Best Bets: December

It’s all about the holidays

Dec. 5

Children’s Concert — Melody’s Mostly Musical Day with Van Cliburn pianist Jenny Lin, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” — Set two years after the events of “Pride and Prejudice,” this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike, through Dec. 30, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17.50-$50. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

__

Dec. 6

Silver Tea — A Winter Wonderland hosted by St. James Episcopal Church women, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Dining Room, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. By donation. 253-5610.

“The Wackiest Tackiest Christmas” — Carolers, creative comedy and all sorts of Christmas cheer, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $5; no reservations. fslt.org.

__

Dec. 8

Holiday Art Market — Featuring the work of Karen Ahuja, Cheri Bohn, Brandon Bullette, Heather Chilson, Karolyn Farrell, Carol Hart, Eloa Jane, Cheryl Kellar, Jay McDonald, Denice Nicholson, Joelle Storet, Linda Sheets & Justin Williams, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

‘Tis the Season — With the ACO Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441.

__

Dec. 9

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — America’s favorite holiday tradition for more than 30 years, 3 & 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. Part of the UAFS Season of Entertainment. $53-$55. 788-7300.

__

Dec. 11

The King’s Singers — The 50th anniversary of the renowned all-male choral ensemble, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $12-$42. 443-5600.

__

Dec. 13

Grand Reopening — Rogers Historical Museum, 11 a.m., 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — See this classic come to life on stage in a radio-on-stage adaptation, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15, Arts Center of the Ozarks. $5-$10. 751-5441.

__

Dec. 15

Winter Wonderland — A fun shopping experience just in time for Christmas, 10 a.m. Dec. 15-16, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. Free. 616-2997.

A Very SoNA Christmas — A collection of favorite sacred and secular music celebrating the magic and beauty of Christmas, featuring the SoNA Singers, regional high school choirs & special guest soloists., 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $32-$55. 443-5600.

Christmas With the Arkansas Philharmonic — Including a collaboration with the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 15 & 3 p.m. Dec. 16, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$35. arphil.org or 841-4644.

__

Dec. 16

“The Snowman” — A Family Concert with SoNA, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

__

Dec. 21

“The Polar Express” — Put on your PJs and join in a special screening of the family-favorite Christmas story about a young boy on an extraordinary ride to the North Pole, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

__

Dec. 31

Noon Year’s Eve — Ring in the New Year (without staying up past bedtime) at the fourth annual family celebration with art projects, performances, a Coca-Cola toast at noon, and a family dance party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

New 365 — Music, dance, art and performance to ring in the new year, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $75. 657-2335.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com