join the WAC for a special screening of the family-favorite Christmas story.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 21
WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
COST — $10
INFO — 443-5600
Send holiday events to lhightower@nwadg.com. A list will run every Sunday until Christmas.