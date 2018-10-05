Nothing New Here

‘Fall’ in love with vintage at the Junk Ranch

The Junk Ranch is arguably Northwest Arkansas’ largest indoor/outdoor flea market, and co-founders Julie Speed and Amy Daniels say the autumn event starting Oct. 5 will be an extravaganza.

“For fall, you’ll see many fabulous vintage and handmade vendors,” says Daniels. “You’ll also have the opportunity to stock up with our local pumpkin vendor and to snag some large mums from Becky’s Flower Farm. There really isn’t a reason why anyone’s porch or Thanksgiving table shouldn’t be amazing after this show.”

“You’ll also find vendors who will customize orders while you shop,” adds Speed. “And many favorite fall foods — like funnel cakes, pie, roasted nuts and kettle corn — and some fun fall backdrops for selfies and social media. Here’s a hint: large galvanized pumpkins — that’s all we’re going to say.”

The event — which features nearly 200 booths filled with vintage, antique, salvaged, repurposed and handmade items — brings thousands of visitors to Prairie Grove, and some shoppers have traveled quite a distance to reach the Junk Ranch, says Daniels.

“We get super-excited when we get to meet the faces behind social media accounts,” she says. “This year, we had the pleasure of meeting the Instagram duo and junk gurus behind the social media account @throughtheporthole. Patrick and Rozana came all the way from California to shop our vendors. It’s such a treat to watch them post their finds and to know that pieces from our event end up in homes over 1,000 miles away.”

For the past five years, Speed and Daniels have hosted The Junk Ranch twice a year, in June and October. This year, they’re adding a show.

“We’ve talked about hosting a Christmas event many times over the last five years, but the timing wasn’t quite right,” says Daniels. “Julie and I made an agreement to make it happen this year, because we wanted it to coincide with the bi-annual 1862 Battle of Prairie Grove Reenactment.” The Holly Jolly Junk Ranch, says Daniels, will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

“Our vendors will still bring their vintage furniture and finds, but you’ll see the booths styled with Christmas ornaments, blow molds, skis, sleds, wool blankets, handmade signs and more,” says Speed.

But first comes the fall celebration. We talked to three Junk Ranch vendors to find out what they’ll be bringing to the event.

Okies and Indies

Booth No. 4

Like most vendors at the Junk Ranch, Lynette Overstreet got into the junking business because she loved “old things.”

“My grandparents always had items that had been passed through the family, and I loved the history,” she says. “My granddad actually took me to my first estate sale. I love mixing old items into decor — it just makes the story that much richer.”

After her first visit to the Junk Ranch, Overstreet came up with an idea: She could marry her amazing talent for hand lettering with her love of vintage items by customizing those items with sentimental quotes and song lyrics. In her booth, her artwork can be found on vintage family portraits, furniture and — during the fall show — pumpkins that are perfect for porch decor.

Overstreet says that, for her, becoming a vendor at the Junk Ranch has become a social activity.

“Honestly, aside from the treasures, what I really love about the Junk Ranch is the people,” she says. “I’ve made friendships with vendors. Sometimes, it’s almost like a family reunion when you get to see everyone. I’ve had great, meaningful conversations with people shopping at the show. I love meeting people and hearing their stories.”

Country Clutter

Booth No. 91

For Jessica Henry, junking is a family affair. Her parents own a flea market called Country Clutter — they use the same name for their Junk Ranch booth — in Reeds Spring, Mo., between Branson and Springfield.

“I’m kind of the one who got them started going to shows,” says Henry. “Now we do it as a family — my mom, brother and I usually come.”

Since their first time participating in the Junk Ranch nearly four years ago, Henry says it has become their favorite venue at which to sell.

“Amy and Julie both have always been extremely helpful,” she says. “And we usually sell so much that we don’t have a lot to pack up at the end. We’re usually ready to leave within an hour of the show being over. It’s our bestselling show, especially in the fall — it seems like people are more in the mood to decorate and buy fall items.”

Henry’s list of items you might find in her family’s booth is long and varied.

“We do all older stuff, all vintage or repurposed,” she says. “My dad makes a lot of stuff for us, farmhouse tables, coffee tables out of water troughs, cabinets out of barn wood that have screen doors on the front. We have a lot of metal and industrial things — a lot of big metal letters — and we will definitely have some decorative fall stuff … old car parts and steering wheels, chairs, porch swings, galvanized buckets and funnels.”

Dixon Chicks Vintage

Booth No. 69

Jessica Kibling learned to junk early on: Her parents took her along on their treasure hunts to flea markets and antique stores when she was a child.

“Our house, growing up, was filled with cool pieces like pinball, Coca Cola and vending machines, and we actually used them,” she says. “It showed me that things last when you take care of them, and you should use and enjoy them rather than just putting them up on a shelf.”

She carried her love for “old stuff” into adulthood, and she and her parents developed a penchant for auctions.

“We found a ton of cool pieces, but didn’t always have room for them in our own homes,” she says. “Then, Mom and I discovered shopping at shows like the Junk Ranch and realized that we could put together a booth of our own. It’s great, because it gives us the freedom to shop for great items that might not fit our houses or decor, but could be the perfect piece that someone else might be searching for.”

Kibling says this will be she and her mother’s third Junk Ranch as vendors.

“We like to shop shows before we join them to get a sense of the vibe,” she says. “We loved shopping the Junk Ranch for years before we became vendors, so we knew we would enjoy selling there too … the shoppers are always happy to be there and to come back, show after show.”

A visit to the Dixon Chicks Vintage booth will offer a plethora of finds from the past.

“We love pieces that can be used or repurposed so they can be enjoyed as part of your everyday life,” says Kibling. “Some of our favorites are luggage from the 1950s and 1960s, vintage books, fans from the 1930s-1950s, enamelware, kitchenware like Pyrex and Fire King, old toys, functional furniture and unique finds. Our centerpiece for the fall show is a gorgeous rustic sled crafted from and old barnwood door with wagon wheels re-forged into runners. It’s a one-of-a-kind treasure.”

__

FAQ

The Junk Ranch

WHEN — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6

WHERE — 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove

COST — $10 Friday (early entry; includes free Saturday entry); $5 Saturday

INFO — www.thejunkranch.net

__

FYI

More To Come

Northwest Arkansas is bursting at the seams with vintage shopping events and arts and crafts festivals in October. Here are just a few of them:

Vintage Market Days of NWA

Oct. 12-14

This vintage-inspired market is a three-day Bentonville event where shoppers can find both vintage and handmade goods.

Van Buren Fall Festival

Oct. 13-14

Billed as an event “for the picker, weekend warrior or serious collector,” this weekend offers fun for the whole family with pony rides, a petting zoo and an antique truck and tractor show.

War Eagle Fair

Oct. 18-21

The granddaddy of them all along the banks of the War Eagle River near Hindsville.

War Eagle Mill

Arts & Crafts Fair

Oct. 18-21

Some 250 vendors will present their hand-crafted wares on the grounds of the War Eagle Mill near Hindsville.

Sharp’s Show at War Eagle

Oct. 18-21

The third in the triumvirate of shows along the War Eagle River next to War Eagle Mill.

Spanker Creek Arts & Crafts Show

Oct. 17-21

Shop for handmade arts and crafts in a beautiful rural setting near Bentonville.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival

Oct. 18-20

Fayetteville

Oct. 19-20

Springdale

This indoor, “upscale” arts and crafts show has been attracting thousands of visitors for 28 years. Now in two locations.

Bella Vista Arts & Crafts

Oct. 18-20

This juried festival features nearly 300 artisans.

See more in upcoming editions of The Free Weekly.