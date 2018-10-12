Art OverView

Kilgore, Native artists, regional crafters show their work

Oct. 1

“The Bleak and the Burgeoning” — Works by Amber Cowan, Maysey Craddock, Leonardo Drew, Lauren Fensterstock and Judy Pfaff, through Oct. 7, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

“Apophenia” — Featuring the work of David Ruy and Karel Klein, architects with Ruy Klein in New York City, through Oct. 12, Vol Walker Hall at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. Email mparks17@uark.edu.

Nature Photographs by Silas Byers III — 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 14, Java Dudes Coffee House at the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. 268-6463.

__

Oct. 4

Opening Reception — For “But You Don’t Look Indian…” a solo exhibition by Bobby Martin, and “Borders and Boundaries: The Blurred Edges of Decolonization,” curated by Bobby Martin & Robert Peters, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures, 101 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Free. Exhibits through Oct. 28. Email contact@artventuresnwa.org.

Opening Reception — For “Andrew Kilgore’s Photographs,” 5-9 p.m., Stage Eighteen at 18 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. Exhibit through Oct. 29. Email art@stage18live.com.

Opening Reception — For “Influences,” a show of muses and other sources of impact, 5-9 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville at 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. Exhibit through Dec. 1. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

__

Oct. 5

Opening Reception — For “Native Visions Now: Contemporary Works of Indigenous Artists of Oklahoma,” 4-8 p.m., Downtown Bentonville Inc. at 102 E. Central Ave. in downtown Bentonville. Hosted by the Museum of Native American History and House of Songs. Exhibit until Oct. 27. 273-2456 or monah.us.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — Rebecca Belmore and “Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Oct. 6

Leaf Platter Class — Create beautiful and functional stoneware platters in the first class, then come back on Nov. 3 to glaze your creation, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45 including both sessions; clay and tools provided. OzarkFolkways.org.

__

Oct. 10

ArtBuzz — “Night With Wright” with master storyteller Timothy Totten, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum’s Frank Lloyd Wright House. $20. 657-2335.

__

Oct. 11

Gallery Conversation — “Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now” with curator Mindy Besaw, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Oct. 12-14

Vintage Market Days — “Simply Vintage,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

__

Oct. 17-21

Fall Crafts Fairs — Spanker Creek opens Oct. 17, followed by War Eagle, Bella Vista, Ozark Regional & Frisco Station shows on Oct. 18. nwacraftfairs.com.

__

Oct. 18

Artists’ Reception — For Mary Springer, Ruth Lawlor, Tom Ryan & Zeek Taylor, 6-8 p.m., First National Bank of NWA in Bentonville. Art on show through Dec. 8. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

__

Oct. 26

5×5 Soiree & Auction — Featuring one-of-a-kind works by regional artists, music & gourmet treats, 5:55 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $15. 751-5441.

Spotlight Talk — With Genevieve Gaignard and curator Allison Glenn, celebrating the opening of the focus exhibition “Personal Space,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Oct. 27

Raku Pottery: Playing With Fire —Bring unglazed, high fire clay pieces or some will also be available to purchase, glaze and fire, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25 fee includes instruction, glazes and firing. OzarkFolkways.org

__

Oct. 30

Dia de los Muertos Celebration — A pop-up exhibition through Nov. 2, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

__

All Month

Anniversary Exhibit — Celebrating 12 years in business, featuring “Hawksbill Crag” by K.P. Kannett, all month at White Lotus in Fayetteville. Email lotuswhite@sbcglobal.net.

Fenix at the Chancellor — With featured artists Steven Schneider, Matt Miller, Jonathon Suit, Christina Mariotti, Stacy Piker, Ann Edmondson, Robin Miller Bookhout, Laurie Foster, Macy Burr, Chris Weaver & Cindy Arsaga, through Oct. 31, Chancellor Hotel in Fayetteville. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

“Pop Geometry” — By California artist Todd Gray, addressing the history of pop art by using imagery taken from the work of such artists as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, through Nov. 18, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“Outside the Pale” — The architecture of Fay Jones, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through December, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-5816.

“Dep(art)ing Passengers” — Paintings by Charles K. Steiner, UAFS adjunct instructor, through Jan. 7, Fort Smith Regional Airport. Email John.Post@uafs.edu.