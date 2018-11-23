LIVE! in NWA

Nov. 23

The Creek Rocks — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Swon Brothers — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Runaway June — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Pam and Dan — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Warehouse 90 — 8 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

The Body — 8 p.m. with Author, Punisher, and Bones Of The Earth; Isayah’s Allstars at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

One for the Money — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gyspy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne Garrett and Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Ray Porter — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Future Tapes — 10 p.m., with Thor and The Fiction. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Nov. 24

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Jesse Dean, Megha Rao, and Balire Hastings. American Legion, Fayetteville.

Kyle Kordsmeier — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dead Irish Blues — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The 1 Oz. Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Tony Orlando & Dawn Christmas Show — 8 p.m.; Steve Brack at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $30.

Honeyshuffle — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Garth Brooks Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

King Friday — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n’ Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Uncrowned Kings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Liverpool Legends — 8:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $35-$60.

The Twilight Sloan — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Mendy Johnson — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Mouton — 10 p.m., with The Chads, and Jess Harp & The Harp Breakers. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Nov. 25

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 11 a.m., Hoppin’ Johns, Fayetteville.

Squirrel Jam — 5 p.m., Oark Folkways, Winslow.

Ozark Variety Revue Show No. 2 — 7 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

The Takos — 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Nov. 27

Willi Carlisle — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jade Cicade & Detox Unit — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Jocko — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Will Schuster — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Nov. 28

Jed Harrelson — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Keith Nicholson— 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Daniel Yates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dallas & the Spaniard— 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri— 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Nov. 29

Vibe — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Benjamin Del Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

John McCutcheon — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold out.

