LIVE! in NWA

Nov. 16

Roby Pantall Jazz Trio — Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista.

Jimmy Wayne Garrett & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Mayday By Midnight — 11 p.m.; Kevin Fowler at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Matt Venuti — 7 p.m., Fire Om Earth Retreat Center, Eurkea Springs. $15-$20.

Mudhawk — 7 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Goose — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

September’s End — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Western Swing Rules — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dr Nola and the Soul Shakers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Lou Dog — 7 p.m., Sublime tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$20.

Flashback — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ghost Cities — 8 p.m., with Groaners, and TV Preacher. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Serpents of Eden — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

AHHFUGYEAHS — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Nov. 17

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — American Legion, Bella Vista.

Large Coats — 9 p.m., with ESC, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Dave Yates — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Honey Shuffle — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Red Oak Ruse — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rocket Science — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

David Lee Murphy — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Nick Caffrey — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Go Strealy — 7 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.

Guitar Center Studio Open House — 1-4 p.m. with studio tours, free jump-start lessons and more. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

HXXS — LaLa Land, Fayetteville.

Kids over the 90s — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Han Duo — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Chicken Pot Pie Duo — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Worst Party Ever — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Nov. 18

Sub-Sahara — 9 p.m., with Datenight, and The Phlegms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Gove Scrivenor — 6 p.m., with Brent Peirce. Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.

The Oh Hellos — 8 p.m., with Samantha Crain. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.

Harmonia — 2 p.m. benefit concert. Heart of Many Ways, Eureka Springs. $10.

Comedians NWA — 8 p.m. all ladies comedy show & live album recording. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $7.

Nov. 20

Wood Chickens — 9 p.m., with The Wirms, and Gardensnakesss. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Kim Carson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Acoustic Open Mic — 7 p.m. with Nick Lohanick. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Nov. 21

Fossils of Ancient Robots — 9 p.m., and Barbarians of Tomorrow. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Kim Carsen — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

2Shock — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Nov. 22

Happy Thanksgiving!

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

