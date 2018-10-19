‘Cause This Is Thriller, Thriller Night
Halloween fun runs gamut from sweets to scares
LARA JO HIGHTOWER
lhightower@nwadg.com
Whether you’re after sweets or screams, our Halloween round-up has the event you’ve been searching for. Happy Hauntings!
Haunted Houses
Banshee Manor Haunted House
WHEN — 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through October and Oct. 31
WHERE — 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
COST — $10
INFO — facebook.com/bansheemanor/
Zombie Event at Modern Mission
WHEN — 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27
WHERE — 3484 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville
COST — $25
INFO —595-0055
The Expelled Haunted House
WHEN — 7 p.m.-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 31; Nov. 3
WHERE — 29555 Arkansas 23, Huntsville
COST — $15-$30
INFO — facebook.com/theexpelledar/
The Asylum Haunted House
WHEN — 7 p.m.-midnight every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 25; Oct. 29-31
WHERE — 221 N. Main St., Cave Springs
COST — $15-$25
INFO — nightmareshauntedhouse.net/
Warehouse of Fear & Swamp Walker
WHEN — 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31
WHERE — 17023 Chambers Springs Road, Siloam Springs
COST — $15-$25
INFO — 524-0014
Carpenter’s Mortuary Spook House
WHEN — 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31
WHERE — 136 E. Main St., Gentry
COST — $13
INFO — facebook.com/MortuaryStudios
The Haunted Prison and Trail of Terrors
WHEN — 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31
WHERE — 313 Dora Road, Van Buren
COST — $20
INFO — facebook.com/Thehauntedprison/
It’s Your Nightmares Haunted House
WHEN — 7 p.m.-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October
WHERE — 13080 North U.S. 71, Bentonville
COST — $20-$35
INFO — facebook.com/NightmaresHauntedHouseNWA/
__
Other Events
Riverside Family Hay Rides
WHEN — 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through October
WHERE — 17023 Chamber Springs Road, Siloam Springs
COST — $5
INFO — 524-0014
Voices From Eureka Springs Silent City
A one-hour living history walking tour through a portal in time in the Eureka Springs Cemetery, with actors in period costumes telling their stories of World War I while serving overseas or remaining in Eureka Springs.
WHEN — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27
WHERE — Eureka Springs Cemetery, U.S. 62E
COST — $5-$15
INFO — 253-9417
Ghouls Night Out
Ghouls Night Out is a Halloween/costumed-themed event where attendees dance the night away while enjoying specialty themed drinks/snacks, silent auction, raffle prizes, photo booth and more. Proceeds benefit Open Avenues.
WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25
WHERE — Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville
COST — $50
INFO — facebook.com/events/190088928316298/
The Children’s Hour Preschool’s Trunk or Treat
Fun, games and candy will help younger kids enjoy Halloween.
WHEN — 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25
WHERE — 2501 S.W. “D” St., Bentonville
COST — Free
INFO — 464-4026
Scare Away Hunger: A Benefit for the Sack Lunch Program
The soiree will consist of dinner, dancing and a Halloween costume contest at the Fort Smith Town Club.
WHEN — 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26
WHERE — Fort Smith Town Club, 720 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith
COST — $100 & up
INFO — 650-1271
Beat Bachs presents: Halloween Dance Party
Costumed underground dance party in the heart of downtown Fayetteville.
WHEN — 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Oct. 26
WHERE — Pinpoint Pinball Bar, 23 Block Ave., Fayetteville
COST — $10-$25; 21 and older
INFO — beatbachshalloween.com/
Ozarktober Fest 2018
Ozarktober Fest Fall Fling in downtown Springdale comes complete with live music, food, pumpkin decorating, free activities, and $5 hayrides that will take you from the rodeo grounds to the hub of Springdale near Shiloh Square and back.
WHEN — 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 26
WHERE — Rodeo of the Ozarks, 1423 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
COST — $5 hayrides; other events free
INFO — 236-4256
Boofest at the Ballpark
Wear your costumes and join the fun! Trick-or-Treat bags will be provided by Whataburger for the first 2,000 kids.
WHEN — 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 26
WHERE — Arvest Ballpark, 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale
COST — Free; $5 VIP option
INFO — 449-4461
Murder and Mayhem: Haunted Trolley Tour and Progressive Dinner
The popular Murder and Mayhem Haunted Trolley Tour features haunted and gruesome stories from years past.
WHEN — Dinner tours: 6 p.m. Oct. 26 and 29; regular haunted tours: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 27 and 31
WHERE — Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith
COST — $100 for dinner tours, $50 regular tours
INFO — 783-7841
Metaphysical Spirit Fair
Nonprofit Elder Tree hosts a metaphysical fair with a Tarot Card workshop, readings and an artist sale. Followed by a Halloween dance Oct. 26.
WHEN — Fair: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 27; Halloween dance 8 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Elder Tree, 2610 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville
COST — $10 for Friday night; $5 for dance only; Saturday is free
INFO — facebook.com/events/1026679484169542
“Thriller”
Enjoy the performance of the 1980s classic by Western Arkansas Ballet.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Oct. 27; 7 & 8 p.m. Oct. 31
WHERE — Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith
COST — Free; donations appreciated
INFO — 783-7841
Eureka Springs Zombie Crawl
A creeping parade procession of funeral hearses, doomsday vehicles, Halloween floats and post-mortem street performers will lead the hungry horde of the undead down historic Spring Street from the Public Library to the Basin Park.
WHEN — 6:30 p.m Oct. 27
WHERE — Spring Street in downtown Eureka Springs
COST — Free
INFO — eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com
Halloween in the Hollow
Harness your creative energy at Artinfusion’s annual Halloween in the Hollow, a huge costume party at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Enjoy a show on the main stage from Native American sketch comedy group, the 1491s, as they bring you the realities of an Indigenous experience through humor. Throughout the night, groove to the DJ and hit the dance floor. Tarot card performance art reading, live painting and sweet treats round out the fun.
WHEN — 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 27
WHERE — Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville
COST — $45
INFO — 657-2335
Trunk or Treat with Java Dudes and the Artist Retreat Center
Decorate your trunks, hand out candy and be entered to win prizes.
WHEN — 5 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Java Dudes, 13467 Look Out Drive, Bella Vista
COST — Free
INFO — facebook.com/events/265643994062246/
MONAH Halloween Costume Contest
Go through the museum, wear some fun costumes and have the opportunity to win a fun prize!
WHEN — 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Museum of Native American History, 202 S.W. “O” St., Bentonville
COST — Free
INFO — 289-8702
Trick or Treat on the Square
WHEN — 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Downtown Bentonville square
COST — Free
INFO — facebook.com/events/327339334504940/
Super Saturday: Halloween Story Time
The young thespians of FPL’s PlayAct troupe will put on a ghostly play guaranteed to make young ghoulies giggle. Following the performance, participants will enjoy spooky stories, a costume parade through the library and Halloween treats.
WHEN — 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.
COST — Free
INFO — 856-7000
Hogwarts Halloween: A Harry Potter Event
Come dressed in your finest witch, wizard, fantastic beast, or frightfully clever costume for a magical evening to be remembered!
WHEN — 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Barnes and Noble, 261 N. 46th St., Rogers
COST — Free
INFO — 636-2002
‘She Kills Monsters’ Costume Contest
University Theatre and the cast of “She Kills Monsters” will host a costume contest at the performance of the play Oct. 27. The production revolves Agnes, who is attempting to learn more about her late sister, Tilly, by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module she wrote.
WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Black box theater at the Global Campus building on the Fayetteville square
COST — Anyone who comes in costume (cosplay or Halloween related) will get free admission to the show
INFO — 575-4752
BONUS — The cast will be available for photos in costume directly after the show, and there will be prizes for the top three costumes.
Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will be transformed into a family-friendly, open-air haunted house brimming with games, contests, giveaways and a host of other haunted activities for all to enjoy. Costumes are encouraged but not required. This is the public’s one chance during the year to see TCWR’s animal residents at night, when they are most active. Hayrides will replace standard trolley tours.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, 239 Turpentine Creek Lane, Eureka Springs
COST — $10-$20
INFO — 253-5841
“Dracula” at Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater
WHEN — 3 p.m. Oct. 27-28; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale
COST — $5-$10
INFO — 751-5441
‘Squeamish’
Presented by ArkansasStaged, “Squeamish” is a psychological horror story about Sharon, a New York City psychiatrist and recovering alcoholic, who finds herself in her hometown on the Texas Panhandle at the funeral of her beloved nephew, who died unexpectedly. Through her storytelling, we experience a tale of blood — the fluid that flows through our veins, the tie that link us to family, and the grotesque temperaments we struggle to keep under wraps.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Oct. 28
WHERE — 21c Hotel, 200 N.E. “A” St., Bentonville
COST — Free, with a suggested donation of $10
INFO — facebook.com/ArkansasStaged
First Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat for Kids
Kids can come in costume and bring a friend for a fun evening of safe trick-or-treating and a hot dog supper. Adults are encouraged to get extra creative with vehicle trunk decorating. Prizes will be awarded for the “Best” in several categories.
WHEN — 5 p.m. Oct. 28
WHERE — First Prestyterian Church of Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn St., Springdale
COST — Free
INFO — 751-2040
Ozark Corn Maze
Three separate mazes on 16 acres, a corn cannon, pumpkin sling shot, barrel train and children’s play train are just the tip of the iceberg of this family-friendly fall wonderland.
WHEN — Noon-dark Fridays and Sundays through Oct. 28; 10 a.m.-dark Saturdays through Oct. 28
WHERE — 12880 Arkansas 112, Cave Springs
COST — $9-$12
INFO — 208-2692
Murder Mystery Dinner
This fun and interactive event is based on a time traveler who solves history’s greatest mysteries.
WHEN — 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 30-31
WHERE — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale
COST — $45
INFO — 419-4999
Trick or Treat on the Fayetteville square
On Halloween, the historic downtown square in Fayetteville will be invaded by monsters, princesses and caped crusaders — and local businesses will be ready with candy.
WHEN — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31
WHERE — Fayetteville’s historic downtown square
COST — Free
INFO — 521-5776
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Fasten your garter belt, come up to the lab and see what’s on the slab! The popular Rocky Horror movie night is back… and this year hosts have added live music and specialty drinks prior to the feature.
WHEN — Oct. 31: drink specials and live band at 7:30 p.m., movie at 9 p.m.
WHERE — Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville
COST — $20
INFO — 443-5600
Downtown Rogers Candy Crawl
WHEN — 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31
WHERE — Downtown Rogers
COST — Free
INFO — 936-5487
Halloween Seance at the Crescent Hotel
Intrigue Theater’s Sean-Paul and Juliana Fay return to the Crystal Ballroom to present an evening of mysteries that embody the legends and history of Eureka Springs’ crown jewel, the Crescent Hotel.
WHEN — 9 p.m. Oct. 31
WHERE — 75 Prospect Ave., Eureka Springs
COST — $32-$45
INFO — 855-725-5720