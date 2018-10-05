Understanding Libra

Libra is the charming and charmed one of the zodiac. They love peace and harmony and lightness. They can’t emotionally go too deep (unless their birth chart also contains planets in Scorpio). Librans are happiest having parties and having fun with friends in beautiful environments. Libras want everyone to be happy. They need calmness and tranquility. Needing to keep the peace, not wanting to hurt feelings, Libra can have difficulty saying “no”.

Libras are natural peace-keepers with a natural sense of justice. They seek balance and harmony in all relationships. Libra is air (element), thus a thinking sign, both instinctual and intuitive.

Libra, the 7thsign, is the sign of relationships. And they have many. Why? They are learning how to be in relationships, how to give and take (Aries is the opposite of Libra), how to balance self with the “other.” Libra combines the “I & Thou.”

The symbol for Libra is unlike other zodiacal signs (except for Aquarius – the glyph of electricity). Libra’s icon is not an animal. Libra is the scales (of justice, measuring, weighing, balancing). Often under Libra (and Sagittarius) we see Lady Liberty, holding the scales of Justice, her eyes blindfolded, representing impartiality, the ideal that justice must be applied without regard to wealth, power, or any other status.

Libra’s are natural negotiators, diplomats. They act like Capricorn sometimes (strict). In young Librans, decisions are very difficult, seeing one side then the other of the scales. Intelligent parents, knowing this, can help their little ones cultivate decision making by discussing both sides of an issue.

Libras are beautiful and artistic (Venus ruled) even if they do create clutter and chaos at times. That’s really the sign of an artistic creative mind. Libra’s charm gets them through everything, doesn’t it?

ARIES: A potent time of change is occurring. Strong desires & powerful emotions can act like ocean swells almost overcoming your ability to think. Alternately, they offer you courage to go where others, even angels, cannot. Tend to finances and resources held with another. Something’s expanding. Hopefully love & communication in relationships. Don’t be ruthless and don’t seek to conquer. Work always with.

TAURUS: You ponder upon your relationship in terms of love, sacrifice and usefulness. You encourage others to work and cooperate with you. Careful with your energy in relationships. You could create a separation through unaware tendencies, anger and harsh communication. On the other hand, there’s great ability to compromise if you begin a deep listening of other’s needs. Learn the art of negotiation and deeper cooperation.

GEMINI: You become creative and strong with desires and emotions pushing you towards certain goals. It’s important to practice extreme care and safety especially while doing any physical labor lest accidents, falls, burns, cuts, things red and scratchy occur. Be kind to those around you. A lot of fire trucks, police and emergency vehicles pass by. Things filled with love, too. A bit like you’ve become. Remember patience gets you everywhere.

CANCER: You need some pleasure, love and romance, or on the other hand, sports, competitive and disciplined. However, most likely you focus on thinking about home and children, showering them with gifts that nurture and nourish. In turn they may not be able to act as you need or expect. Their energies are high, fast, almost uncontrollable. This will pass. However, you must watch over them carefully. Allow yourself to be a bit foolhardy at times.

LEO: The themes continue – communication with family, parents, tending to home, property, traditions. Creating your own traditions. Something seeks balancing concerning your perception of family and/or parents and making peace with daily life. The old anger doesn’t work or hold us anymore. It actually weakens the body. The starry energies are helping to beautify, repair and organize the environments you live and work in. Prepare your home for an unusual future.

VIRGO: You’re contemplating events in the past. Considering previous partnerships, lovers, friends. Careful not to intimidate yourself with critical thoughts. Gathering information should be very easy now. Allow a natural rhythm to occur with daily life, work, arrangements and plans. Begin to write Halloween (then Thanksgiving) cards by hand, using use pen, ink, paper, envelopes, stamps and a secret seal you make yourself. This is a creative meditation.

LIBRA: You enjoy making, having and using money. Money is a resource, a way to help others. It provides freedom and choice. It can be used to create more wealth. We are given the gift of money and resources so we can help others. Money helps rebuild the lives of humanity in need. Tithe ten percent of your income to those in need. The old-fashioned way of giving was the words “charity.” Tithing insures a constant flow of return. Is someone in the family in need? Always, for you, it’s good to be frivolous (a bit).

SCORPIO: You find strength, stamina and endurance grow stronger each day. They help in meeting and encountering unusual challenges along your path. As you pursue more independence, liberty and freedom, your self-identity slowly expands. Careful not to bump your head. Careful of fire. For fun, natural dye your hair red, orange or violet. Complete all projects. Plan your next ones. Your intuition reaches out to others.

SAGITTARIUS: Your strength is hidden and veiled for a while. Only you are aware of it. Next to your strengths are desires. They’re secret, too. Sometimes you don’t know your motivation for choosing something. Sometimes you feel you’re in a conspiracy. Your past comes to brood over you. You wonder do you have enemies? To overcome this seeming strangeness, enter into a new creative endeavor. Know that you’re just in a state of completing karma.

CAPRICORN: You have hopes, wishes and dreams and want to express yourself socially with friends and associates. You want to be part of a group that recognizes your gifts, don’t think you’re scandalous when you make some unusual artistic move. You’re strong, at times revolutionary. Don’t change. Review goals. Create a manifestation journal. Write daily wants and needs, creative plans & how you see yourself in the future. I see a beauty, materials and a book.

AQUARIUS: You’re become an adventurer, traveler, and philosopher. Justice becomes a focus. You see where humanity is caught in polarization, duality, judgment and despair. Aquarius is the sign of humanity. You worry, sensitive to humanity’s needs. You wonder where you stand. An excellent question. You benefit by traveling, undergoing change, moving about here and there. Gradually, you become a world server, serving humanity.

PISCES: A regeneration needs to occur, allowing a new sense of self-confidence to come forth. You sometimes question who and what you are. Wondering if you have real needs, hopes, wishes, desires, dreams. Your needs are very important. Pisces often serves others before serving themselves. You must now turn your energies inward and seek your own counsel, reliability, safety and trust. Entrusting yourself to your own self. The past presents itself. Then disappears.

