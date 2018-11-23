‘Tis The Season

Revelers make merry as holiday season blows in

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

From pictures with Santa Claus to dazzling light displays, Northwest Arkansas has more to offer during the holiday season than you can shake a reindeer tail at!

Ongoing Events

Take a Selfie with Santa

Santa at the Northwest Arkansas Mall

WHEN — Nov. 16-Dec. 24 at various times during the week; pet pictures with Santa, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11

WHERE — 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

COST — Varies, depending on photo package

INFO — 521-6152

Santa at Pinnacle Hills Promenade

WHEN — Nov. 16-Dec. 24 at various times during the week

WHERE — 2203 Promenade Drive, Rogers

COST — Varies, depending on photo package

INFO — 936-2160

Santa at the Walmart Museum

WHEN — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 22

WHERE — 105 N. Main St., Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 273-1329

Santa’s Wonderland

WHEN — Nov. 10-Dec. 24

WHERE — Bass Pro Shops, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers

COST — Free

INFO — BassPro.com/Santa

__

Light Displays

Lights of the Ozarks

WHEN — 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 16-Jan. 1

WHERE — Downtown Fayetteville square

COST — Free

INFO — 521-5776

The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display

The Stewart family has added a new pathway from the parking lot to the main event, which features 1.5 million lights and dozens of inflatables.

WHEN — 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17-Jan. 1

WHERE — 4423 E Wyman, Fayetteville

COST — Parking $5; train rides $2

INFO — facebook.com/pg/StewartFamilyLights

Bentonville Square

WHEN — Nov. 17-Jan. 1

WHERE — Downtown square

COST — Free

INFO — 439-8500

Great Passion Play Lights Drive-Through

A forest of over 300 Christmas trees will greet you on your way to the Christ of the Ozarks.

WHEN — Dark through 8 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 25

WHERE — 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs

COST — Free with donation

INFO — 253-9200

UAFS Lighting Ceremony

WHEN — 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19

WHERE — Campus Green on UAFS campus, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith

COST — Free

INFO — 788-7025

Christmas Parade of Lights

WHEN — 6 p.m. Nov. 30

WHERE — Downtown Eureka Springs

COST — Free

INFO — 800-6Eureka

___

Other Events

The Teddy Bear Tea

This event will feature cookies, a hot chocolate bar and a Santa letter writing station and benefits the NWA chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

WHEN — 3 p.m. Nov. 24

WHERE — The Inn at Carnall Hall, 465 Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

COST — $25-40; children younger than 2 are free

INFO — 443-9190

Christmas on the Creek

This fun-packed afternoon includes fireside photos with Santa, tiny train rides, Santa letter writing, the lighting of the Springdale Christmas tree and the Springdale Christmas parade.

WHEN — 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24

WHERE — Around downtown Springdale

COST — Varies, depending on event

INFO — 799-7844

The Christmas Parade of the Ozarks

WHEN — 6 p.m. Nov. 24

WHERE — From the Rodeo of the Ozarks to downtown Springdale along Emma Avenue

COST — Free

INFO — 799-7844

‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly’

As the family gathers at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy to celebrate Christmas, Mary — the bookish middle child of the Bennets — finally has her day. Set two years after the events of “Pride and Prejudice,” this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike.

WHEN — Nov. 16-Dec. 30

WHERE — TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville

COST — $17.50-$48

INFO — 443-5600

UAFS Season’s Greetings Concert

A lineup of classical holiday music will be performed by students from the university’s UAFS Chorale, Women’s Chorus, Jazz Catz, Opera and Musical Theatre Workshop, Jazz Band, Brass Ensemble and Symphonic Band. The program will include a variety of secular and sacred holiday favorites, as well as a traditional sing-along to close the show.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Nov. 29

WHERE — Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. 7th St., Fort Smith

COST — Free, but tickets required

INFO — www.tickets.uafs.edu

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The classic animated television special comes to life in this musical stage adaptation.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Dec. 2

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $10-$15

INFO — 751-5441

A Modern Christmas Carol at the Peel Mansion

Come experience Christmas past, present and future portrayed in period-themed rooms, food and drink pairings and live music. This unique experience flows throughout the entire mansion, conservatory, carriage house and into two heated tents on the north and south lawns of the grounds. Live music provided by Rozenbridge, the Bentonville High School Choir, and DJ Ambrosia Johnson. Must be 21 to attend.

WHEN — 6 p.m. Nov. 30

WHERE — The Peel Mansion, 400 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

COST — $65

INFO — 254-3870

Holly Jolly Junk Ranch

Come shop the fields under the twinkling lights, sign up for workshops, enjoy festive photo-ops and eat from delicious food trucks. Vendors will be bringing vintage Christmas goods, seasonal handmade items, jewelry, boutique and much more.

WHEN — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 1

WHERE — 11195 Centerpoint Church Road, Prairie Grove

COST — $5-$10

INFO — www.thejunkranch.com

The Little Craft Show

The LCS takes over the Fayetteville Town Center with 100 makers and artists, handcrafted food and drink.

WHEN — 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1

WHERE — Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain, Fayetteville

COST — Free

INFO — www.thelittlecraftshow.com

Children’s Day

Children will participate in a Build a Pal workshop and may choose a stuffed animal to make, decorate a cookie, paint an ornament, enjoy hot chocolate and write a letter to Santa to be mailed in a special North Pole only mailbox. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos.

WHEN — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1

WHERE — Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

COST — $40

INFO — 783-7841

Breakfast With Santa

What better way to ignite the holiday spirit than a morning of food, fun and photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves? A hearty breakfast will be served, kids will decorate gingerbread cookies, make reindeer food and create Christmas ornaments. Each child will get their picture taken with Santa.

WHEN — 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m. Dec. 1

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $10-$15 plus fees

INFO — 751-5441

Children’s Christmas Train Ride

Enjoy fun and festivities aboard the Children’s Christmas Train. Come early and join the winter wonderland of games and activities.

WHEN — 1 p.m. Dec. 1

WHERE — 306 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

COST — $10-$20

INFO — 725-4017

20th Annual Winter Dreams Tour of Homes

This event, sponsored by the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas, will give ticket holders the opportunity to see six stately homes in Washington and Benton counties.

WHEN — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2

WHERE — Various locations in Benton and Washington Counties

COST — $20-$100

INFO — juniorleaguenwa.org/winterdreams

Silver Tea

The Crystal Dining Room at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs will be turned into a Winter Wonderland by the St. James Episcopal Church members for the Silver Tea. Proceeds will benefit “A Cup of Love.”

WHEN — 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6

WHERE — Crystal Dining Room, Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect, Eureka Springs

COST — By donation

INFO — 253-5610

The Rogers Christmas Parade

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 7

WHERE — 2001 S. 1st St., Rogers

COST — FREE

INFO — 936-5487

ACO Chorale Presents: ‘Tis the Season

Join the ACO Chorale for a concert celebrating the holiday season through festive song.

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $5-$10 plus fees

INFO — 751-5441

Bentonville Christmas Parade

WHEN — 10 a.m. Dec. 8

WHERE — Starts at the fire station, to Main to the Square, turns left on 2nd St. and ends at the corner near The Preacher’s Son

COST — Free

INFO — 439-8500

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

There’s no better way to continue the holiday spirit than to see this classic come to life on stage in a radio-on-stage adaptation.

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $5-$10 plus fees

INFO — 751-5441

From Christmas to the Cross

Live Walk-Through Nativity

WHEN — 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15

WHERE — Ozark Adventist Academy Campus, 20997 Dawn Hill East Road, Gentry

COST — Donation of nonperishable food items

INFO — 736-221 or euglena1370@yahoo.com

A Very SoNA Christmas

A collection of favorite sacred and secular music celebrating the magic and beauty of Christmas. Featuring the SoNA Singers, regional high school choirs, and special guest soloists.

WHEN — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15

WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

COST — $32-$55

INFO — 443-5600

Winter Wonderland NWA

The Winter Wonderland will provide your family with a fun shopping experience just in time for Christmas.

WHEN — 10 a.m. Dec. 15-16

WHERE — Bentonville County Fairgrounds, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 616-2997

The Snowman: A Family Concert

The family-favorite holiday tradition returns in the fourth annual screening of the 1982 Academy Award-nominated film “The Snowman,” based on Raymond Briggs’ classic children’s book of the same name.

WHEN — 2 p.m. Dec. 16

WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

COST — $10

INFO — 443-5600

‘The Polar Express’

Put on your PJs and join the WAC for a special screening of the family-favorite Christmas story.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 21

WHERE — Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

COST — $10

INFO — 443-5600

Send holiday events to lhightower@nwadg.com. A list will run every Sunday until Christmas.