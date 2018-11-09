Scorpio – Moments of Crisis & Nine Tests November 9, 2018

Scorpio is a most interesting sign, it is also the most mysterious. Before we enter Capricorn, Scorpio offers us points of crisis & moments of reorientation, two deeply important functions of Scorpio and of great value for us to understand (concerning ourselves as Scorpio, friends & family who may be Scorpio).

Our lives on Earth are our chosen Spiritual Adventure. There comes a time in one or more lifetimes when we find that we have divine curiosity, we want to understand the underlying motives of livingness (our lives), and we are eager to progress forward sanely and with serenity.

When we are thinking this way, we can know we are stepping upon the Path of Return. We want to be practical, to understand what is of value to us (Venus retrograde), and we want to pass all of the Nine Scorpio Tests. It is only through understanding of these things and the nature of the tests that true insight may be cultivated. We then feel optimism and understand what it means to be a World Disciple.

Scorpio IS the sign of the World Disciple. The Nine Tests (Nine Headed Hydra, which Hercules must confront) are divided into three major tests for the three levels of the personality (physical, emotional, lower mental). Each disciple must pass into Scorpio for testing nine times. Scorpio carries the tests down into the physical plane where the tests are faced, must be handled.

All the tests and difficulties must be “carried up into heaven”,which means all problems must be solved through the use of the reasoning, illumined mind. Lifting all difficulties up to the Light of the Soul. We visualize this. (More on the Three Tests next week. And note, in Scorpio, the battle is on.)

ARIES: You may struggle to maintain equilibrium between desires for things to occur and what is actually possible. It’s good to study the subject of sacrifice (coming from the heart) – the 1st Law of the Soul. At the center of sacrifice is Love – a paradox. Love and sacrifice are the same. We’re on Earth because we chose and sacrificed to be here. You may feel that you’ve become the warrior. You have. Spiritual warriors are always triumphant.

TAURUS: You assess all relationships in terms of value. Something you always do, but more so now. Simultaneously, it’s most important to assess the values you offer others and if there is more you can give of Right Relations through intentions for Goodwill. You offer the goodness of yourself in relationships. Goodness is a purity and inner quality. What is your goodness and what do you offer others? Include all relationships. Remember true love isn’t a feeling.

GEMINI: Tend to all things great, small and necessary in daily life with the deepest attention. Observe all habits, agendas, and how you serve yourself, your work, your environments and all others in your worlds. We evolve step-by-step, beginning with tending to our physical, emotional and mental bodies. Then we progress to the Soul. Each day brood upon the service for the coming day. Do this as the Soul.Emotions are then calmed.

CANCER: You reassess aspirations and goals the next two months. The Earth (soil, trees, plants) is very important to your well-being. Make sure you’re out and about daily in the Sun and in nature- the most balanced kingdom. Its radiations strengthen your heart and mind, refocus your enthusiasm (“filled with God”), allowing calm practicality to emerge. You live the life of ideals. It’s time for those potentials to enter form and matter. Where is your garden and who are your companions?

LEO: Ponder upon how you want to be seen, known and recognized in the world and in the context of helping to build the new culture and civilization—your work now. You are to nurture the new era at its foundational stages because you are a leader. Begin your garden soon, have a worm bin, create biodynamic soil, save seeds. Then teach everyone your discoveries. Leo’s nurturance needs to move from self to the community called humanity.

VIRGO: Past friends, relationships, values, siblings, family and past resources should be renewed and contacted. They are valuable for reasons revealed in the future. Memories from the past hold great value to you. They hold out great mental possibilities and a way to understand the life stream of humanity through study and understanding of the mysteries. You should be studying your transits/astrology.

LIBRA: In the next month consider how valuable your life is and the life of all those around you. Make many lists (write by hand) of all your talents, gifts, abilities, your kindnesses, good associations, good deeds, thoughts, ideas and plans. Here you will find your value. Place these lists on your walls, reading and reviewing them daily. This is the beginning of your self-identity as a server for humanity – the great tasks for all in the Aquarian Age.

SCORPIO: Things go into hiding – especially you. Or you find someone else in hiding asking for assistance. There’s someone in your life who is very valuable to you. Be in contact with them. They’re knowledgeable and have the skills needed for your next creative stages. All of your creativity is important for humanity’s future. Money too may be hidden at this time. It’s available but you must call it forth and use it to help others.

SAGITTARIUS: Life becomes subtler, slightly different, deep feelings of compassion awaken. Tend to debts and then give (tithe) to charity. Some examples of giving to those in need: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; Catholic Charities; Doctors Without Borders, the Heifer Project. These are difficult financial times for many. The spiritual law is what we give is returned ten-fold. When we serve others, our life is spiritually cared for. Be of service. The 3rd Law of the Soul is Service.

CAPRICORN: Things seem crazy at times, moving toward out-of-control. Eliminate all things not absolutely necessary. A complete new identity is making itself apparent. This new identity is yourself. Allow the necessary changes to occur. Stand up for yourself in all ways. You are strong and confident. You don’t want the river of life to carry you downstream without a lifeboat. You’re to help create the new culture and civilization. What interests you about this? Ponder on these things.

AQUARIUS: You’re neither sentimental nor emotional. You see the need for nourishment of self and others, realizing one source of nourishment is financial security. Let’s discuss how security looks in terms of a home and land? Visualize a home that you own. Draw each room, see those you love living close by, include a workspace for yourself, for the arts and for preparing pure foods. Work daily on this. Should there be pain in your body make Golden Milk each night before sleep.

PISCES: A return to a previous, perhaps put-aside creative work allows you to redefine, reassess and reaffirm its importance to your life’s work. There’s a renewed fire in the mind, calling you to two things. Amusement and a sense of play, much missed in your life for a long while. And direct creative work that reflects who you are now, today, and will become. All parts of you sing within a close spiritual unity. Om.

~Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist

Founder & Director…

The Esoteric & Astrological Studies & Research Institute

—-a contemporary Wisdom School for the Ageless Wisdom teachings.

The foundations of the Teachings are the study & application of Astrology

& the Seven Rays.

