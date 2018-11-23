8 Days A Week

Nov. 23 (Friday)

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet, 7 p.m. Nov. 23; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 24; 2 p.m. Nov. 25, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $19-$52. 443-5600.

Nov. 24 (Saturday)

Merry Makerspace on the Mountain — Make a unique gift at workshops including wreath making, basketry, weaving, blacksmithing, and cooking, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Live music from Winslow’s Squirrel Jam. Free. 634-3791.

Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Arkansas Crystals _ With Brosh Enterprises, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Super Saturday — Story Time With Jim, the newest youth librarian, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — A casual make and take program, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Christmas on the Creek — With fireside photos with Santa, tiny train rides, Santa letter writing, the lighting of the Springdale Christmas tree and the Springdale Christmas parade at 6 p.m., noon-6 p.m., downtown Springdale. 799-7844.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Saturday Story Time — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages up to 12 and their families. 621-1152.

Nov. 25 (Sunday)

Museum Store Sunday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges. Free admission. 657-2335.

Slide Show — “Arkansas: Ten Years of Wilderness Photography in the Natural State” by Tim Ernst, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jam With the Squirrels — Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play familiar favorites with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

Nov. 26 (Monday)

Nov. 27 (Tuesday)

Eco-Photographer — Gerardo Jaso Nacif, a professor of the prestigious school Colegio Madrid and eco-photographer for the prominent Mexican newspaper La Jornada, 11 a.m., theater of Windgate Art & Design, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. 788-7970.

Beyond the Book — “Lincoln’s Spymaster: Allan Pinkerton, America’s First Private Eye” by Samantha Seiple, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 9-12. 273-7755.

Nov. 28 (Wednesday)

Open Chess Play — For grades 7-12, 6-7:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 273-7755.

Native Voices Film Series — Contemporary Filmmakers featuring Matika Wilbur on “Project 562,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” — In this newly imagined, delightful and just a bit subversive sequel by Lauren Gunderson, Mary will have her day,” through Dec. 30, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $36-$47. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

Nov. 29 (Thursday)

After-School Movies — “Teen Titans Go! to the Movies,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

ArtInfusion Happy Hour — 5:30-7 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. 621-1152.

UAFS Season’s Greetings Concert — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. Free, but tickets required. tickets.uafs.edu.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” — 7 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Dec. 2, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$15. 751-5441.

Nov. 30 (Friday)

Holly Jolly Junk Ranch — Vintage Christmas goods, seasonal handmade items, jewelry, boutique and much more, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 1, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $5-$10. thejunkranch.com.

Little Craft Show — 5-9 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1, Fayetteville Town Center. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com.

Christmas Parade of Lights — 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. 800-EUREKA.

A Modern Christmas Carol — With food and live music, 6 p.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. $65. 254-3870.

Teen Mini-Golf @ the Library — An afterhours mini golf event featuring holes built by different FPL departments and the Teen Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For fifth-12th graders. Register at faylib.org.

Art By the Glass — Decorative bowls, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

“Falling in Love With Christmas” — With Grady Nichols, Andy Chrisman of 4Him and Kelly Ford, 7 p.m., Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $25-$40. fallinginlovewithchristmas.com.

Dec. 1 (Saturday)

Breakfast With Santa — 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$15. 751-5441.

Children’s Day — With a Build a Pal workshop and may choose a stuffed animal to make, decorate a cookie, paint an ornament, enjoy hot chocolate and write a letter to Santa, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $40. 783-7841.

Jingles’ Holiday Spectacular — Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Children’s Christmas Train Ride — 1 p.m., aboard the A&M Railroad in downtown Springdale. $10-$20. 725-4017.

Slide Show — With nature photographer Tim Ernst, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Open House — With art, wine, food, music & a raffle for a gift basket with proceeds to Seeds That Feed, 4-6 p.m., White Lotus in Fayetteville. 582-4806 or email lotuswhite@sbcglobal.net.

Native Conversations — With Gregory Gagnon, law professor and citizen of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa, speaking on the seminal place of stories in American Indian cultures, 5:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

“The Nutcracker” — With the NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet, 7 p.m. Dec. 1; 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School. $20-$25. 553-7400.

Dec. 2 (Sunday)

Winter Dreams Tour of Homes — Now in its 20th year, sponsored by the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations in Benton & Washington counties. $20-$100. juniorleaguenwa.org/winterdreams.

