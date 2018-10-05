LIVE! in NWA
Oct. 5
The Vine Brothers — 21 c Museum, Bentonville.
Crash Blossom — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Strahan & The Good Neighbors — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Hillbilly Vegas — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
The Hillbenders — 7:30 p.m., with Maybe April. Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $15-$25.
Dial Up — 9 p.m.; Out of the Blue at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar, Rogers.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.
Snapback — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Willie Nelson Tribute — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Eric Gales — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $30-$50.
40 Open — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Silano Cook & Hall — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Combsy — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Rocktober — 9 p.m. with WhipperSnapper, .357, and Wither and Dryvr. The Sound Room, Fort Smith.
Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Oct. 6
Drawing Blanks — 9 p.m., with Witchsister, and Gardensnakes. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Lazy Daisy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Lou Dog — Sublime tribute. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Aaron Tippin — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Orchestral Pow Wow Project — 7 p.m. with Kalyn Fay. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.
Vanimal Kingdom — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Andyroo and the Andyrooniverse — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Boom!Kinetic — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
EgoTrip — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Crash Blossom — 8 p.m. with Model Modern Therapy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Septembers End — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Ought — with Ankle Pop. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Backroad Anthem — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Oct. 7
Fall Fest — 4 p.m. with The Weatherfolk. First United Methodist Church, Bentonville.
Angela Edge — 7 p.m. album release party, with Cameron Johnson. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Joel Emerson — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Celebrating the Music — 1 p.m. with Noel Torres, Memo Ibarra, and Son Sin Genero with the Arkansalsa Band. Walmart AMP, Rogers. Free.
Oct. 8
Borzoi — 9 p.m., with Thin Skin, Musclegoose, and Bambi’s. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
University Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
Oct. 9
Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
UA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Oct. 10
Those Far Out Arrows — 8 p.m., with The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Stevie Tombstone — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Oct. 11
Uncrowned Kings — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Herobust — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$23.
Jimmy Webb — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold out.
