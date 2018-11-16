LIVE! in NWA

November 16, 2018

Nov. 16

Roby Pantall Jazz Trio — Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista.

Jimmy Wayne Garrett & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Mayday By Midnight — 11 p.m.; Kevin Fowler at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Matt Venuti — 7 p.m., Fire Om Earth Retreat Center, Eurkea Springs. $15-$20.

Mudhawk — 7 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Goose — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

September’s End — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Western Swing Rules — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dr Nola and the Soul Shakers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Lou Dog — 7 p.m., Sublime tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$20.

Flashback — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ghost Cities — 8 p.m., with Groaners, and TV Preacher. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Serpents of Eden — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

AHHFUGYEAHS — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Nov. 17

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — American Legion, Bella Vista.

Large Coats — 9 p.m., with ESC, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Dave Yates — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Honey Shuffle — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Red Oak Ruse — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rocket Science — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

David Lee Murphy — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Nick Caffrey — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Go Strealy — 7 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.

Guitar Center Studio Open House — 1-4 p.m. with studio tours, free jump-start lessons and more. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

HXXS — LaLa Land, Fayetteville.

Kids over the 90s — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Han Duo — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Chicken Pot Pie Duo — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Worst Party Ever — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Gove Scrivenor — Gove Scrivenor brings his “high energy folk blues” — with inventive slide work and powerful vocals, tempered with singular work on the autoharp — to 17 Elk St. in Eureka Springs for a Eureka Springs House Concert at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. Brent Pierce will open the concert. Meet-and-greet potluck starts at 5 p.m. 244-0123, eurekahouseconcerts.com. $15.

Nov. 18

Sub-Sahara — 9 p.m., with Datenight, and The Phlegms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Gove Scrivenor — 6 p.m., with Brent Peirce. Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.

The Oh Hellos — 8 p.m., with Samantha Crain. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.

Harmonia — 2 p.m. benefit concert. Heart of Many Ways, Eureka Springs. $10.

Comedians NWA — 8 p.m. all ladies comedy show & live album recording. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $7.

Nov. 20

Wood Chickens — 9 p.m., with The Wirms, and Gardensnakesss. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Kim Carson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Acoustic Open Mic — 7 p.m. with Nick Lohanick. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Swon Brothers — Oklahoma’s own The Swon Brothers return to SEVEN Bar at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., for a free show at 9 p.m. Nov. 23. Brothers Zach and Colton Swon hail from Muskogee and rose to national prominence by reaching the 2013 finals of the hit NBC competition “The Voice.” The duo’s most recent release is the EP “Pretty Cool Scars,” which features the single “Don’t Call Me.” (800) 754-4111, cherokeecasino.com, swonbrothers.com.

Nov. 21

Fossils of Ancient Robots — 9 p.m., and Barbarians of Tomorrow. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Kim Carsen — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

2Shock — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Nov. 22

Happy Thanksgiving!

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.







