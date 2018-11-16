A Return Journey — Mercury retrograde November 16, 2018

As Venus becomes stationary direct, Friday (Nov. 16), Mercury becomes stationary retrograde. An interesting intersection of planetary movements. Although soon in direct motion, Venus will remain in her retrograde shadow until December 18th. With Venus slowly moving forward, our newly assessed values and how to use resources more effectively become apparent. We are careful and observant of these things.

And so, as one planet ends its retrograde motion, another begins. Mercury (wing-footed Hermes) retrograde (13 degrees Sag – 27 degrees Scorpio) is retrograde until December 6that the new moon. Mercury retrograde – rediscovering, sorting through and assessing the past, eliminating what is no longer useful, keeping what is. Mercury retro in Sag, then Scorpio. We all know the rules of Mercury retrograde. We refrain from initiating new projects, from buying large items (cars, homes, appliances, things of great value).

We are careful with communication, thinking, speaking, driving, etc. We check & recheck the fine print. We ponder upon our words before we speak. We are compassionate with others as they speak. Everyone’s mental apparatus is upside down, inside out, sideways. Except those born in Mercury retrograde.

With Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius, we are careful while travelling. We may end up in places we least expect. We are careful while communicating with the law, with lawyers and professors. Mercury retro is a time of productivity. We clean out, review, update, confirm, revise, catch up, reconnect & become aware of deep revelatory insights. We are flexible and adaptable and sometimes think backwards. We research and reflect. We re-think, re-work, re-envision, re-arrange and re-kindle.

We slow down, enter into a sort of retreat. We consider Mercury retro as a time to hide-away, creating a sanctuary and a refuge from the world. We slow down.

ARIES: Those working with you seek your direction and mentorship. You’re the courage, bravery and light needed that “lights their way”. This is not a compliment. It’s a responsibility of leadership coupled with love. It’s important to maintain health, exercise and a simple diet. Possibly you need more calcium/magnesium for calmness. With all relationships, be kind.

TAURUS: The work and responsibilities continue to arrive. You tend to everything needed, forging ahead with Vulcan’s (Soul ruler) help. Vulcan fashions gold out of iron (Soul/personality), creates a forward momentum, allows for optimism (a little), drives you toward future goals. On your mind, always, is how to create and sustain community. It takes more than a village. Tend to your health carefully. Rest every other day.

GEMINI: Home matters more and more. Where you live, with whom, and how to create an environment that supports health and well-being. Simultaneously you must nourish your curious and dual mind. Movement forward is always an issue. Continue to care for yourselves and others nearby with compassion and humor. You are to serve with a wise heart. Venus, your companion, surrounds you with a pale orange light.

CANCER: Home and family become increasingly filled with responsibilities and work. You try to carry on family traditions. However, so many tasks interfere. Restrict how much work you’re doing for others or exhaustion ensues. An acupuncture treatment is most likely needed and chiropractic, too. You’re the one at home needing tender loving care. Rest a while.

LEO: Are you finding yourself creating deeper relationships with others? Leos often tend only to themselves and this creates loneliness. Wherever there’s an imbalance, ask questions, listen, assess, speak from the heart and forgive. Saturn, Dweller on the Threshold of new ways of being, asks you to review past beliefs before new foundational realities can form. Share resources and values. Tend to your favorite kingdom.

VIRGO: In daily life, have the intention to focus on facts not fictions, fantasies, or wishful thinking. Facts are the foundation of a clear thinker and later, good leader. Facts help uplift emotional disturbances, disappointments and confusing changes. Venus asks that you continue to consider what is of value to you and provides both emotional and intellectual inspiration. Listen for the still small voice of God, the Soul within.

LIBRA: You seek a sense of belonging. Your talents and gifts have created a life filled with much abundance. Perhaps you now seek spiritual intuition. You wonder how all the work needed in your life can have less stress and limitation. You know you’re here to serve. You change your appearance with confidence. You’re more harmonious. You’re a bit mysterious, too. Careful with exercise. Careful with bones and ligaments. Careful driving.

SCORPIO: Notice your concern with how others (groups) see and assess you. Notice a change of values occurring, too. It’s an excellent time to contact old friends; assess business opportunities, re-enter groups and review social media. There’s a community or group needing your research abilities. Your self-identity shifts all about. This will continue until it stabilizes. Maintain composure, balance, faith.

SAGITTARIUS: Work should be good and fruitful. You know you’re well-liked, however, you possibly feel restricted, constrained and controlled by situations not quite in your control. It will be important to make yourself more productive, creating harmony at all levels of work. Banish any thoughts of limitation, create a positive, light-filled aura. The outcome will be more than expected. Work on the honor system. Your honor.

CAPRICORN: Contact those far away who love & care for you. Your communication creates harmony and happiness. As your mind ponders future goals include religious as well as physical, emotional and intellectual considerations. Spirituality and religion sustain us, for they touch energies greater than ourselves. Prayer stabilizes us. As you continue to transform recite the Soul & Great Invocations daily and with family.

AQUARIUS: Careful with money in terms of the future. It may slip through your hands easily. Assess how you are living and if it’s sustainable for you. Consider other futuristic ways of living. Allow no limitations of thought. Discuss with others how the present world situation affects how and where you live. Share with everyone what you value and need. Daily routines are changed. Your vitality (life force) is intact. Pray to the devas. They’re your friends.

PISCES: Sometimes we are walking a razor’s edge precipice, remembering yesterday, not seeing tomorrow. It’s good to summon faith that there is indeed a Path ahead even if it’s invisible. There will be a moving forward soon (after years of un-knowing). The forests will become the trees of opportunity. Do what’s necessary to create and build community. Ask humanity to help. Draw up a wish list and work on it each day. Everything’s possible. Everything comes to us that we ask for. In time and space.

~Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist

