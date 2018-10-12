LIVE! in NWA

Oct. 12

Rozenbridge — 7 p.m., Aloft Hotel, Rogers.

Mishka Shubaly — 8 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

The Vine Brothers — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

The Bel Airs — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

90lb Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Ty England & The Arbuckle Xpress Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Mark Gibson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Amy Helm — 8 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Brett & Terri — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fifty Nine South — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Julie Drake — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

A Night of Giving — 7 p.m. with Adam Crabb. Rogers 1st Church. $15-$20.

Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Eric Mathews Band — 8 p.m., with Allison Grace Band. The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Jamie Lou Connolly — with Dave Dersham. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

ASPADA — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.

Oct. 13

Micah Bournes — 7 p.m. with Trees & Houses, for Brew Room Session. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Julie Drake — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Earl and Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Kyle Kinane — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy; Dead Metal Society at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.

Bill Bear & The Red Brick Troubadours — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jarrod Turner — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

She’s Us — 7 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.

Leonardo — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Passion Worship Nights — 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, Bentonville.

John Baumann — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces N Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Joey de Lago — Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.

DarkLight Revival — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Nate Hancock — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

10 Years — 8 p.m., with Skyharbor, and From Day One. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$30.

Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Harry Potter — and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert. Featuring SoNA. 7 p.m. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $22-$75.

Oct. 14

Pat Ryan Key — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Oct. 16

Russian Circles — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$17.

Chris Harp — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Shack & Shauer — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Ozark Regional Songwriters Association — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Oct. 17

Blue October — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $28-$30.

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Whiskey Menders — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance McDaniel — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Michael Cooper and the Youth Collection — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Oct. 18

Joe Krown and Jason Ricci — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.

Erin O’Dowd — 9 p.m. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Vibe — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Samuel Herb — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Inspirational Chorale Fall Concert — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$16.

Ray Wylie Hubbard — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Route 358 — 6 p.m. album release. Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Josh Wyatt and Something Better — 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

