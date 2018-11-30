8 Days a Week

Nov. 30 (Friday)

Holly Jolly Junk Ranch — Vintage Christmas goods, seasonal handmade items, jewelry, boutique and much more, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 1, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $5-$10. thejunkranch.com.

Little Craft Show — 5-9 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1, Fayetteville Town Center. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com.

Christmas Parade of Lights — 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. 800-EUREKA.

A Modern Christmas Carol — With food and live music, 6 p.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. $65. 254-3870.

Teen Mini-Golf @ the Library — An afterhours mini golf event featuring holes built by different FPL departments and the Teen Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For fifth-12th graders. Register at faylib.org.

Art By the Glass — Decorative bowls, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

“Falling in Love With Christmas” — With Grady Nichols, Andy Chrisman of 4Him and Kelly Ford, 7 p.m., Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $25-$40. fallinginlovewithchristmas.com.

“The Addams Family” — An Alma High School production, 7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Alma Performing Arts Center. $10-$15. 632-2129.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” — 7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Dec. 2, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$15. 751-5441.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 30, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$49. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

__

Dec. 1 (Saturday)

Breakfast With Santa — 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$15. 751-5441.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Children’s Day — With a Build a Pal workshop and chances to decorate a cookie, paint an ornament, enjoy hot chocolate and write a letter to Santa, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $40. 783-7841.

Jingles’ Holiday Spectacular — Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Children’s Christmas Train Ride — 1 p.m., aboard the A&M Railroad in downtown Springdale. $10-$20. 725-4017.

Slide Show — With nature photographer Tim Ernst, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Market — 2-6 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. John Two-Hawks concert follows at 7 p.m. $15-$55. johntwohawks.com.

Holiday Open House — With art, wine, food, music & a raffle for a gift basket with proceeds to Seeds That Feed, 4-6 p.m., White Lotus in Fayetteville. 582-4806 or email lotuswhite@sbcglobal.net.

Native Conversations — With Gregory Gagnon, law professor and citizen of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa, speaking on the seminal place of stories in American Indian cultures, 5:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

“The Nutcracker” — With the NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet, 7 p.m. Dec. 1; 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School. $20-$25. 553-7400.

It’s Time For Christmas — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. Sold out. Wait list information at 452-7575, Ext. 1.

__

Dec. 2 (Sunday)

Winter Dreams Tour of Homes — Now in its 20th year, sponsored by the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations in Benton & Washington counties. $20-$100. juniorleaguenwa.org/winterdreams.

Sunday Salon — An artist talk with Brandon Bullette, Amy Eichler, Gary Johnson, Denice Nicholson, Barry Thomas & Craig Underwood, 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 3 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

Dec. 4 (Tuesday)

Festival of Lessons and Carols — 7:30 p.m., St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1416 W. Poplar St., Rogers. Free, love offering collected to benefit the NWA Children’s Shelter. 855-0277.

__

Dec. 5 (Wednesday)

Children’s Concert — Melody’s Mostly Musical Day with Van Cliburn pianist Jenny Lin, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

“Ozarks at Large” Christmas Show — With music by Arkansauce and The Silver Lining, special guest reader Mark Landon Smith & more, 6:15 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. kuaf.com.

__

Dec. 6 (Thursday)

Silver Tea — A Winter Wonderland hosted by St. James Episcopal Church women, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Dining Room, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. By donation. 253-5610.

Gingerbread House Decorating — 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Opening Reception — For “Art for the Holidays,” a collection of film and digital photography, graphic design, metal, marble and wood sculpture, oil, acrylic and watercolor painting, drawing and glass intended for gift giving, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. $10 donation requested. artventuresnwa.org.

Opening Reception — For “Decadent Chemistry: Heroines and Abstracts,” 6-9 p.m., Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through February. Email art@stage18live.com.

“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” — Presented by UA Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $5-$10. faulkner.uark.edu.

“The Wackiest Tackiest Christmas” — Carolers, creative comedy and all sorts of Christmas cheer, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $5; no reservations. fslt.org.

__

Dec. 7 (Friday)

Rogers Christmas Parade — 7 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. 936-5487.

The Holiday Art Sale — Founded in 2001 by Don House, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9, 545 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. 283-0132.

__

Dec. 8 (Saturday)

Bentonville Christmas Parade — 10 a.m., downtown Bentonville. Free. 439-8500.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Squirrels: Busy All Year ‘Round,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Hanukkah with Temple Shalom, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Harp Music for the Holidays — With Beth Stockdell, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. stockdell.com.

Holiday Art Market — Featuring the work of Karen Ahuja, Cheri Bohn, Brandon Bullette, Heather Chilson, Karolyn Farrell, Carol Hart, Eloa Jane, Cheryl Kellar, Jay McDonald, Denice Nicholson, Joelle Storet, Linda Sheets & Justin Williams, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

Holiday Concert — With students from the Will Bush Violin Studio in Springdale, 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Creative Visions — “Music and Language Arts of the Southern Plains with Travis Mammedaty,” 6 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free to anyone 14 and older. Register at monah.us. 273-2456.

‘Tis the Season — With the ACO Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441.

__

Dec. 9 (Sunday)

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

UA Community Music School Winter Jazz Showcase — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Handel’s Christmas Messiah Sing-Along — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church. Free. 876-7204.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — America’s favorite holiday tradition for more than 30 years, 3 & 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. Part of the UAFS Season of Entertainment. $53-$55. 788-7300.