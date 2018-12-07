LIVE! in NWA
Dec. 7
Route 358 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Van Cliburn Concert Series — 7 p.m. “Philip Glass: Works for Piano” with Maki Namekawa, Aaron Diehl, and Jenny Lin. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$50.
Koe Wetzel — 9 p.m., with Chris Colston; Jesse Dean and Co. at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Keith Nicholson Trio — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Remnants — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Speakeasy — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
DJ M Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Dec. 8
ACO Chorale Winter Concert — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $10.
TERMINUS — 9 p.m. with Judson Void. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
NWA Celebration Singers Children’s Choir — 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library.
Ryan Green & Lauren Turner — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Candy Lee — 7 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.
Beth Stockdell’s Holiday Harp — 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Maud Crawford — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Uncrowned Kings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Conjunction Function — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Creative Visions — 6 p.m. Music and Language Arts of the Southern Plains. Museum of Native American History, Bentonville.
Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
God Bless America Concert — 1 p.m., Riordan Hall, Bella Vista.
Mark Shields — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Gin Mill Dive — 8 p.m.; Richard Burnett Duo at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Will Bush Violin Studio Holiday Concert — 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum, Springdale.
Smoke Folk — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Hip Hop Night — 9 p.m., with Rhae Rhae, Candis, KJ and more. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Dec. 9
Mannheim Steamroller — 3 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $53-$55.
Winter Jazz Showcase — 2 p.m. with UA Community of Arkansas Music School. Fayetteville Public Library.
Todd Snider — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$30.
GennaRose Nethercott — 7 p.m. presented by Open Mouth. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Steven Skattebo & Kenny Goff — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Dec. 11
Free Intro Lesson — 6:30 p.m. for kids. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.
Rick Dodson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
UA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
The King’s Singers — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $22-$42.
Dec. 12
Jim Lauderdale — 7:30 p.m., AACLive, Fort Smith. $40.
Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
James Hamilton — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Matt Berger — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tyler Jordan and Paige Berry — 9 p.m., with Lost John. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Dec. 13
Sidebar Comedy Improv — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Morgan Squared — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Sissy Brown — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Roger Thomas — Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Chris Duarte Group — 6:30 p.m, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com