8 Days a Week

Nov. 16 (Friday)

NWA Boutique Show — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 17, Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. $5. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Gallery Conversation — With JBU professor and Indigenous printmaker Bobby Martin, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Christmas in the City — A “shopping extravaganza,” 3-8 p.m. Nov. 16 & 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 17, Fayetteville Town Center. Free. Email tashajake18@yahoo.com.

Lights of the Ozarks — Lighting ceremony and parade, 6 p.m., Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

“Mamma Mia” — The jukebox musical featuring the songs of Abba, presented by Pilot Arts, 7 p.m. Nov. 16; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 17; 2 p.m. Nov. 18, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $12-$30. pilotarts.org.

“Talking With” — A collection of monologues about the lives of women, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville. Free; donations accepted. smokehouseplayers@gmail.com.

Hello Sunshine — X Together Live, a touring collection of stories, songs and laughter, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$43. 443-5600.

“A Confederate Widow in Hell” — A new script by Willi Carlisle and Joseph Fletcher, 8 p.m. Nov. 16-17, Fenix Fayetteville, 16 W. Center St. $15. breakfixer.com.

__

Nov. 17 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — Make a holiday ornament, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free for all ages. 750-8165.

Super Saturday — Wild Animals with the Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wool and Wheel Handspinners Guild — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ozark FolkWays in Winslow. Free. 634-3791.

Tailgate Party — For the grand opening of Hounds Lounge, 11 a.m., 2407 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. With football, doggie photo shoots, giveaways & more. 444-8286.

Native American Astronomy — With Caitlin Ahrens and the Museum of Native American History, 12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Li’l Miss Coder — A locally founded organization for girls who want to contribute to technology by learning to code, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for teens and tweens. 271-6816.

Nature Photography — With Tim Ernst presenting a slide program titled “Arkansas: Ten Years of Wilderness Photography,” 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Lighting of the Square — 6 p.m., downtown Bentonville. Free. visitbentonville.com.

Mission Temple Fireworks Revival — Featuring Paul Thorn, Blind Boys of Alabama & McCrary Sisters, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$49. 443-5600.

__

Nov. 18 (Sunday)

Meet the Artists — A holiday showcase with art, wine, music and a chance to make art, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios east of Fayetteville. Free. Email create@terrastudios.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — This weekend, patrons will be looking at Nari Ward’s “We the People” in the Early American Art Gallery, then drop by Estes Studio to contribute to the community self-portrait mural, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Nov. 19 (Monday)

Figure Drawing — Practice the basics, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

School’s Out Movie — “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Campus Lighting Ceremony — 5:30 p.m., Campus Green at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. 788-7300.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen DIY — Tiny Pots, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 10-18. 621-1152.

Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For children to age 12 and their families. 621-1152.

Books on Tap — 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For adults. 750-8180.

__

Nov. 20 (Tuesday)

School’s Out Movie — “Wreck-It Ralph,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Movie Night — “Solo,” 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. For teens. 750-8180.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish story time for families, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. 621-1152.

UAFS Jazz Band — 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center. 788-7300.

__

Nov. 21 (Wednesday)

School’s Out Movie — “Christopher Robin,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Over Water — “Art For a New Understanding” with Case Dighero, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $50. 657-2335.

__

Nov. 22 (Thursday)

Happy Thanksgiving!

__

Nov. 23 (Friday)

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet, 7 p.m. Nov. 23; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 24; 2 p.m. Nov. 25, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $19-$52. 443-5600.

__

Nov. 24 (Saturday)

Merry Makerspace on the Mountain — Make a unique gift at workshops including wreath making, basketry, weaving, blacksmithing, and cooking, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Live music from Winslow’s Squirrel Jam. Free. 634-3791.

Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Arkansas Crystals _ With Brosh Enterprises, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Super Saturday — Story Time With Jim, the newest youth librarian, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — A casual make and take program, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Saturday Story Time — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages up to 12 and their families. 621-1152.

__

Nov. 25 (Sunday)

Museum Store Sunday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges. Free admission. 657-2335.

Slide Show — “Arkansas: Ten Years of Wilderness Photography in the Natural State” by Tim Ernst, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jam With the Squirrels — Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play familiar favorites with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

__

Nov. 27 (Tuesday)

Eco-Photographer — Gerardo Jaso Nacif, a professor of the prestigious school Colegio Madrid and eco-photographer for the prominent Mexican newspaper La Jornada, 11 a.m., theater of Windgate Art & Design, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. 788-7970.

Beyond the Book — “Lincoln’s Spymaster: Allan Pinkerton, America’s First Private Eye” by Samantha Seiple, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 9-12. 273-7755.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com