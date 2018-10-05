LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
October 5, 2018

Oct. 5

The Vine Brothers — 21 c Museum, Bentonville.

Crash Blossom — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Strahan & The Good Neighbors — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Hillbilly Vegas — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

The Hillbenders — 7:30 p.m., with Maybe April. Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $15-$25.

Dial Up — 9 p.m.; Out of the Blue at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Snapback — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Willie Nelson Tribute — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Eric Gales — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $30-$50.

40 Open — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Silano Cook & Hall — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Combsy — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Rocktober — 9 p.m. with WhipperSnapper, .357, and Wither and Dryvr. The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Oct. 6

Drawing Blanks — 9 p.m., with Witchsister, and Gardensnakes. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Lazy Daisy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Lou Dog — Sublime tribute. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Aaron Tippin — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Orchestral Pow Wow Project — 7 p.m. with Kalyn Fay. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.

Vanimal Kingdom — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Andyroo and the Andyrooniverse — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Boom!Kinetic — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Crash Blossom — 8 p.m. with Model Modern Therapy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Septembers End — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Ought — with Ankle Pop. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Backroad Anthem — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Oct. 7

Fall Fest — 4 p.m. with The Weatherfolk. First United Methodist Church, Bentonville.

Angela Edge — 7 p.m. album release party, with Cameron Johnson. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Joel Emerson — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Celebrating the Music — 1 p.m. with Noel Torres, Memo Ibarra, and Son Sin Genero with the Arkansalsa Band. Walmart AMP, Rogers. Free.

Angela Edge — Self-taught multi-instrumentalist and Fayetteville rocker Angela Edge returns to Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 for an album release party. The intense, bold and entertaining album — full of Edge’s potent lyrics and sweet melodies — was recorded live at Stage Eighteen in July. angelaedge.com. $5. (Photo: Chuck Holenchick)

Orchestral Pow Wow Project — For the final Forest Concert of the season, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville celebrates the opening of a new special exhibition in collaboration with the House of Songs Ozarks. Cherokee songstress Kalyn Fay from Oklahoma and the Orchestral Pow Wow Project directed by Cris Derksen bring their dynamic live performance to the North Forest with renowned hoop dancer Nimkii Osawamick at 7 p.m. Oct. 6. 657-2335, crystalbridges.org. $10; free for members.

Oct. 8

Borzoi — 9 p.m., with Thin Skin, Musclegoose, and Bambi’s. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

University Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Oct. 9

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

UA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Oct. 10

Those Far Out Arrows — 8 p.m., with The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Stevie Tombstone — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Oct. 11

Uncrowned Kings — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Herobust — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$23.

Jimmy Webb — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold out.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Categories: LIVE! In NWA

Related Articles

Report From Lollapalooza

Report From Lollapalooza

Rooney To Stage Free Show in Fayetteville

Rooney To Stage Free Show in Fayetteville

Live Music: Aug. 25

Live Music: Aug. 25

Music & Clubs May 17-24

Music & Clubs May 17-24

Honky Heretics

Honky Heretics

Yonder Mountain String Band’s Harvest Music Festival Announces 2014 Lineup

Yonder Mountain String Band’s Harvest Music Festival Announces 2014 Lineup

NAMA Picks

NAMA Picks

Son Volt plays George's Saturday night

Son Volt plays George's Saturday night