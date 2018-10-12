LIVE! in NWA
Oct. 12
Rozenbridge — 7 p.m., Aloft Hotel, Rogers.
Mishka Shubaly — 8 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
The Vine Brothers — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
The Bel Airs — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
90lb Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Ty England & The Arbuckle Xpress Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Mark Gibson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Amy Helm — 8 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Brett & Terri — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Fifty Nine South — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Julie Drake — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
A Night of Giving — 7 p.m. with Adam Crabb. Rogers 1st Church. $15-$20.
Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Eric Mathews Band — 8 p.m., with Allison Grace Band. The Sound Room, Fort Smith.
Jamie Lou Connolly — with Dave Dersham. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
ASPADA — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.
Oct. 13
Micah Bournes — 7 p.m. with Trees & Houses, for Brew Room Session. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Julie Drake — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Earl and Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Kyle Kinane — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy; Dead Metal Society at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.
Bill Bear & The Red Brick Troubadours — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Jarrod Turner — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
She’s Us — 7 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.
Leonardo — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Passion Worship Nights — 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, Bentonville.
John Baumann — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces N Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Joey de Lago — Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.
DarkLight Revival — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Nate Hancock — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Mark Shields Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
10 Years — 8 p.m., with Skyharbor, and From Day One. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$30.
Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Harry Potter — and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert. Featuring SoNA. 7 p.m. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $22-$75.
Oct. 14
Pat Ryan Key — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Oct. 16
Russian Circles — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$17.
Chris Harp — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Shack & Shauer — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Ozark Regional Songwriters Association — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Oct. 17
Blue October — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $28-$30.
Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Whiskey Menders — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance McDaniel — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Michael Cooper and the Youth Collection — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Oct. 18
Joe Krown and Jason Ricci — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.
Erin O’Dowd — 9 p.m. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Vibe — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Samuel Herb — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Inspirational Chorale Fall Concert — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$16.
Ray Wylie Hubbard — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Route 358 — 6 p.m. album release. Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Josh Wyatt and Something Better — 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.