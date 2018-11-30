Three Minutes, Three Questions ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ November 30, 2018

JOCELYN MURPHY

Charlie Brown and his Peanuts gang have been loved by millions through the generations as they’ve searched for the true meaning of Christmas, welcomed The Great Pumpkin, and helped us all navigate life’s ups and downs with heart. The Arts Center of the Ozarks will host them all this weekend with three more performances of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Here, director Kimberly Dejarnatt, Abby Jackson in the role of Sally and Titus Shaver as Snoopy answer a few questions for ‘SUP about participating in the holiday classic.

Q. Why did you want to do this show?

Kimberly: Who doesn’t love “A Charlie Brown Christmas”? For our family, this cartoon is one of the movies that we have always watched to help usher in the Christmas season. Not only does it have the lovable Peanuts characters, but it answers the question that we have all asked at one time, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?!” Linus answers this question directly from the Bible, Luke Chapter 2. His message of the true meaning of Christmas is truth of which we all need to be reminded. I love the opportunity to bring this wonderful, family-friendly musical to the stage of the ACO!

Abby: I have had the opportunity to work with Kimberly before, and she does such a wonderful job of making a show magical for both the viewer and the actor/actress. To be a part of that magic is truly an honor and an unforgettable experience. Being a part of bringing “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to life has not only continually reminded me of the importance of maintaining an element of childlike excitement and simplicity in one’s perception of the holiday season but of the many reasons I love acting.

Q. What are some of the best parts and biggest challenges of working with such beloved and iconic characters?

Kimberly: Having such well-defined personalities in well-established characters is both a blessing and a curse. There is not a lot of room for interpretation. Our actors have great examples to build their characters upon. These characters, in particular, have personalities that each of us can identify with at different times in our lives. It is so much fun to delve into these personality gems and make them shine on stage!

Titus: These characters come with so many funny lines! [Creator Charles] Schultz is a comedic genius and really makes it easy to have fun being your character. There is always of course the pressure of living up to the cartoons and comics, but who can complain about reading and watching those as “studying”?

Q. Which character do you relate to the most?

Kimberly: Hands down, I most identify with Lucy. She is bossy, opinionated, in charge, and yet, there is a soft side to her as well that we sometimes get a glimpse of. She hides her insecurities behind a bossy exterior. On the other hand, Linus’ personality and his heart and compassion are more of what I would aspire to be more like.

Q. What about your character do you see in yourself?

Abby: Sally has a sweetness to her and a sense of magic as most 5-year-olds do. I relate to finding that sense of magic in life, and I also relate to her go-getter attitude. She sets a goal, and she does not stop until what she wants is achieved — even when it is something as simple as getting a letter to Santa written.

Titus: In this show I play Snoopy, and he honestly perfectly matches several parts of my personality. I consider myself an introvert and kind of quiet, but on the flip side I also enjoy being goofy to no end! This makes him quite a blast for me personally.

FAQ

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

WHEN — 7 p.m. Nov. 30 & Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Dec. 2

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale

COST — $10-$15

INFO — 751-5441, acozarks.org