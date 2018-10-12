LIVE! in NWA

October 12, 2018

Oct. 12

Rozenbridge — 7 p.m., Aloft Hotel, Rogers.

Mishka Shubaly — 8 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

The Vine Brothers — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

The Bel Airs — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

90lb Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Ty England & The Arbuckle Xpress Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Mark Gibson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Amy Helm — 8 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Brett & Terri — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fifty Nine South — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Julie Drake — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

A Night of Giving — 7 p.m. with Adam Crabb. Rogers 1st Church. $15-$20.

Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Eric Mathews Band — 8 p.m., with Allison Grace Band. The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Jamie Lou Connolly — with Dave Dersham. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

ASPADA — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.

Kyle Kinane — Known for his critically acclaimed debut album, “Death of the Party,” Kyle Kinane has left his audiences breathless from laughter since 2010. The funnyman takes the stage at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., for an intimate stand-up performance at 9 p.m. Oct. 13. An autograph signing and photos will follow the performance. 800-754-4111, WSSTickets.Showare.com, kylekinane.com. Ages 21 and up. $20.

Oct. 13

Micah Bournes — 7 p.m. with Trees & Houses, for Brew Room Session. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Julie Drake — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Earl and Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Kyle Kinane — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy; Dead Metal Society at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.

Bill Bear & The Red Brick Troubadours — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jarrod Turner — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

She’s Us — 7 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.

Leonardo — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Passion Worship Nights — 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, Bentonville.

John Baumann — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces N Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Joey de Lago — Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.

DarkLight Revival — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Nate Hancock — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

10 Years — 8 p.m., with Skyharbor, and From Day One. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$30.

Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Harry Potter — and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert. Featuring SoNA. 7 p.m. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $22-$75.

Kornfield Friends — Jana Jae, known for her virtuosity on the “Magic Blue Fiddle,” brings a touch of “Kornfield Kountry” to the Freeland Center for the Performing Arts in Bristow, Okla., at 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Joined by original cast members of the hit country music variety show “Hee Haw,” Jae is taking audiences on a musical journey full of pickin’ and grinnin’. 918-637-3540, freelandcenter.org. $22.25.

Oct. 14

Pat Ryan Key — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Oct. 16

Russian Circles — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$17.

Chris Harp — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Shack & Shauer — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Ozark Regional Songwriters Association — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Oct. 17

Blue October — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $28-$30.

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Whiskey Menders — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance McDaniel — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Michael Cooper and the Youth Collection — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Oct. 18

Joe Krown and Jason Ricci — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.

Erin O’Dowd — 9 p.m. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Vibe — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Samuel Herb — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Inspirational Chorale Fall Concert — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$16.

Ray Wylie Hubbard — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Route 358 — 6 p.m. album release. Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Josh Wyatt and Something Better — 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
