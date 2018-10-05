8 Days a Week

Oct. 5 (Friday)

Turquoise Moon Trunk Show — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum Store. 657-2335.

Member Preview — “Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for members. Register at 418-5728.

Fall Book Sale — Offerings thousands of items including new and used books, magazines, DVDs and CDs, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 5-6, Bentonville Public Library. Most items are priced free to $1; all proceeds will be used to benefit the collections and other special needs of the library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Opening Reception — For “Native Visions Now: Contemporary Works of Indigenous Artists of Oklahoma,” 4-8 p.m., in a temporary gallery space at Downtown Bentonville Inc., 102 E. Central Ave. in downtown Bentonville. Hosted by the Museum of Native American History and House of Songs. Exhibit open until Oct. 27. 273-2456 or monah.us.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — Rebecca Belmore and “Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Clybourne Park” — A Pulitzer-winning treatise on hot topics of the day: racism, the potential ills of gentrification and fear of “the other,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5-6; 2 p.m. Oct. 7, University Theatre, 340 Garland Ave. in Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry” — With the HillBenders, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $15-$25. 575-5387.

“Jersey Boys” — Based on the true story of the 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group The Four Seasons, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; 2 & 8 p.m. Oct. 6; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $38-$87. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

Oct. 6 (Saturday)

Tinkerfest — A one-day festival that celebrates the creative, curious and innovative spirit in all of us, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $9.50. 696-9280 or amazeum.org.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Discover the Grounds — With artist Athena LaTocha, 10 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Whoadeo — A stick horse rodeo & family fun day presented by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Branson. Free. 800-520-5544.

Wiener Takes All Benefit Races — For dachshunds & other breeds, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Loch Lomond Softball Complex in Bella Vista. $25 to race; free to watch. 855-6020.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Cruz’n The Square — A classic car show for charity, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the square in Huntsville. Judging at 11 a.m.; food, music, shopping. $20 to enter; admission free. 871-7438.

Bentonville Marching Invitational — Preliminaries begin at 11 a.m.; BHS performs in exhibition at 6:45 p.m.; finals begin at 7 p.m.; winners announced at 10:15 p.m., Tiger Stadium at Bentonville High School. $10-$20. bentonvillepride.com.

Fall Festival — Celebrating Judge Parker’s birthday, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $5-$7 museum admission. 783-7841.

Songs From the Camino — Featuring the UA Schola Cantorum and World Music Ensemble, 7:15 p.m., Subiaco Abbey in Subiaco. Free. honorscollege.uark.edu.

Oct. 7 (Sunday)

Distinguished Citizens Banquet — Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society, 12:30 p.m., Mermaids in Fayetteville. Hoyt Purvis and Roy Rom will be honored. $30; reservations by Oct. 2 at 935-7423.

Fall Festival — With blacksmithing, games, music, history & more, 1-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Opening Reception — For “City and Country Impressions” by Steve Horan & “Faces by Chalino” by Luis Atilano, 1-4 p.m., Center for Art & Education in Van Buren. Free. 474-7767.

Oktoberfest — Hosted by the Arkansas Brewers Guild with food trucks, art, vendors and beer, 1-7 p.m., on the square in Fayetteville. $5-$10. Email arkansasbrewersguildevents@gmail.com.

“Dreams Derailed” — A look at undocumented youths in the Trump era with William Schwab, UA professor of sociology & criminology, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; books will be available for purchase. faylib.org.

Oct. 8 (Monday)

BookTalk — “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cover to Cover — “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. 271-3192.

Artist Reception — For Art in the Park artists from the Springdale Senior Center, 5-6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Oct. 9 (Tuesday)

“Who What Wear” — An exhibit exploring the use of clothing as an expression of identity and meaning, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Oct. 13, Arkansas Arts Center Artmobile at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. Email education@fsram.org.

Books & Brews — “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Co. on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Book Club — “The Boleyn King” by Laura Anderson, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Auditions — For “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 & 11, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Performances Nov. 28-Dec. 2. 751-5441.

Oct. 10 (Wednesday)

Try FPL — “Thriller” Dance Workshop with Emily Viator, 6-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for ages 18 and older. Register at faylib.org.

Open Chess Play — 6-7:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For adults. 271-3192.

ArtBuzz — “Night With Wright” with master storyteller Timothy Totten, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum’s Frank Lloyd Wright House. $20. 657-2335.

Trivia Night — In observance of “Imagine A Day Without Water,” 7 p.m., at Fossil Cove Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Beaver Water District. imagineadaywithoutwater.org.

Oct. 11 (Thursday)

Crimes and Clues Book Club — “The Day of the Owl” by Leonardo Sciascia, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — “Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now” with curator Mindy Besaw, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

After-School Movies — “Little Vampire,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. 271-3192.

Chispas Spanish Story Time — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for families. 750-8180.

Art on the Bricks — A downtown Rogers art walk, including works by Berta Jane Fergus at Arkansas Public Theatre, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Free. godowntownrogers.com.

Oct. 12 (Friday)

Vintage Market Days — “Simply Vintage,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Performance Lab — Video! Reclaiming Native Identity with artist Anna Tsouhlarakis, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Oct. 13 (Saturday)

Woodcarvers of NWA Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14, Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. Free. Email mckenzie.stanley@yahoo.com.

Super Saturday — Fenner Russell Music Series with Leonardo, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

A Family Archaeology Afternoon — With Melissa Zabecki, educator outreach coordinator with the Arkansas Archaeological Survey, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For families. 271-3192.

Sew Simple — Designed for adult sewing enthusiasts interested in learning how to sew, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Register at 750-8180.

Oct. 14 (Sunday)

Adult Workshop — Sculpture with Anna Tsouhlarakis, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

Second Sunday Author Series — With DeLani Bartlette, author of “The Devil in Black Creek,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunday Author Series — With Gail L. Cowdin, author of “The Final Deception,” 2 p.m., Village Lake Writers & Poets, meeting at the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. Free. 268-6463.

