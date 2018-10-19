8 Days a Week

Oct. 19 (Friday)

Haunted Happy Hour — With Bud Steed, author, paranormal investigator and explorer of strange and lost legends, 6:30-8 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $15. 783-3000.

Oktoberfest: Tap Into History — 7:30 p.m., Ivory Bill Brewing Co. in Siloam Springs. Next stop is Ziggywurst, and the final stop is Creekside Taproom. $30 in advance, $35 at the door includes three pours and a one-year membership in the Siloam Springs Museum. 524-4011.

“Mist and Shadows” — An interactive theater experience presented by UAFS students under the direction of Bob Stevenson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20 & 22-23, Breedlove Auditorium in Fort Smith. $6. For ages 14 & older. 788-7300.

“She Kills Monsters” — A very normal older sister learns about who her dead sibling really was in a game of Dungeons & Dragons, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20; 2 p.m. Oct. 21; again Oct. 24-28, University of Arkansas Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“Skeleton Crew” — Four longtime employees in a Detroit auto plant grapple with the stress of not knowing what tomorrow might bring, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday & 2 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 4, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $36-$47. 443-5600.

“A Confederate Widow in Hell” — An irreverent supernatural dramedy written and performed by Willi Carlisle and Joseph Fletcher, 8 p.m. Oct. 19-21, Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. $15. stage18live.com.

__

Oct. 20 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — Kids of all ages are invited to make and take a pine cone bird feeder, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Oktoberfest — With local micro-brews, craft and seasonal beers, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Hosted by the Eureka Springs Rotary Club. $20; $5 for non-drinkers. Email victorianclassic@gmail.com.

Pokemon Club for Kids — For those starting to collect to those who compete in a league, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For ages 6-11. 271-6816.

AETN Premiere — “Native America: From Caves to Cosmos,” the first in a new four-part series, 7 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

“Wait Until Dark” — A compelling thriller about a recently blinded woman who is terrorized by a trio of thugs searching for a heroin-stuffed doll they think is hidden in her apartment, 7 p.m. Oct. 20; 2 p.m. Oct. 21, Fayetteville High School Black Box Theatre. $8-$10. fhsdrama.net.

“It’s Time for Three” — With trio Time for Three joining the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $30-$50. 452-7575.

__

Oct. 21 (Sunday)

Tincturing Herbs — With natural health educator Jenny Dietzel, 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. 634-3791.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Take Me to the River” — Following the success of the award-winning film and its subsequent live tour, this historic show has been reimagined to showcase the musical foundation of New Orleans, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $26-$6. 443-5600.

__

Oct. 22 (Monday)

Creative Connections — A program for individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Crafty Teen Crew — Candy corn, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 12-18. 621-1152.

__

Oct. 23 (Tuesday)

Teen Anime Club — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

Oct. 24 (Wednesday)

Pryor Center Presents — “Measuring, Comparing, and Explaining Arkansas’s Partisan Earthquake,” featuring the UA Department of Political Science’s Janine A. Parry. 6 p.m., Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in Fayetteville. Free. Email liwag@uark.edu.

Native Voices Film Series — Contemporary Filmmakers featuring Missy Whiteman, 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Oct. 25 (Thursday)

Open House — Volunteers will be on hand to help answer questions about the exhibits, including the temporary exhibit on architect Fay Jones, which is on loan from the Old Statehouse Museum in Little Rock, 4-7 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum.org.

Sunset Cruise — 4:45 p.m., leaves from Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Kibbles & Books — Therapy dog reading sessions, 5:30-7 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Teen STEAM Night — Creepy Foods & Science, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. 621-1152.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for adults. 621-1152.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

ArtBuzz — Hufft Architects with Brad Kingsley, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335.

__

Oct. 26 (Friday)

Old-Time Singing School — Hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers, 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26, followed by an old-fashioned singing convention, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Art by the Glass — Magazine Monoprints, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Spotlight Talk — With Genevieve Gaignard and curator Allison Glenn, celebrating the opening of the focus exhibition “Personal Space,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Oct. 27 (Saturday)

Read to Haylee — Accompanied by her owner, Ms. Julie, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 273-7755.

Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

CB Babies — Spend time in the galleries looking at and talking to your baby about art before enjoying sensory playtime, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Super Science — With Steve Cox from Super Science of Northwest Arkansas, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 273-7755.

Multisensory Saturday — In observation of Disability Awareness Month and in partnership with Sources and the NWA Disability Awareness Month Committee, join in gallery activities that focus on access and inclusion and highlight all the senses, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Hocus Pocus” — Presented by Spotlight Characters, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

RAM Saturday — Bedazzled branches make it and take it program, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Gallery Conversation — With Bobby Wilson, Ryan Redcorn and Migizi Pensoneau of the 1491s comedy group for a fun conversation in the focus exhibition “In Conversation: Will Wilson and Edward Curtis,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Raku Pottery: Playing With Fire —Bring unglazed, high fire clay pieces or some will also be available to purchase, glaze and fire, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25 fee includes instruction, glazes and firing. OzarkFolkways.org.

Comic Book Fan Club — 1 p.m. Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 7-12. 273-7755.

Creepies & Crawlies — Including a costume contest, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

Oct. 28 (Sunday)

Adult Workshop — Painting with Yatika Fields, “Art for a New Understanding” artist, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

True Lit — The Fayetteville Literary Festival begins with “Crafting the Adventure Scene” with Gordon Korman, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunset Cruise — 4:45 p.m., leaves from Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Jam with The Squirrels — Bring an instrument and/or singing voice and play along, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. OzarkFolkways.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com