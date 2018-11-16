LIVE! in NWA
Nov. 16
Roby Pantall Jazz Trio — Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista.
Jimmy Wayne Garrett & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Mayday By Midnight — 11 p.m.; Kevin Fowler at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Ashtyn Barbaree — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Matt Venuti — 7 p.m., Fire Om Earth Retreat Center, Eurkea Springs. $15-$20.
Mudhawk — 7 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Goose — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
September’s End — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Western Swing Rules — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Dr Nola and the Soul Shakers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Lou Dog — 7 p.m., Sublime tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$20.
Flashback — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ghost Cities — 8 p.m., with Groaners, and TV Preacher. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Serpents of Eden — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
AHHFUGYEAHS — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Nov. 17
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — American Legion, Bella Vista.
Large Coats — 9 p.m., with ESC, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Dave Yates — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Honey Shuffle — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Red Oak Ruse — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Rocket Science — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
David Lee Murphy — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Nick Caffrey — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Go Strealy — 7 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.
Guitar Center Studio Open House — 1-4 p.m. with studio tours, free jump-start lessons and more. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.
Dudley Jr. — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
HXXS — LaLa Land, Fayetteville.
Kids over the 90s — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Ashtyn Barbaree — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Han Duo — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Chicken Pot Pie Duo — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Worst Party Ever — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Nov. 18
Sub-Sahara — 9 p.m., with Datenight, and The Phlegms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Gove Scrivenor — 6 p.m., with Brent Peirce. Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.
The Oh Hellos — 8 p.m., with Samantha Crain. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.
Harmonia — 2 p.m. benefit concert. Heart of Many Ways, Eureka Springs. $10.
Comedians NWA — 8 p.m. all ladies comedy show & live album recording. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $7.
Nov. 20
Wood Chickens — 9 p.m., with The Wirms, and Gardensnakesss. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Kim Carson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Acoustic Open Mic — 7 p.m. with Nick Lohanick. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Nov. 21
Fossils of Ancient Robots — 9 p.m., and Barbarians of Tomorrow. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.
Kim Carsen — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
2Shock — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Nov. 22
Happy Thanksgiving!
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
