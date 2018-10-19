‘Cause This Is Thriller, Thriller Night

Halloween fun runs gamut from sweets to scares

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

Whether you’re after sweets or screams, our Halloween round-up has the event you’ve been searching for. Happy Hauntings!

Haunted Houses

Banshee Manor Haunted House

WHEN — 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through October and Oct. 31

WHERE — 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

COST — $10

INFO — facebook.com/bansheemanor/

Zombie Event at Modern Mission

WHEN — 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27

WHERE — 3484 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

COST — $25

INFO —595-0055

The Expelled Haunted House

WHEN — 7 p.m.-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 31; Nov. 3

WHERE — 29555 Arkansas 23, Huntsville

COST — $15-$30

INFO — facebook.com/theexpelledar/

The Asylum Haunted House

WHEN — 7 p.m.-midnight every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 25; Oct. 29-31

WHERE — 221 N. Main St., Cave Springs

COST — $15-$25

INFO — nightmareshauntedhouse.net/

Warehouse of Fear & Swamp Walker

WHEN — 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31

WHERE — 17023 Chambers Springs Road, Siloam Springs

COST — $15-$25

INFO — 524-0014

Carpenter’s Mortuary Spook House

WHEN — 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31

WHERE — 136 E. Main St., Gentry

COST — $13

INFO — facebook.com/MortuaryStudios

The Haunted Prison and Trail of Terrors

WHEN — 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31

WHERE — 313 Dora Road, Van Buren

COST — $20

INFO — facebook.com/Thehauntedprison/

It’s Your Nightmares Haunted House

WHEN — 7 p.m.-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October

WHERE — 13080 North U.S. 71, Bentonville

COST — $20-$35

INFO — facebook.com/NightmaresHauntedHouseNWA/

Other Events

Riverside Family Hay Rides

WHEN — 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through October

WHERE — 17023 Chamber Springs Road, Siloam Springs

COST — $5

INFO — 524-0014

Voices From Eureka Springs Silent City

A one-hour living history walking tour through a portal in time in the Eureka Springs Cemetery, with actors in period costumes telling their stories of World War I while serving overseas or remaining in Eureka Springs.

WHEN — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27

WHERE — Eureka Springs Cemetery, U.S. 62E

COST — $5-$15

INFO — 253-9417

Ghouls Night Out

Ghouls Night Out is a Halloween/costumed-themed event where attendees dance the night away while enjoying specialty themed drinks/snacks, silent auction, raffle prizes, photo booth and more. Proceeds benefit Open Avenues.

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

WHERE — Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

COST — $50

INFO — facebook.com/events/190088928316298/

The Children’s Hour Preschool’s Trunk or Treat

Fun, games and candy will help younger kids enjoy Halloween.

WHEN — 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25

WHERE — 2501 S.W. “D” St., Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 464-4026

Scare Away Hunger: A Benefit for the Sack Lunch Program

The soiree will consist of dinner, dancing and a Halloween costume contest at the Fort Smith Town Club.

WHEN — 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26

WHERE — Fort Smith Town Club, 720 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith

COST — $100 & up

INFO — 650-1271

Beat Bachs presents: Halloween Dance Party

Costumed underground dance party in the heart of downtown Fayetteville.

WHEN — 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Oct. 26

WHERE — Pinpoint Pinball Bar, 23 Block Ave., Fayetteville

COST — $10-$25; 21 and older

INFO — beatbachshalloween.com/

Ozarktober Fest 2018

Ozarktober Fest Fall Fling in downtown Springdale comes complete with live music, food, pumpkin decorating, free activities, and $5 hayrides that will take you from the rodeo grounds to the hub of Springdale near Shiloh Square and back.

WHEN — 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 26

WHERE — Rodeo of the Ozarks, 1423 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

COST — $5 hayrides; other events free

INFO — 236-4256

Boofest at the Ballpark

Wear your costumes and join the fun! Trick-or-Treat bags will be provided by Whataburger for the first 2,000 kids.

WHEN — 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 26

WHERE — Arvest Ballpark, 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

COST — Free; $5 VIP option

INFO — 449-4461

Murder and Mayhem: Haunted Trolley Tour and Progressive Dinner

The popular Murder and Mayhem Haunted Trolley Tour features haunted and gruesome stories from years past.

WHEN — Dinner tours: 6 p.m. Oct. 26 and 29; regular haunted tours: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 27 and 31

WHERE — Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

COST — $100 for dinner tours, $50 regular tours

INFO — 783-7841

Metaphysical Spirit Fair

Nonprofit Elder Tree hosts a metaphysical fair with a Tarot Card workshop, readings and an artist sale. Followed by a Halloween dance Oct. 26.

WHEN — Fair: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 27; Halloween dance 8 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Elder Tree, 2610 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

COST — $10 for Friday night; $5 for dance only; Saturday is free

INFO — facebook.com/events/1026679484169542

“Thriller”

Enjoy the performance of the 1980s classic by Western Arkansas Ballet.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Oct. 27; 7 & 8 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE — Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

COST — Free; donations appreciated

INFO — 783-7841

Eureka Springs Zombie Crawl

A creeping parade procession of funeral hearses, doomsday vehicles, Halloween floats and post-mortem street performers will lead the hungry horde of the undead down historic Spring Street from the Public Library to the Basin Park.

WHEN — 6:30 p.m Oct. 27

WHERE — Spring Street in downtown Eureka Springs

COST — Free

INFO — eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com

Halloween in the Hollow

Harness your creative energy at Artinfusion’s annual Halloween in the Hollow, a huge costume party at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Enjoy a show on the main stage from Native American sketch comedy group, the 1491s, as they bring you the realities of an Indigenous experience through humor. Throughout the night, groove to the DJ and hit the dance floor. Tarot card performance art reading, live painting and sweet treats round out the fun.

WHEN — 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 27

WHERE — Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville

COST — $45

INFO — 657-2335

Trunk or Treat with Java Dudes and the Artist Retreat Center

Decorate your trunks, hand out candy and be entered to win prizes.

WHEN — 5 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Java Dudes, 13467 Look Out Drive, Bella Vista

COST — Free

INFO — facebook.com/events/265643994062246/

MONAH Halloween Costume Contest

Go through the museum, wear some fun costumes and have the opportunity to win a fun prize!

WHEN — 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Museum of Native American History, 202 S.W. “O” St., Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 289-8702

Trick or Treat on the Square

WHEN — 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Downtown Bentonville square

COST — Free

INFO — facebook.com/events/327339334504940/

Super Saturday: Halloween Story Time

The young thespians of FPL’s PlayAct troupe will put on a ghostly play guaranteed to make young ghoulies giggle. Following the performance, participants will enjoy spooky stories, a costume parade through the library and Halloween treats.

WHEN — 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.

COST — Free

INFO — 856-7000

Hogwarts Halloween: A Harry Potter Event

Come dressed in your finest witch, wizard, fantastic beast, or frightfully clever costume for a magical evening to be remembered!

WHEN — 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Barnes and Noble, 261 N. 46th St., Rogers

COST — Free

INFO — 636-2002

‘She Kills Monsters’ Costume Contest

University Theatre and the cast of “She Kills Monsters” will host a costume contest at the performance of the play Oct. 27. The production revolves Agnes, who is attempting to learn more about her late sister, Tilly, by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module she wrote.

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Black box theater at the Global Campus building on the Fayetteville square

COST — Anyone who comes in costume (cosplay or Halloween related) will get free admission to the show

INFO — 575-4752

BONUS — The cast will be available for photos in costume directly after the show, and there will be prizes for the top three costumes.

Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will be transformed into a family-friendly, open-air haunted house brimming with games, contests, giveaways and a host of other haunted activities for all to enjoy. Costumes are encouraged but not required. This is the public’s one chance during the year to see TCWR’s animal residents at night, when they are most active. Hayrides will replace standard trolley tours.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, 239 Turpentine Creek Lane, Eureka Springs

COST — $10-$20

INFO — 253-5841

“Dracula” at Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater

WHEN — 3 p.m. Oct. 27-28; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale

COST — $5-$10

INFO — 751-5441

‘Squeamish’

Presented by ArkansasStaged, “Squeamish” is a psychological horror story about Sharon, a New York City psychiatrist and recovering alcoholic, who finds herself in her hometown on the Texas Panhandle at the funeral of her beloved nephew, who died unexpectedly. Through her storytelling, we experience a tale of blood — the fluid that flows through our veins, the tie that link us to family, and the grotesque temperaments we struggle to keep under wraps.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Oct. 28

WHERE — 21c Hotel, 200 N.E. “A” St., Bentonville

COST — Free, with a suggested donation of $10

INFO — facebook.com/ArkansasStaged

First Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat for Kids

Kids can come in costume and bring a friend for a fun evening of safe trick-or-treating and a hot dog supper. Adults are encouraged to get extra creative with vehicle trunk decorating. Prizes will be awarded for the “Best” in several categories.

WHEN — 5 p.m. Oct. 28

WHERE — First Prestyterian Church of Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn St., Springdale

COST — Free

INFO — 751-2040

Ozark Corn Maze

Three separate mazes on 16 acres, a corn cannon, pumpkin sling shot, barrel train and children’s play train are just the tip of the iceberg of this family-friendly fall wonderland.

WHEN — Noon-dark Fridays and Sundays through Oct. 28; 10 a.m.-dark Saturdays through Oct. 28

WHERE — 12880 Arkansas 112, Cave Springs

COST — $9-$12

INFO — 208-2692

Murder Mystery Dinner

This fun and interactive event is based on a time traveler who solves history’s greatest mysteries.

WHEN — 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 30-31

WHERE — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale

COST — $45

INFO — 419-4999

Trick or Treat on the Fayetteville square

On Halloween, the historic downtown square in Fayetteville will be invaded by monsters, princesses and caped crusaders — and local businesses will be ready with candy.

WHEN — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE — Fayetteville’s historic downtown square

COST — Free

INFO — 521-5776

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Fasten your garter belt, come up to the lab and see what’s on the slab! The popular Rocky Horror movie night is back… and this year hosts have added live music and specialty drinks prior to the feature.

WHEN — Oct. 31: drink specials and live band at 7:30 p.m., movie at 9 p.m.

WHERE — Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

COST — $20

INFO — 443-5600

Downtown Rogers Candy Crawl

WHEN — 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE — Downtown Rogers

COST — Free

INFO — 936-5487

Halloween Seance at the Crescent Hotel

Intrigue Theater’s Sean-Paul and Juliana Fay return to the Crystal Ballroom to present an evening of mysteries that embody the legends and history of Eureka Springs’ crown jewel, the Crescent Hotel.

WHEN — 9 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE — 75 Prospect Ave., Eureka Springs

COST — $32-$45

INFO — 855-725-5720