LIVE! in NWA

Oct. 5

The Vine Brothers — 21 c Museum, Bentonville.

Crash Blossom — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Strahan & The Good Neighbors — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Hillbilly Vegas — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

The Hillbenders — 7:30 p.m., with Maybe April. Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $15-$25.

Dial Up — 9 p.m.; Out of the Blue at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Snapback — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Willie Nelson Tribute — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Eric Gales — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $30-$50.

40 Open — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Silano Cook & Hall — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Combsy — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Rocktober — 9 p.m. with WhipperSnapper, .357, and Wither and Dryvr. The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Oct. 6

Drawing Blanks — 9 p.m., with Witchsister, and Gardensnakes. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Lazy Daisy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Lou Dog — Sublime tribute. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Aaron Tippin — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Orchestral Pow Wow Project — 7 p.m. with Kalyn Fay. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.

Vanimal Kingdom — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Andyroo and the Andyrooniverse — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Boom!Kinetic — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Crash Blossom — 8 p.m. with Model Modern Therapy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Septembers End — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Ought — with Ankle Pop. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Backroad Anthem — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Oct. 7

Fall Fest — 4 p.m. with The Weatherfolk. First United Methodist Church, Bentonville.

Angela Edge — 7 p.m. album release party, with Cameron Johnson. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Joel Emerson — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Celebrating the Music — 1 p.m. with Noel Torres, Memo Ibarra, and Son Sin Genero with the Arkansalsa Band. Walmart AMP, Rogers. Free.

Oct. 8

Borzoi — 9 p.m., with Thin Skin, Musclegoose, and Bambi’s. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

University Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Oct. 9

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

UA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Oct. 10

Those Far Out Arrows — 8 p.m., with The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Stevie Tombstone — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Oct. 11

Uncrowned Kings — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Herobust — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$23.

Jimmy Webb — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Sold out.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com