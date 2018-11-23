‘Tis The Season
Revelers make merry as holiday season blows in
LARA JO HIGHTOWER
From pictures with Santa Claus to dazzling light displays, Northwest Arkansas has more to offer during the holiday season than you can shake a reindeer tail at!
Ongoing Events
Take a Selfie with Santa
Santa at the Northwest Arkansas Mall
WHEN — Nov. 16-Dec. 24 at various times during the week; pet pictures with Santa, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11
WHERE — 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
COST — Varies, depending on photo package
INFO — 521-6152
Santa at Pinnacle Hills Promenade
WHEN — Nov. 16-Dec. 24 at various times during the week
WHERE — 2203 Promenade Drive, Rogers
COST — Varies, depending on photo package
INFO — 936-2160
Santa at the Walmart Museum
WHEN — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 22
WHERE — 105 N. Main St., Bentonville
COST — Free
INFO — 273-1329
Santa’s Wonderland
WHEN — Nov. 10-Dec. 24
WHERE — Bass Pro Shops, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers
COST — Free
INFO — BassPro.com/Santa
Light Displays
Lights of the Ozarks
WHEN — 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 16-Jan. 1
WHERE — Downtown Fayetteville square
COST — Free
INFO — 521-5776
The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display
The Stewart family has added a new pathway from the parking lot to the main event, which features 1.5 million lights and dozens of inflatables.
WHEN — 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17-Jan. 1
WHERE — 4423 E Wyman, Fayetteville
COST — Parking $5; train rides $2
INFO — facebook.com/pg/StewartFamilyLights
Bentonville Square
WHEN — Nov. 17-Jan. 1
WHERE — Downtown square
COST — Free
INFO — 439-8500
Great Passion Play Lights Drive-Through
A forest of over 300 Christmas trees will greet you on your way to the Christ of the Ozarks.
WHEN — Dark through 8 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 25
WHERE — 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs
COST — Free with donation
INFO — 253-9200
UAFS Lighting Ceremony
WHEN — 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19
WHERE — Campus Green on UAFS campus, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith
COST — Free
INFO — 788-7025
Christmas Parade of Lights
WHEN — 6 p.m. Nov. 30
WHERE — Downtown Eureka Springs
COST — Free
INFO — 800-6Eureka
Other Events
The Teddy Bear Tea
This event will feature cookies, a hot chocolate bar and a Santa letter writing station and benefits the NWA chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
WHEN — 3 p.m. Nov. 24
WHERE — The Inn at Carnall Hall, 465 Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville
COST — $25-40; children younger than 2 are free
INFO — 443-9190
Christmas on the Creek
This fun-packed afternoon includes fireside photos with Santa, tiny train rides, Santa letter writing, the lighting of the Springdale Christmas tree and the Springdale Christmas parade.
WHEN — 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24
WHERE — Around downtown Springdale
COST — Varies, depending on event
INFO — 799-7844
The Christmas Parade of the Ozarks
WHEN — 6 p.m. Nov. 24
WHERE — From the Rodeo of the Ozarks to downtown Springdale along Emma Avenue
COST — Free
INFO — 799-7844
‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly’
As the family gathers at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy to celebrate Christmas, Mary — the bookish middle child of the Bennets — finally has her day. Set two years after the events of “Pride and Prejudice,” this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike.
WHEN — Nov. 16-Dec. 30
WHERE — TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville
COST — $17.50-$48
INFO — 443-5600
UAFS Season’s Greetings Concert
A lineup of classical holiday music will be performed by students from the university’s UAFS Chorale, Women’s Chorus, Jazz Catz, Opera and Musical Theatre Workshop, Jazz Band, Brass Ensemble and Symphonic Band. The program will include a variety of secular and sacred holiday favorites, as well as a traditional sing-along to close the show.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Nov. 29
WHERE — Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. 7th St., Fort Smith
COST — Free, but tickets required
INFO — www.tickets.uafs.edu
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
The classic animated television special comes to life in this musical stage adaptation.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Dec. 2
WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale
COST — $10-$15
INFO — 751-5441
A Modern Christmas Carol at the Peel Mansion
Come experience Christmas past, present and future portrayed in period-themed rooms, food and drink pairings and live music. This unique experience flows throughout the entire mansion, conservatory, carriage house and into two heated tents on the north and south lawns of the grounds. Live music provided by Rozenbridge, the Bentonville High School Choir, and DJ Ambrosia Johnson. Must be 21 to attend.
WHEN — 6 p.m. Nov. 30
WHERE — The Peel Mansion, 400 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
COST — $65
INFO — 254-3870
Holly Jolly Junk Ranch
Come shop the fields under the twinkling lights, sign up for workshops, enjoy festive photo-ops and eat from delicious food trucks. Vendors will be bringing vintage Christmas goods, seasonal handmade items, jewelry, boutique and much more.
WHEN — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 1
WHERE — 11195 Centerpoint Church Road, Prairie Grove
COST — $5-$10
INFO — www.thejunkranch.com
The Little Craft Show
The LCS takes over the Fayetteville Town Center with 100 makers and artists, handcrafted food and drink.
WHEN — 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1
WHERE — Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain, Fayetteville
COST — Free
INFO — www.thelittlecraftshow.com
Children’s Day
Children will participate in a Build a Pal workshop and may choose a stuffed animal to make, decorate a cookie, paint an ornament, enjoy hot chocolate and write a letter to Santa to be mailed in a special North Pole only mailbox. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos.
WHEN — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1
WHERE — Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith
COST — $40
INFO — 783-7841
Breakfast With Santa
What better way to ignite the holiday spirit than a morning of food, fun and photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves? A hearty breakfast will be served, kids will decorate gingerbread cookies, make reindeer food and create Christmas ornaments. Each child will get their picture taken with Santa.
WHEN — 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m. Dec. 1
WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale
COST — $10-$15 plus fees
INFO — 751-5441
Children’s Christmas Train Ride
Enjoy fun and festivities aboard the Children’s Christmas Train. Come early and join the winter wonderland of games and activities.
WHEN — 1 p.m. Dec. 1
WHERE — 306 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
COST — $10-$20
INFO — 725-4017
20th Annual Winter Dreams Tour of Homes
This event, sponsored by the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas, will give ticket holders the opportunity to see six stately homes in Washington and Benton counties.
WHEN — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2
WHERE — Various locations in Benton and Washington Counties
COST — $20-$100
INFO — juniorleaguenwa.org/winterdreams
Silver Tea
The Crystal Dining Room at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs will be turned into a Winter Wonderland by the St. James Episcopal Church members for the Silver Tea. Proceeds will benefit “A Cup of Love.”
WHEN — 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6
WHERE — Crystal Dining Room, Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect, Eureka Springs
COST — By donation
INFO — 253-5610
The Rogers Christmas Parade
WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 7
WHERE — 2001 S. 1st St., Rogers
COST — FREE
INFO — 936-5487
ACO Chorale Presents: ‘Tis the Season
Join the ACO Chorale for a concert celebrating the holiday season through festive song.
WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8
WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale
COST — $5-$10 plus fees
INFO — 751-5441
Bentonville Christmas Parade
WHEN — 10 a.m. Dec. 8
WHERE — Starts at the fire station, to Main to the Square, turns left on 2nd St. and ends at the corner near The Preacher’s Son
COST — Free
INFO — 439-8500
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
There’s no better way to continue the holiday spirit than to see this classic come to life on stage in a radio-on-stage adaptation.
WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15
WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale
COST — $5-$10 plus fees
INFO — 751-5441
From Christmas to the Cross
Live Walk-Through Nativity
WHEN — 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15
WHERE — Ozark Adventist Academy Campus, 20997 Dawn Hill East Road, Gentry
COST — Donation of nonperishable food items
INFO — 736-221 or euglena1370@yahoo.com
A Very SoNA Christmas
A collection of favorite sacred and secular music celebrating the magic and beauty of Christmas. Featuring the SoNA Singers, regional high school choirs, and special guest soloists.
WHEN — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
COST — $32-$55
INFO — 443-5600
Winter Wonderland NWA
The Winter Wonderland will provide your family with a fun shopping experience just in time for Christmas.
WHEN — 10 a.m. Dec. 15-16
WHERE — Bentonville County Fairgrounds, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville
COST — Free
INFO — 616-2997
The Snowman: A Family Concert
The family-favorite holiday tradition returns in the fourth annual screening of the 1982 Academy Award-nominated film “The Snowman,” based on Raymond Briggs’ classic children’s book of the same name.
WHEN — 2 p.m. Dec. 16
WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
COST — $10
INFO — 443-5600
‘The Polar Express’
Put on your PJs and join the WAC for a special screening of the family-favorite Christmas story.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 21
WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
COST — $10
INFO — 443-5600
