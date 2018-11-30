Most Wonderful Time

Displays light up the night as Santa settles in for season

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

From pictures with Santa Claus to dazzling light displays, Northwest Arkansas has more to offer during the holiday season than you can shake a reindeer tail at!

Ongoing Events

Take a Selfie with Santa

Santa at the Northwest Arkansas Mall

WHEN — Through Dec. 24 at various times during the week; pet pictures with Santa, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11

WHERE — 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

COST — Varies, depending on photo package

INFO — 521-6152

Santa at Pinnacle Hills Promenade

WHEN — Through Dec. 24 at various times during the week

WHERE — 2203 Promenade Drive, Rogers

COST — Varies, depending on photo package

INFO — 936-2160

Santa at the Walmart Museum

WHEN — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 22

WHERE — 105 N. Main St., Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 273-1329

Santa’s Wonderland

WHEN — Through Dec. 24

WHERE — Bass Pro Shops, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers

COST — Free

INFO — BassPro.com/Santa

__

Light Displays

Lights of the Ozarks

WHEN — 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1

WHERE — Downtown Fayetteville square

COST — Free

INFO — 521-5776

The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display

The Stewart family has added a new pathway from the parking lot to the main event, which features 1.5 million lights and dozens of inflatables.

WHEN — 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. through Jan. 1

WHERE — 4423 E Wyman, Fayetteville

COST — Parking $5; train rides $2

INFO — facebook.com/pg/StewartFamilyLights

Bentonville Square

WHEN — Through Jan. 1

WHERE — Downtown square

COST — Free

INFO — 439-8500

Great Passion Play Lights Drive-Through

A forest of over 300 Christmas trees will greet you on your way to the Christ of the Ozarks.

WHEN — Dark through 8 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 25

WHERE — 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs

COST — Free with donation

INFO — 253-9200

UAFS Lighting Ceremony

WHEN — Through Dec. 31

WHERE — Campus Green on UAFS campus, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith

COST — Free

INFO — 788-7025

Christmas Parade of Lights

WHEN — Through Dec. 31

WHERE — Downtown Eureka Springs

COST — Free

INFO — 800-6Eureka

___

Other Events

‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley’

As the family gathers at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy to celebrate Christmas, Mary — the bookish middle child of the Bennets — finally has her day. Set two years after the events of “Pride and Prejudice,” this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike.

WHEN — Through Dec. 30

WHERE — TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville

COST — $17.50-$50

INFO — theatre2.org or 443-5600

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The classic animated television special comes to life in this musical stage adaptation.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Dec. 2

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $10-$15

INFO — 751-5441

Holly Jolly Junk Ranch

Come shop the fields under the twinkling lights, sign up for workshops, enjoy festive photo-ops and eat from delicious food trucks. Vendors will be bringing vintage Christmas goods, seasonal handmade items, jewelry, boutique and much more.

WHEN — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 1

WHERE — 11195 Centerpoint Church Road, Prairie Grove

COST — $5-$10

INFO — www.thejunkranch.com

The Little Craft Show

The LCS takes over the Fayetteville Town Center with 100 makers and artists, handcrafted food and drink.

WHEN — 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1

WHERE — Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain, Fayetteville

COST — Free

INFO — www.thelittlecraftshow.com

Children’s Day

Children will participate in a Build a Pal workshop and may choose a stuffed animal to make, decorate a cookie, paint an ornament, enjoy hot chocolate and write a letter to Santa to be mailed in a special North Pole only mailbox. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos.

WHEN — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1

WHERE — Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

COST — $40

INFO — 783-7841

Breakfast With Santa

What better way to ignite the holiday spirit than a morning of food, fun and photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves? A hearty breakfast will be served, kids will decorate gingerbread cookies, make reindeer food and create Christmas ornaments. Each child will get their picture taken with Santa.

WHEN — 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m. Dec. 1

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $10-$15 plus fees

INFO — 751-5441

Children’s Christmas Train Ride

Enjoy fun and festivities aboard the Children’s Christmas Train. Come early and join the winter wonderland of games and activities.

WHEN — 1 p.m. Dec. 1

WHERE — 306 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

COST — $10-$20

INFO — 725-4017

NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet’s The Nutcracker

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 2

WHERE — Arend Arts Center, 1901 SE J St., Bentonville

COST — $20-$25

INFO — 888-310-0146

Holiday Market and John Two-Hawks Concert

WHEN — 2-6 p.m. Holiday Market, 7 p.m. John Two-Hawks Holiday Concert, Dec. 1

WHERE — The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs

COST — $15-$55

INFO — johntwohawks.com

Winter Dreams Tour of Homes

This 20th annual event, sponsored by the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas, will give ticket holders the opportunity to see six stately homes in Washington and Benton counties.

WHEN — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2

WHERE — Various locations in Benton and Washington Counties

COST — $20-$100

INFO — juniorleaguenwa.org/winterdreams

Festival of Lessons and Carols

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4

WHERE — St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1416 W. Poplar St., Rogers

COST — Free, love offering collected to benefit the NWA Children’s Shelter

INFO — 855-0277

Silver Tea

The Crystal Dining Room at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs will be turned into a Winter Wonderland by the St. James Episcopal Church members for the Silver Tea. Proceeds will benefit “A Cup of Love.”

WHEN — 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6

WHERE — Crystal Dining Room, Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect, Eureka Springs

COST — By donation

INFO — 253-5610

A Child’s Christmas in Wales

Presented by the UA Schola Cantorum

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6

WHERE — Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 Garland Ave., Fayetteville

COST — $5-$10

INFO — faulkner.uark.edu

Wackiest Tackiest Christmas

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8

WHERE — Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. 6th St., Fort Smith

COST — $5

INFO — fslt.org

Wampus Wonderland

WHEN — 6-9 p.m.Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8

WHERE — Hilton Garden Inn, 1325 N. Palak Dr., Fayetteville

COST — Free

INFO — gocattywampus.com

The Rogers Christmas Parade

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 7

WHERE — 2001 S. First St., Rogers

COST — Free

INFO — 936-5487

NWA Holiday Geek Market

A market for nerdy and unique gifts

WHEN — 12-7 p.m. Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9

WHERE — Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville

COST — Free

INFO — nwageekmarket.weebly.com

‘Tis the Season

With ACO Chorale

Join the ACO Chorale for a concert celebrating the holiday season through festive song.

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $5-$10 plus fees

INFO — 751-5441

Bentonville Christmas Parade

WHEN — 10 a.m. Dec. 8

WHERE — Starts at the fire station, to Main to the Square, turns left on 2nd St. and ends at the corner near The Preacher’s Son

COST — Free

INFO — 439-8500

Handel’s Christmas Messiah Singalong

No rehearsals for this impromptu gathering of community voices.

WHEN — 3 p.m. Dec. 9

WHERE — Bella Vista Community Church, 5 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista

COST — Free

INFO — 876-7204

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

There’s no better way to continue the holiday spirit than to see this classic come to life on stage in a radio-on-stage adaptation.

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $5-$10 plus fees

INFO — 751-5441

From Christmas to the Cross

Live Walk-Through Nativity

WHEN — 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15

WHERE — Ozark Adventist Academy Campus, 20997 Dawn Hill East Road, Gentry

COST — Donation of nonperishable food items

INFO — 736-221 or euglena1370@yahoo.com

A Very SoNA Christmas

A collection of favorite sacred and secular music celebrating the magic and beauty of Christmas. Featuring the SoNA Singers, regional high school choirs, and special guest soloists.

WHEN — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15

WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

COST — $32-$55

INFO — 443-5600

Christmas with the APO

This year the orchestra will be performing the jazzy Duke Ellington “Nutcracker” with its own big band on stage with the orchestra, both under the direction of Maestro Steven Byess. Don’t miss a special reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with the APO in the background, and the ever popular sing-along with the orchestra will also be on the program.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 3 p.m. Dec. 16

WHERE — Arend Arts Center, 1901 SE J St., Bentonville

COST — $5-$35

INFO — 841-4644

Winter Wonderland NWA

The Winter Wonderland will provide your family with a fun shopping experience just in time for Christmas.

WHEN — 10 a.m. Dec. 15-16

WHERE — Bentonville County Fairgrounds, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 616-2997

The Snowman: A Family Concert

The family-favorite holiday tradition returns in the fourth annual screening of the 1982 Academy Award-nominated film “The Snowman,” based on Raymond Briggs’ classic children’s book of the same name.

WHEN — 2 p.m. Dec. 16

WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

COST — $10

INFO — 443-5600

‘The Polar Express’

Put on your PJs and join the WAC for a special screening of the family-favorite Christmas story.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 21

WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

COST — $10

INFO — 443-5600

Send holiday events to lhightower@nwadg.com. A list will run every Sunday until Christmas.