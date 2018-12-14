LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
December 14, 2018

BRONCHO — Tulsa natives BRONCHO have been churning out thoughtful, nuanced rock ‘n’ roll with an art school spirit and a punk rock heart since 2010. Their fourth and latest album, “Bad Behavior,” is their strongest effort yet and reveals BRONCHO’s fly-on-the-crumbling-wall vision of our moral climate, complete with a reenergized, accessible sound. The group is at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 9 p.m. Dec. 14. broncho.tv. $12-$15.

Dec. 14

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Lazy Daisy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Miles Over Mountains — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Alex Williams — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

The Shortlist — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

A Bluegrass Christmas — 7 p.m. with Roots Tour, for Sonic Images. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.

BRONCHO — 9 p.m.; Rackensack at 6; Boss Tweeds at 7. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Lynne Koplitz — stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Cadillac Jackson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Divas on Fire — 8 p.m., with The Keys. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Southtown Comedy Night — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Dave Tessier — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Sean Fresh & The Nasty Fresh Crew — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Dime Box Duo — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery.

Dec. 15Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post, Bella Vista.

Ron Stratton and Teresa Maria Gomez — 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.

Brad Sativa & Eddie Ortiz — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Groovement — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Bellamy Brothers — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Steve Earle — 8 p.m.; Devin Dawson at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Core on Mall, Fayetteville.

Pat Ryan Key — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — 2 p.m. holiday concert. Fayetteville Public Library.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Lynne Koplitz — stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell.

Marla Barina Jazz”n”Bossa — 5 p.m., The Island Bistro, Holiday Island.

September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Snapback — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Silano, Cook, and Hall — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Girls Night Out The Show — 8 p.m. Magic Mike Experience. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$40.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Nathan Bryce Colo — 8 p.m.; Richard Burnett duo at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Worst Party Ever — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

A Very SoNA Christmas — 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $32-$55.

Dec. 16

Randall Shreve — 4 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band — 3 p.m., Farmington Performing Arts Center.

Hospitones — 2 p.m. holiday concert. Fayetteville Public Library.

Sean Patton — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Hawk and Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

The Snowman: A Family Concert — 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Dec. 17

House Of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7:30 p.m., with Ashtyn Barbaree, Serrano-Torres, Will Brand, and Will Gunselman. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Swearin’ — Alternative Philadelphia rockers Swearin’ will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville in support of their first album in five years, “Fall Into the Sun.” NPS says the October release is packed “full of indie-rock rippers and raw energy tracing the path of their lives from an older and wiser vantage point.” The four-piece will be joined by Dark Thoughts, and Ankle Pop. facebook.com/swearinband. $10-$12.

Dec. 18

Swearin’ — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Acoustic Open Mic — hosted by Nick Lohanick. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Dec. 19

Free Intro Lesson — 6:30 p.m. for women. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dec. 20

Deuces Wild — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Randall Shreve — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Will Brand and Friends — 8:30 p.m. ‘A Classy Christmas.’ George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Melody Pond — 6 p.m., holiday show, with Alisha Patillo. The Hive, Bentonville

Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Categories: LIVE! In NWA

Related Articles

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! In NWA

LIVE! In NWA

New Year Looks Promising

New Year Looks Promising

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

Live Music & Clubs

Live Music & Clubs

George’s 10/12: Brandi Carlile & Amy Ray

George’s 10/12: Brandi Carlile & Amy Ray

The Set List

The Set List