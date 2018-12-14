LIVE! in NWA
Dec. 14
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Lazy Daisy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Miles Over Mountains — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Alex Williams — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
The Shortlist — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
A Bluegrass Christmas — 7 p.m. with Roots Tour, for Sonic Images. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.
BRONCHO — 9 p.m.; Rackensack at 6; Boss Tweeds at 7. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Lynne Koplitz — stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Cadillac Jackson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Divas on Fire — 8 p.m., with The Keys. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Southtown Comedy Night — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Dave Tessier — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Sean Fresh & The Nasty Fresh Crew — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Dime Box Duo — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery.
Dec. 15Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post, Bella Vista.
Ron Stratton and Teresa Maria Gomez — 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.
Brad Sativa & Eddie Ortiz — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Groovement — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Bellamy Brothers — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Steve Earle — 8 p.m.; Devin Dawson at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Core on Mall, Fayetteville.
Pat Ryan Key — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Melody Pond — 2 p.m. holiday concert. Fayetteville Public Library.
Ashtyn Barbaree — Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Lynne Koplitz — stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell.
Marla Barina Jazz”n”Bossa — 5 p.m., The Island Bistro, Holiday Island.
September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Snapback — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Silano, Cook, and Hall — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Girls Night Out The Show — 8 p.m. Magic Mike Experience. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$40.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Nathan Bryce Colo — 8 p.m.; Richard Burnett duo at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Worst Party Ever — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
A Very SoNA Christmas — 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $32-$55.
Dec. 16
Randall Shreve — 4 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band — 3 p.m., Farmington Performing Arts Center.
Hospitones — 2 p.m. holiday concert. Fayetteville Public Library.
Sean Patton — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
Hawk and Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
The Snowman: A Family Concert — 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Dec. 17
House Of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7:30 p.m., with Ashtyn Barbaree, Serrano-Torres, Will Brand, and Will Gunselman. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Dec. 18
Swearin’ — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Acoustic Open Mic — hosted by Nick Lohanick. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Dec. 19
Free Intro Lesson — 6:30 p.m. for women. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Dec. 20
Deuces Wild — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Randall Shreve — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Will Brand and Friends — 8:30 p.m. ‘A Classy Christmas.’ George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Melody Pond — 6 p.m., holiday show, with Alisha Patillo. The Hive, Bentonville
Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
