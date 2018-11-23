LIVE! in NWA
Nov. 23
The Creek Rocks — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Swon Brothers — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Runaway June — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Pam and Dan — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Warehouse 90 — 8 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.
The Body — 8 p.m. with Author, Punisher, and Bones Of The Earth; Isayah’s Allstars at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
One for the Money — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gyspy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Odds — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne Garrett and Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Ray Porter — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Future Tapes — 10 p.m., with Thor and The Fiction. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Nov. 24
Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Jesse Dean, Megha Rao, and Balire Hastings. American Legion, Fayetteville.
Kyle Kordsmeier — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dead Irish Blues — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
The 1 Oz. Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Tony Orlando & Dawn Christmas Show — 8 p.m.; Steve Brack at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $30.
Honeyshuffle — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Garth Brooks Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
King Friday — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces n’ Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Uncrowned Kings — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Liverpool Legends — 8:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $35-$60.
The Twilight Sloan — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Mendy Johnson — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Mouton — 10 p.m., with The Chads, and Jess Harp & The Harp Breakers. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Nov. 25
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 11 a.m., Hoppin’ Johns, Fayetteville.
Squirrel Jam — 5 p.m., Oark Folkways, Winslow.
Ozark Variety Revue Show No. 2 — 7 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
The Takos — 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Nov. 27
Willi Carlisle — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Jade Cicade & Detox Unit — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.
Jocko — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Will Schuster — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Nov. 28
Jed Harrelson — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Keith Nicholson— 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Daniel Yates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dallas & the Spaniard— 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri— 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Nov. 29
Vibe — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Benjamin Del Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
John McCutcheon — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold out.
