LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
December 7, 2018

Dec. 7

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Van Cliburn Concert Series — 7 p.m. “Philip Glass: Works for Piano” with Maki Namekawa, Aaron Diehl, and Jenny Lin. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$50.

Koe Wetzel — 9 p.m., with Chris Colston; Jesse Dean and Co. at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Keith Nicholson Trio — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Remnants — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Speakeasy — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ M Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Jim Lauderdale — Winner of multiple Grammy awards, singer/songwriter and sideman Jim Lauderdale has released at least one, and sometimes as many as three, records every year since 1998. He is the second most recorded writer in George Strait’s Canon of Country Music, as well as having been responsible for country hits for many lauded artists. The ambassador of Americana takes to the stage at AACLive in Fort Smith at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. 719-8931, AACLive.com or jimlauderdale.com. $40.

Dec. 8

ACO Chorale Winter Concert — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $10.

TERMINUS — 9 p.m. with Judson Void. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

NWA Celebration Singers Children’s Choir — 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library.

Ryan Green & Lauren Turner — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Candy Lee — 7 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.

Beth Stockdell’s Holiday Harp — 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Maud Crawford — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Uncrowned Kings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Conjunction Function — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Creative Visions — 6 p.m. Music and Language Arts of the Southern Plains. Museum of Native American History, Bentonville.

Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

God Bless America Concert — 1 p.m., Riordan Hall, Bella Vista.

Mark Shields — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Gin Mill Dive — 8 p.m.; Richard Burnett Duo at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Will Bush Violin Studio Holiday Concert — 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum, Springdale.

Smoke Folk — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Hip Hop Night — 9 p.m., with Rhae Rhae, Candis, KJ and more. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

The King’s Singers — The King’s Singers return to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 for a performance of holiday classics and songs from their newest album, “Gold,” which marks their 50th anniversary. The all-male choral group has seen a variety of lineups but is always consistent in excellence and musical versatility. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org or kingssingers.com. $22-$42.

Dec. 9

Mannheim Steamroller — 3 & 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $53-$55.

Winter Jazz Showcase — 2 p.m. with UA Community of Arkansas Music School. Fayetteville Public Library.

Todd Snider — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$30.

GennaRose Nethercott — 7 p.m. presented by Open Mouth. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Steven Skattebo & Kenny Goff — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Dec. 11

Free Intro Lesson — 6:30 p.m. for kids. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.

Rick Dodson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

UA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

The King’s Singers — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $22-$42.

Dec. 12

Jim Lauderdale — 7:30 p.m., AACLive, Fort Smith. $40.

Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

James Hamilton — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt Berger — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tyler Jordan and Paige Berry — 9 p.m., with Lost John. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Dec. 13

Sidebar Comedy Improv — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Morgan Squared — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Sissy Brown — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Roger Thomas — Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Chris Duarte Group — 6:30 p.m, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Categories: LIVE! In NWA

Related Articles

The Set List: Interview with Pretty Lights

The Set List: Interview with Pretty Lights

The Set List

The Set List

Music & Clubs May 17-24

Music & Clubs May 17-24

Live Music And Clubs

Live Music And Clubs

Neon Green Smiles, Big Smith & Emily Knight

Neon Green Smiles, Big Smith & Emily Knight

Goodbye Dio

Goodbye Dio

A Sunday Show with Mountain Sprout

A Sunday Show with Mountain Sprout

Maud Crawford, FOS Project & American Aquarium

Maud Crawford, FOS Project & American Aquarium