8 Days A Week

Nov. 9 (Friday)

Handweavers Guild — “Weaving Essentials: Planning and Recording a Project,” 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Can’t Have One Without the Other” — An art reception and knitting circle, 3-5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Group show features photography by Sabine Schmidt, an installation of hand-knitted tiny sweaters by Adrienne Callander and assemblage work by Dale Heath. Free. 634-3791.

Family Access Night — A fun night out for families impacted by disability to visit the museum, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Closing Reception — For “Labor & Materials” artist Travis Somerville, 6-8 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free. 21cmuseumhotels.com.

“Peter Pan” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 9-10; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

Top Girls” — A razor-sharp comedy examining equality, feminism, wealth and family. What does it take for a woman to succeed in a man’s world? Find out when some of history’s most notable women all get together for a dinner party, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; 2 p.m. Nov. 11; again Nov. 14-18, University Theatre on the UA campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“Noises Off” — A farce of slamming doors, mistaken identities, pratfalls and word games, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10; 2 p.m. Nov. 11; again Nov. 14-17, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966, ext. 2.

“Things to Do in Munich” — Oren Safdie’s story of a Jewish man who made one final promise to his mother: He will take her ashes to Dachau so she can be reunited with his father, who died there, 8 p.m. Nov. 9-10 & 2 p.m. Nov. 11, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $22-$29. Final weekend. 631-8988.

__

Nov. 10 (Saturday)

Adult Workshop — Flags with Marie Watt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Mother Nature Reads — “Stories the Osage Nation Tells,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — “A Christmas Carol” by Hampstead Stage, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Loose Parts Fall Play Day — An afternoon of free-play fun, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Civil War in the Ozarks — With James Johnston, author of “Mountain Feds: Arkansas Unionists and the Peace Society,” 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Star Party — A brief class & night sky viewing with the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 5 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Native Conversations — Sun, Moon and Starlore with Caitlin Ahrens, 5:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Reservations at www.monah.us/events/.

Art Night Out — Enjoy ballet performances, artist interactions, a DJ and dancing, makerspace with screenprinting and beaded keychains, an Indigenous fashion show, access to the temporary exhibition, “Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now,” and more, 6:30-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Local Color Radio Hour — A night of live music, history and skits featuring University of Arkansas at Fort Smith faculty and alumni, 7:30 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $5; proceeds to local history organizations. Email kevin.jones@uafs.edu.

__

Nov. 11 (Sunday)

“My Father’s War” — A staged reading of the script by Bob Ford based on the real life of Art Herzberg, 2 p.m., Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Free. Reservations suggested. facebook.com/events/726378831079214/.

Second Sunday Local Author Series — With Will Allred, who will read from his new graphic novel, “Diary of Night,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Becoming a Poet — Basics & Beyond with J.B. Hogan, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“Wings” — In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, the Department of Communication in Film Appreciation Society presents a screening of “Wings” starring Clara Bow, 2 p.m., Faulkner Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free. 575-5961.

__

Nov. 12 (Monday)

BookTalk — “Feed” by M.T. Anderson, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Ten Tenors — Part of the UAFS Season of Entertainment, the “Wish You Were Here 20th Anniversary Tour” pays tribute to iconic artists who have left the musical world too soon, including Prince, David Bowie & John Lennon, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center. $33-$35. 788-7300.

__

Nov. 13 (Tuesday)

Books & Brews — “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and The Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, 6 p.m., Core Public House on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gina Chavez — A Latin pop performance produced by the MP3 Club, a university student-led organization, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. $10-$20. 575-5387.

__

Nov. 14 (Wednesday)

Folding Friends — An origami club, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. For grades 1-6. 271-6816.

Introduction to Sewing — Teens will exercise their creativity while learning how to sew a hem, attach a button & make basic stitches by hand, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Try FPL — Growing Succulents, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Nov. 15 (Thursday)

Brews for the Buffalo — A benefit for the legal fund in the challenge to the hog farm on the Buffalo National River, 6-8 p.m., Airship Coffee & Brews in Bentonville. Hosted by the Ozark Society. 273-2394.

Spotlight Talk — “Facing Washington: From Gilbert Stuart to the Dollar Bill” with Susan P. Schoelwer from Mount Vernon, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

Nov. 16 (Friday)

NWA Boutique Show — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 17, Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. $5. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Gallery Conversation — With JBU professor and Indigenous printmaker Bobby Martin, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Christmas in the City — A “shopping extravaganza,” 3-8 p.m. Nov. 16 & 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 17, Fayetteville Town Center. Free. Email tashajake18@yahoo.com.

Hello Sunshine — X Together Live, a touring collection of stories, songs and laughter, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$43. 443-5600.

__

Nov. 17 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — Make a holiday ornament, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free for all ages. 750-8165.

Super Saturday — Wild Animals with the Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wool and Wheel Handspinners Guild — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ozark FolkWays in Winslow. Free. 634-3791.

Tailgate Party — For the grand opening of Hounds Lounge, 11 a.m., 2407 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. With football, doggie photo shoots, giveaways & more. 444-8286.

Native American Astronomy — With Caitlin Ahrens and the Museum of Native American History, 12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Li’l Miss Coder — A locally founded organization for girls who want to contribute to technology by learning to code, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for teens and tweens. 271-6816.

Nature Photography — With Tim Ernst presenting a slide program titled “Arkansas: Ten Years of Wilderness Photography,” 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Mission Temple Fireworks Revival — Featuring Paul Thorn, Blind Boys of Alabama & McCrary Sisters, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$49. 443-5600.

__

Nov. 18 (Sunday)

Meet the Artists — A holiday showcase with art, wine, music and a chance to make art, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios east of Fayetteville. Free. Email create@terrastudios.com.

__

Nov. 19 (Monday)

School’s Out Movie — “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.