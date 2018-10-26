8 Days a Week

Oct. 26 (Friday)

5×5 Soiree & Auction — Including “Alaskan Jellies” by Lisa Blount, 5:55 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $15 admission; 5x5s are sold by silent auction. 751-5441.

Ozarktober — Community bonfire, 6-9 p.m., Parsons Stadium in Springdale. Free. Hosted by Downtown Springdale Alliance. downtownspringdale.org/ozarktober-fest.

Old-Time Singing School — Hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers, 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26, followed by an old-fashioned singing convention, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Art by the Glass — Magazine Monoprints, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Spotlight Talk — With Genevieve Gaignard and curator Allison Glenn, celebrating the opening of the focus exhibition “Personal Space,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“She Kills Monsters” — A very normal older sister learns about who her dead sibling really was in a game of Dungeons & Dragons, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27; 2 p.m. Oct. 28, University of Arkansas Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“School of Rock” — The Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical based on the 2003 Jack Black film of the same name, 8 p.m. Oct. 26; 2 & 8 p.m. Oct. 27; 2 p.m. Oct. 28, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $38-$77. 443-5600.

Oct. 27 (Saturday)

Thunder Over the Rock — Air & space show with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds & U.S. Army Golden Knights, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28, Little Rock Air Force Base. Free. thunderovertherock.com.

Conway Women’s Chorus WWI Ensemble — Plus museum tours, 10 a.m., Headquarters House in Fayetteville. Free. 521-2970.

Read to Haylee — Accompanied by her owner, Ms. Julie, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 273-7755.

Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

CB Babies — Spend time in the galleries looking at and talking to your baby about art before enjoying sensory playtime, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Super Science — With Steve Cox from Super Science of Northwest Arkansas, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 273-7755.

Multisensory Saturday — In observation of Disability Awareness Month and in partnership with Sources and the NWA Disability Awareness Month Committee, join in gallery activities that focus on access and inclusion and highlight all the senses, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Hocus Pocus” — Presented by Spotlight Characters, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

RAM Saturday — Bedazzled branches make it and take it program, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Gallery Conversation — With Bobby Wilson, Ryan Redcorn and Migizi Pensoneau of the 1491s comedy group for a fun conversation in the focus exhibition “In Conversation: Will Wilson and Edward Curtis,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Raku Pottery: Playing With Fire —Bring unglazed, high fire clay pieces or some will also be available to purchase, glaze and fire, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25 fee includes instruction, glazes and firing. OzarkFolkways.org.

Comic Book Fan Club — 1 p.m. Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 7-12. 273-7755.

Creepies & Crawlies — Including a costume contest, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Ozarktober — Downtown Halloween celebration, 4-7 p.m., Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. Hosted by Downtown Springdale Alliance, Springdale Parks & Rec & Springdale Police Department. 750-8185 or downtownspringdale.org/ozarktober-fest.

Oct. 28 (Sunday)

Adult Workshop — Painting with Yatika Fields, “Art for a New Understanding” artist, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Ozarktober —Brews & Tunes, 1-6 p.m., Magnolia Gardens in Springdale. $30. Hosted by Downtown Springdale Alliance. downtownspringdale.org/ozarktober-fest.

True Lit — The Fayetteville Literary Festival begins with “Crafting the Adventure Scene” with Gordon Korman, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Skeleton Crew” — Four longtime employees in a Detroit auto plant grapple with the stress of not knowing what tomorrow might bring, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Nov. 4, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $36-$47. 443-5600.

Soup Supper — All you can eat, along with a presentation on the history of the Glade community, 4 p.m., Lost Bridge Village Community Hall, 12477 Lodge Dr., Garfield. $7. Email dbatwb@msn.com.

Sunset Cruise — 4:45 p.m., leaves from Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Jam with The Squirrels — Bring an instrument and/or singing voice and play along, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. OzarkFolkways.org.

“Squeamish” — A client named Sharon tells the story of what necessitated her emergency midnight phone call to her psychiatrist, food and drink at 6 p.m., performance at 7 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free, with a suggested donation of $10. Presented by ArkansasStaged. facebook.com/ArkansasStaged.

Oct. 29 (Monday)

True Lit — The Fayetteville Literary Festival continues with “Pitch Like a Pro to the Pros” with Marilyn Collins, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sustainability Lecture — “Work-Life” with Chris Reed, founding director of Stoss Landscape Urbanism in Boston, 4 p.m., Shollmier Hall, Room 250 of Vol Walker Hall, University of Arkansas. Part of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design lecture series. Free. 575-4704.

“Carmina Burana” — Presented by UAFS combined choirs & Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $6. Email alex.zacharella@uafs.edu.

Oct. 30 (Tuesday)

Dia de los Muertos Celebration — A pop-up exhibition through Nov. 2, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

True Lit — The Fayetteville Literary Festival continues with “An Evening With Kwame Alexander,” 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 31 (Wednesday)

True Lit — The Fayetteville Literary Festival continues with Open Mouth Poetry Series with Ashley Roach-Freiman and Emma Bolden, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 1 (Thursday)

Opening Reception — For “Men With Earrings,” a new series of photographs by John Rankine, 5-8 p.m., Brews in downtown Eureka Springs. Exhibit through Dec. 17. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Opening Reception — For “Voices,” featuring the work of Scarlet Sims & Suzannah Schreckhise, 5-9 p.m., Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Free. Exhibit through Nov. 30. Email art@stage18live.com.

True Lit — The Fayetteville Literary Festival continues with Arkansas International Readings & Issue Launch, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 2 (Friday)

Opening Reception — For the exhibition of works by Julie Brandt and Helen Eaton, 5:30-8 p.m., Red Kite Coffee Co. in Fayetteville. Music by Mike Sumler & JT Huff, 6-7 p.m. Free. Email juliebrandt52@gmail.com.

True Lit — The Fayetteville Literary Festival continues with University of Arkansas 2018 Distinguished Reader, Novelist Marlon James, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 3 (Saturday)

True Lit — The Fayetteville Literary Festival concludes with “A Path to Publication” with Lisa Miller, Katie Bridges, Joy Clark, Kody Ford, Cassidy McCants, Nancy Vernon, Jeanne Devlin & Elle Nash, 10 a.m.; Publisher Pitch Sessions, 1 p.m.; Tell Your Story: Exploring the Personal Essay with Elizabeth DeMeo, 1 p.m.; How to Query a Novel with Marina Lostetter, 2 p.m.; and Open Mouth Poetry Workshop: Give Me Liberty or At Least My Own Tongue, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

