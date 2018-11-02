Art OverView

Galleries feature earrings, photographs and Frida Kahlo

Nov. 1

Opening Reception — For “Men With Earrings,” a new series of photographs by John Rankine, 5-8 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Exhibit through Dec. 17. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Opening Reception — For “Voices,” featuring the work of Scarlet Sims & Suzannah Schreckhise, 5-9 p.m., Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Exhibit through Nov. 30. Free. Email art@stage18live.com.

Welcome Home — A grand reopening celebration featuring art by Life Styles artists and by founder Carol Hart, 6-8 p.m., Life Styles Blair Center, 5200 S. Thompson St. in Springdale. Free. Email chart2368@gmail.com.

__

Nov. 2

Opening Reception — For the exhibition of works by Julie Brandt and Helen Eaton, 5:30-8 p.m., Red Kite Coffee Co. in Fayetteville. Music by Mike Sumler & JT Huff, 6-7 p.m. Free. Email juliebrandt52@gmail.com.

__

Nov. 3

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

__

Nov. 8

Opening Reception — For an exhibition of works by photographer Craig Underwood & painter Barry Thomas, 6-8 p.m., ArtVentures, 101 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. $10. Email contact@artventuresnwa.org.

Distinguished Speaker Series — With painter Julie Mehretu, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

__

Nov. 10

Handweavers Guild — “Weaving Essentials: Planning and Recording a Project,” 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Can’t Have One Without the Other” — An art reception and knitting circle, 3-5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Group show features photography by Sabine Schmidt, an installation of hand-knitted tiny sweaters by Adrienne Callander and assemblage work by Dale Heath. Free. 634-3791.

“Frida Kahlo’s Garden” — Through Jan. 7, with an all-day event Nov. 16, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. Email eve@acozarks.org.

__

Nov. 15

Spotlight Talk — “Facing Washington: From Gilbert Stuart to the Dollar Bill” with Susan P. Schoelwer from Mount Vernon, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

Nov. 16

Gallery Conversation — With JBU professor and Indigenous printmaker Bobby Martin, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

Nov. 16-17

Christmas in the City — A “shopping extravaganza,” 3-8 p.m. Nov. 16 & 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 17, Fayetteville Town Center. Free. Email tashajake18@yahoo.com.

__

Nov. 17

Museum School Sale — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Arkansas State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry in Little Rock. Hosted by Arkansas Arts Center. Free. 501-372-4000.

Shiloh Saturday — Make a holiday ornament, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free for all ages. 750-8165.

Wool and Wheel Handspinners Guild — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ozark FolkWays in Winslow. Free. 634-3791.

__

Nov. 18

Meet the Artists — A holiday showcase with art, wine, music and a chance to make art, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios east of Fayetteville. Free. Email create@terrastudios.com.

__

Nov. 21

Wednesday Over Water — “Art For a New Understanding” with Case Dighero, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $50. 657-2335.

__

Nov. 25

Slide Show — “Arkansas: Ten Years of Wilderness Photography in the Natural State” by Tim Ernst, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Nov. 28

Native Voices Film Series — Contemporary Filmmakers featuring Matika Wilbur on “Project 562,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

All Month

“Influences” — A show of muses and other sources of impact, through Dec. 1, Fenix Fayetteville at 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Art At The Bank — Works by Mary Springer, Ruth Lawlor, Tom Ryan & Zeek Taylor, through Dec. 8, First National Bank Of NWA in Bentonville. Free. Curated by Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

“Outside the Pale” — The architecture of Fay Jones, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through December, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-5816.

Arkansas Fiber Arts Exhibition — Featuring work by NWA artists Danny R.W. Baskin, Tina Oppenheimer, Jane Hartfield, Michael Rowland and Teresa Schlabach, through December, William F. Laman Library in North Little Rock. Free. www.racheltrusty.com/arfiberartexhibition.

“First Person Plural” — An exhibit exploring life stories of 30 Arkansas women who came of age in the 20th century, through Jan. 5, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com