8 Days A Week

Dec. 7 (Friday)

Holiday Radio Show — With the Five & Dime Players, 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel Conservatory in Eureka Springs. $20. ReserveEureka.com.

Rogers Christmas Parade — 7 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. 936-5487.

The Holiday Art Sale — Founded in 2001 by Don House, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9, 545 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. 283-0132.

“The Wackiest Tackiest Christmas” — Carolers, creative comedy and all sorts of Christmas cheer, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $5; no reservations. fslt.org.

“On Your Feet!” — The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 8; 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $38-$77. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

Dec. 8 (Saturday)

Bentonville Christmas Parade — 10 a.m., downtown Bentonville. Free. 439-8500.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Lanuti’s Glass Studio Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8 & noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. Email dlanuti@gmail.com.

Mother Nature Reads — “Squirrels: Busy All Year ‘Round,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Hanukkah with Temple Shalom, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Harp Music for the Holidays — With Beth Stockdell, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. stockdell.com.

Holiday Art Market — Featuring the work of Karen Ahuja, Cheri Bohn, Brandon Bullette, Heather Chilson, Karolyn Farrell, Carol Hart, Eloa Jane, Cheryl Kellar, Jay McDonald, Denice Nicholson, Joelle Storet, Linda Sheets & Justin Williams, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

God Bless America Concert — 1 p.m., Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Free. 855-8000.

Art & Nature Pendant Class — With Kate Baer, 1-4 p.m., OzarkFolkways in Winslow. $100 includes all materials. 634-3791.

Holiday Concert — With students from the Will Bush Violin Studio in Springdale, 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Holiday Open House — Cookies, hot chocolate & more, 2-5 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free museum admission before or after the 3 p.m. Fort Smith Christmas Parade. 788-7841.

Christmas at Dickens Place — Foods, carols and Christmas shopping with local artisans, 3-7 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1752.

Living Windows — Live actors portray Girl With a Pearl Earring, Frida Kahlo, American Gothic and more, 5-8 p.m., Spring Street in downtown Eureka Springs. Free. EurekaSpringsChristmas.com.

Creative Visions — “Music and Language Arts of the Southern Plains with Travis Mammedaty,” 6 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free to anyone 14 and older. Register at monah.us. 273-2456.

‘Tis the Season — With the ACO Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441.

Peter Noone & Herman’s Hermits — 8 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center. $27-$42. 632-2129 or almapac.org.

Dec. 9 (Sunday)

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

UA Community Music School Winter Jazz Showcase — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Handel’s Christmas Messiah Sing-Along — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church. Free. 876-7204.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — America’s favorite holiday tradition for more than 30 years, 3 & 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. Part of the UAFS Season of Entertainment. $53-$55. 788-7300.

Dec. 10 (Monday)

From Book to Stage — Filming a Book Trailer for “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief,” 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades 5-12. Register at faylib.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Auditions — For Agatha Christie’s “A Murder Is Announced,” 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Performance dates are Feb. 8-17. 751-5441.

Dec. 11 (Tuesday)

Lunch & Learn — Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free for adults. 621-1152.

Let’s Talk About Quilts — With certified quilt appraiser Alice McElwain, 1:30 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Bring your quilted treasure to find out its age, value and possible provenance. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum.org.

Grinch Movie Night — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for families. 750-8180.

Seeing Yourself in the Archive — Stories from University of Arkansas Special Collections with Lori Birrell, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Books & Brews — “Our Souls at Night” by Kent Haruf, 6 p.m., Core Public House on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Book Club — “The German Girl” by Armando Lucas Correa, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 30, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$49. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

Dec. 12 (Wednesday)

Gingerbread House Workshop — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults. Register at faylib.org.

Succulents 101 — With Botanical Garden of the Ozarks horticulturist Lee Witty, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Book Reveal — For “Waste Not: How to get the most from your food,” created by the James Beard Foundation, 6:30 p.m., The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. $70 includes dinner. brownpapertickets.com/event/3899393.

The Great Reveal — Get a sneak peek inside library vaults, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

The King’s Singers — The 50th anniversary of the renowned all-male choral ensemble, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $12-$42. 443-5600.

Dec. 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Holiday Party — For book club members, 9:30-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Afterschool Movies — “Bigfoot,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Teen Movie Night — “Elf,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. 621-1152.

Film Screening — “Jesse James,” starring Henry Fonda and Tyrone Power, 6:30 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. The movie was made in Pineville, Mo., and the nearby area in 1938. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum.org.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — See this classic come to life on stage in a radio-on-stage adaptation, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15, Arts Center of the Ozarks. $5-$10. 751-5441.

Dec. 14 (Friday)

Art by the Glass — Hand Lettering Card Workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Spotlight Talk — Muriel Miguel: A Retrospective, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Dec. 15 (Saturday)

Sweets With Santa — Sweets, crafts, photo booth & Santa, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free for ages 4-8. Register at faylib.org.

CB Babies — For infants ages 3 months to 24 months, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Winter Wonderland — A fun shopping experience just in time for Christmas, 10 a.m. Dec. 15-16, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. Free. 616-2997.

Mini Masters — For ages 4-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Mountain Street Stage — With Melody Pond, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Saturday Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

A Very SoNA Christmas — A collection of favorite sacred and secular music celebrating the magic and beauty of Christmas, featuring the SoNA Singers, regional high school choirs & special guest soloists., 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $32-$55. 443-5600.

Christmas With the Arkansas Philharmonic — Including a collaboration with the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 15 & 3 p.m. Dec. 16, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$35. arphil.org or 841-4644.

Dec. 16 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“The Snowman” — A Family Concert with SoNA, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

Mountain Street Stage — The Hospitones, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 17 (Monday)

Auditions — For “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Performances will be Feb. 8-24. 631-8988.

