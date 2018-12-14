LIVE! in NWA

Dec. 14

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Lazy Daisy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Miles Over Mountains — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Alex Williams — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

The Shortlist — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

A Bluegrass Christmas — 7 p.m. with Roots Tour, for Sonic Images. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.

BRONCHO — 9 p.m.; Rackensack at 6; Boss Tweeds at 7. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Lynne Koplitz — stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Cadillac Jackson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Divas on Fire — 8 p.m., with The Keys. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Southtown Comedy Night — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Dave Tessier — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Sean Fresh & The Nasty Fresh Crew — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Dime Box Duo — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery.

Dec. 15Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post, Bella Vista.

Ron Stratton and Teresa Maria Gomez — 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.

Brad Sativa & Eddie Ortiz — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Groovement — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Bellamy Brothers — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Steve Earle — 8 p.m.; Devin Dawson at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Core on Mall, Fayetteville.

Pat Ryan Key — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — 2 p.m. holiday concert. Fayetteville Public Library.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Lynne Koplitz — stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell.

Marla Barina Jazz”n”Bossa — 5 p.m., The Island Bistro, Holiday Island.

September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Snapback — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Silano, Cook, and Hall — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Girls Night Out The Show — 8 p.m. Magic Mike Experience. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$40.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Nathan Bryce Colo — 8 p.m.; Richard Burnett duo at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Worst Party Ever — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

A Very SoNA Christmas — 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $32-$55.

Dec. 16

Randall Shreve — 4 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band — 3 p.m., Farmington Performing Arts Center.

Hospitones — 2 p.m. holiday concert. Fayetteville Public Library.

Sean Patton — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Hawk and Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

The Snowman: A Family Concert — 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Dec. 17

House Of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7:30 p.m., with Ashtyn Barbaree, Serrano-Torres, Will Brand, and Will Gunselman. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Dec. 18

Swearin’ — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Acoustic Open Mic — hosted by Nick Lohanick. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Dec. 19

Free Intro Lesson — 6:30 p.m. for women. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dec. 20

Deuces Wild — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Randall Shreve — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Will Brand and Friends — 8:30 p.m. ‘A Classy Christmas.’ George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Melody Pond — 6 p.m., holiday show, with Alisha Patillo. The Hive, Bentonville

Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

