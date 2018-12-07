LIVE! in NWA

Dec. 7

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Van Cliburn Concert Series — 7 p.m. “Philip Glass: Works for Piano” with Maki Namekawa, Aaron Diehl, and Jenny Lin. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$50.

Koe Wetzel — 9 p.m., with Chris Colston; Jesse Dean and Co. at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Keith Nicholson Trio — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Remnants — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Speakeasy — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ M Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Dec. 8

ACO Chorale Winter Concert — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $10.

TERMINUS — 9 p.m. with Judson Void. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

NWA Celebration Singers Children’s Choir — 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library.

Ryan Green & Lauren Turner — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Candy Lee — 7 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.

Beth Stockdell’s Holiday Harp — 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Maud Crawford — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Uncrowned Kings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Conjunction Function — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Creative Visions — 6 p.m. Music and Language Arts of the Southern Plains. Museum of Native American History, Bentonville.

Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

God Bless America Concert — 1 p.m., Riordan Hall, Bella Vista.

Mark Shields — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Gin Mill Dive — 8 p.m.; Richard Burnett Duo at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Will Bush Violin Studio Holiday Concert — 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum, Springdale.

Smoke Folk — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Hip Hop Night — 9 p.m., with Rhae Rhae, Candis, KJ and more. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Dec. 9

Mannheim Steamroller — 3 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $53-$55.

Winter Jazz Showcase — 2 p.m. with UA Community of Arkansas Music School. Fayetteville Public Library.

Todd Snider — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$30.

GennaRose Nethercott — 7 p.m. presented by Open Mouth. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Steven Skattebo & Kenny Goff — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Dec. 11

Free Intro Lesson — 6:30 p.m. for kids. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.

Rick Dodson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

UA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

The King’s Singers — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $22-$42.

Dec. 12

Jim Lauderdale — 7:30 p.m., AACLive, Fort Smith. $40.

Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

James Hamilton — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt Berger — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tyler Jordan and Paige Berry — 9 p.m., with Lost John. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Dec. 13

Sidebar Comedy Improv — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Morgan Squared — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Sissy Brown — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Roger Thomas — Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Chris Duarte Group — 6:30 p.m, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com