8 days a week

Nov. 2 (Friday)

Opening Reception — For the exhibition of works by Julie Brandt and Helen Eaton, 5:30-8 p.m., Red Kite Coffee Co. in Fayetteville. Music by Mike Sumler & JT Huff, 6-7 p.m. Free. Email juliebrandt52@gmail.com.

True Lit — The Fayetteville Literary Festival continues with University of Arkansas 2018 Distinguished Reader, Novelist Marlon James, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Peter Pan” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3 and 9-10; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 3 & 10, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

“Things to Do in Munich” — A dramedy about a Jewish man who made one final promise to his mother: He will take her ashes to Dachau so she can be reunited with his father, who died there, 8 p.m. Nov. 2-3; 2 p.m. Nov. 4; again Nov. 8-11, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $22-$29. A champagne reception honoring playwright Oren Safdie will follow the Nov. 2 performance. 631-8988.

__

Nov. 3 (Saturday)

Pet Wellness Expo — With adoptions, $5 rabies shots, $5 booster shots & $10 microchipping, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office East Wing Annex, 1155 Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Animal League of Washington County.263-7058.

True Lit — The Fayetteville Literary Festival concludes with “A Path to Publication” with Lisa Miller, Katie Bridges, Joy Clark, Kody Ford, Cassidy McCants, Nancy Vernon, Jeanne Devlin & Elle Nash, 10 a.m.; Publisher Pitch Sessions, 1 p.m.; Tell Your Story: Exploring the Personal Essay with Elizabeth DeMeo, 1 p.m.; How to Query a Novel with Marina Lostetter, 2 p.m.; and Open Mouth Poetry Workshop: Give Me Liberty or At Least My Own Tongue, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Storytellers — With the Tellers of Tales, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Author Talk — With graphic artist Nate Powell, author of “Come Again,” 1 p.m. with autographs at 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6712.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Fall Color Photo Walk — With Cleeo Wright, 4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Masterworks I — Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the baton of Paul Haas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $32-$55. 443-5600.

Charlie Daniels Band — 8 p.m., The Mansion Theatre, 189 Expressway Lane in Branson. $45-$55. 417-335-2000 or TheMansionTheatre.com.

__

Nov. 4 (Sunday)

Artists’ Reception — For the Boston Mountain Potters Association Show & Sale, 1-5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. Exhibit through Nov. 18. 634-3791.

Venomous Snakes — With Steven J. Beaupre, associate dean of Social Science at the University of Arkansas, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

Nov. 5 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Figure Drawing — 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Artist’s Reception — For Thomas Van Horn, 5 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Yoga & Art — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335.

Auditions — For “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Ages 5-55. 631-8988.

__

Nov. 6 (Tuesday)

Teen Movie Night — “Tomb Raider,” 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

Nov. 7 (Wednesday)

Curious Kids Workshop — Printmaking with various materials, including corn, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades K-6. Free. 271-3192.

Fall Forest Fun — Nature Night: Owl Prowl, 5:30-7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop — With Chris Hartley, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For adults. Free. 271-3192.

__

Nov. 8 (Thursday)

Book Signing — With Zeek Taylor, artist and author of “Out of the Delta,” a collection of autobiographical short stories, and “Chimps Having Fun,” an art book featuring his whimsical paintings of chimpanzees, 4-8 p.m., Chancellor Hotel in Fayetteville. At the same time, there will be an opening reception for Fenix at the Chancellor artists Samuel Gray, Steven Schneider, Robin Miller Bookhout, Jonathon Suit, Jan Gosnell, Chris Weaver, and Heather Younger Morton. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Beer For the Buffalo — A benefit for the legal fund in the challenge to the hog farm on the Buffalo National River, 6-8 p.m., Fossil Cove Brewing in Fayetteville. Hosted by Ozark Society. 273-2394.

Opening Reception — For an exhibition of works by photographer Craig Underwood & painter Barry Thomas, 6-8 p.m., ArtVentures, 101 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. $10. Email contact@artventuresnwa.org.

Distinguished Speaker Series — With painter Julie Mehretu, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

__

Nov. 9 (Friday)

Family Access Night — A fun night out for families impacted by disability to visit the museum, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

__

Nov. 10 (Saturday)

Handweavers Guild — “Weaving Essentials: Planning and Recording a Project,” 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Adult Workshop — Flags with Marie Watt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Mother Nature Reads — “Stories the Osage Nation Tells,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — “A Christmas Carol” by Hampstead Stage, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Loose Parts Fall Play Day — An afternoon of free-play fun, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Civil War in the Ozarks — With James Johnston, author of “Mountain Feds: Arkansas Unionists and the Peace Society,” 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Can’t Have One Without the Other” — An art reception and knitting circle, 3-5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Group show features photography by Sabine Schmidt, an installation of hand-knitted tiny sweaters by Adrienne Callander and assemblage work by Dale Heath. Free. 634-3791.

Art Night Out — Enjoy ballet performances, artist interactions, a DJ and dancing, makerspace with screenprinting and beaded keychains, an Indigenous fashion show, access to the temporary exhibition, “Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now,” and more, 6:30-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

__

Nov. 11 (Sunday)

Second Sunday Local Author Series — With Will Allred, who will read from his new graphic novel, “Diary of Night,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Becoming a Poet — Basics & Beyond with J.B. Hogan, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com