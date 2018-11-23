LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
November 23, 2018

Swon Brothers — Oklahoma’s own The Swon Brothers return to SEVEN Bar at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., for a free show at 9 p.m. Nov. 23. Brothers Zach and Colton Swon hail from Muskogee and rose to national prominence by reaching the 2013 finals of the hit NBC competition “The Voice.” The duo’s most recent release is the EP “Pretty Cool Scars,” which features the single “Don’t Call Me.” (800) 754-4111, cherokeecasino.com, swonbrothers.com.

Nov. 23

The Creek Rocks — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Swon Brothers — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Runaway June — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Pam and Dan — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Warehouse 90 — 8 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

The Body — 8 p.m. with Author, Punisher, and Bones Of The Earth; Isayah’s Allstars at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

One for the Money — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gyspy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne Garrett and Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Ray Porter — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Future Tapes — 10 p.m., with Thor and The Fiction. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Nov. 24

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Jesse Dean, Megha Rao, and Balire Hastings. American Legion, Fayetteville.

Kyle Kordsmeier — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dead Irish Blues — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The 1 Oz. Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Tony Orlando & Dawn Christmas Show — 8 p.m.; Steve Brack at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $30.

Honeyshuffle — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Garth Brooks Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

King Friday — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n’ Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Uncrowned Kings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Liverpool Legends — 8:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $35-$60.

The Twilight Sloan — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Mendy Johnson — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Mouton — 10 p.m., with The Chads, and Jess Harp & The Harp Breakers. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Nov. 25

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 11 a.m., Hoppin’ Johns, Fayetteville.

Squirrel Jam — 5 p.m., Oark Folkways, Winslow.

Ozark Variety Revue Show No. 2 — 7 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

The Takos — 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Nov. 27

Willi Carlisle — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jade Cicade & Detox Unit — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Jocko — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Will Schuster — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Nov. 28

Jed Harrelson — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Keith Nicholson— 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Daniel Yates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dallas & the Spaniard— 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri— 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Nov. 29

Vibe — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Benjamin Del Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

John McCutcheon — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold out.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Categories: LIVE! In NWA

Related Articles

Multiple Musical Tastes

Multiple Musical Tastes

Live Music & Clubs

Live Music & Clubs

Live Music Nov. 11-17

Live Music Nov. 11-17

Live Music & Clubs

Live Music & Clubs

Radiohead Tribute

Radiohead Tribute

Flipoff Pirates at Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Saturday

Flipoff Pirates at Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Saturday

Live Music Nov. 18-24

Live Music Nov. 18-24

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA