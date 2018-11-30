Art OverView

Museum reopening highlights month of art, activities

Dec. 1

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Men With Earrings” — A new series of 69 portraits of Eurekans who identify as male, photographed by John Rankine, ends Dec. 17, Brews in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Dec. 2

Sunday Salon — An artist talk with Brandon Bullette, Amy Eichler, Gary Johnson, Denice Nicholson, Barry Thomas & Craig Underwood, 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

Dec. 6

Gingerbread House Decorating — 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Opening Reception — For “Art for the Holidays,” a collection of film and digital photography, graphic design, metal, marble and wood sculpture, oil, acrylic and watercolor painting, drawing and glass intended for gift giving, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. $10 donation requested. artventuresnwa.org.

Dec. 7

The Holiday Art Sale — Founded in 2001 by Don House, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9, 545 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. 283-0132.

Dec. 8

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Holiday Art Market — Featuring the work of Karen Ahuja, Cheri Bohn, Brandon Bullette, Heather Chilson, Karolyn Farrell, Carol Hart, Eloa Jane, Cheryl Kellar, Jay McDonald, Denice Nicholson, Joelle Storet, Linda Sheets & Justin Williams, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

Creative Visions — “Music and Language Arts of the Southern Plains with Travis Mammedaty,” 6 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free to anyone 14 and older. Register at monah.us. 273-2456.

Dec. 12

Gingerbread House Workshop — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults. Register at faylib.org.

The Great Reveal — Get a sneak peek inside library vaults, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Dec. 13

Grand Reopening — Rogers Historical Museum, 11 a.m., 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Dec. 14

Art by the Glass — Hand Lettering Card Workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Spotlight Talk — Muriel Miguel: A Retrospective, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Dec. 18

“Stand Up, Speak Out Washington County” — A new photo exhibit exploring local protest movements, opens at 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. Through May 18. 750-8165.

GingerDEAD Houses — Make a haunted gingerbread house, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For 5th-12th graders. Register at faylib.org.

Dec. 19

Wednesday Over Water — High South Greatest Hits with Case Dighero, Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

Dec. 20

Brush’N’Brews — Re-create a featured painting led by muralist & Art Ventures artist Brandon Bullette, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing in Springdale. $20. Register by Dec. 17 at 871-2722.

Dec. 22

Winter Break Wonders — Join in special activities each afternoon, including artmaking, creative play, puppets, dance, and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Daily through Jan. 4. Free. 657-2335.

Dec. 31

Noon Year’s Eve — Ring in the New Year (without staying up past bedtime) at the fourth annual family celebration with art projects, performances, a Coca-Cola toast at noon, and a family dance party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

New 365 — Music, dance, art and performance to ring in the new year, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $75. 657-2335.

All Month

“Influences” — A show of muses and other sources of impact, through Dec. 1, Fenix Fayetteville at 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Art At The Bank — Works by Mary Springer, Ruth Lawlor, Tom Ryan & Zeek Taylor, through Dec. 8, First National Bank Of NWA in Bentonville. Free. Curated by Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

“Outside the Pale” — The architecture of Fay Jones, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through December, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-5816.

Arkansas Fiber Arts Exhibition — Featuring work by NWA artists Danny R.W. Baskin, Tina Oppenheimer, Jane Hartfield, Michael Rowland and Teresa Schlabach, through December, William F. Laman Library in North Little Rock. Free. www.racheltrusty.com/arfiberartexhibition.

Veterans Day Exhibit — With an oil painting of General William O. Darby by Judy Ware; the suitcase used by Nic Wintory to flee Nazi Germany in 1939; artifacts of Larry Reed, Fort Smith High graduate, Vietnam veteran, Green Beret and Purple Heart recipient; a painting and journal by Emery “Swede” Lundquist, Pearl Harbor survivor; a uniform of Admiral Edward Walter Eberle, one of Fort Smith’s famed admirals; and military commissions of General Benjamin Bonneville, early solider at Fort Smith and a famous resident, through December, Fort Smith Museum of History. 783-7841.

“An American Vernacular” — Artworks by John Randall Nelson, through Jan. 1, Windgate Art and Design Main Gallery, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Colin.McLain@uafs.edu.

“First Person Plural” — An exhibit exploring life stories of 30 Arkansas women who came of age in the 20th century, through Jan. 5, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

50th Collectors Show and Sale — Artworks carefully curated from New York’s finest galleries, through Jan. 6, Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock. 501-372-4000.

“Frida Kahlo’s Garden” — Through Jan. 7, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. Email eve@acozarks.org.

“Art For a New Understanding” — “Native Voices: 1950s to Now,” with some 80 artworks from the 1950s to today, including paintings, photography, video, textiles, sculptures, performance art & more, through Jan. 7, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“Dep(art)ing Passengers” — Paintings by Charles K. Steiner, UAFS adjunct instructor, through Jan. 7, Fort Smith Regional Airport. Email John.Post@uafs.edu.

“Universal Glory” — Artwork by Shawna C. Elliott, through Jan. 31, Reynolds Room Lobby, Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. 788-7300.

Call For Collectors

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale is looking for collectors to display items from their collections during the museum’s annual “Cabin Fever Reliever” open house, set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 12. 750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com