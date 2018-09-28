LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
September 28, 2018

Sept. 28

Super Banger — 8 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.

Anitra Jay — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The Odds — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Texas Flood — 8 p.m.; Rod Robertson at 10. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Eli Young Band — 8 p.m.; Bart Crow at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $30.

Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Jimi Gibbons — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Bikes Blues & BBQ Stage — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Lost Bridge Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dr. Nola & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

One for the Money — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Springdale.

Silano, Cook and Hall — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Richard Burnett — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Sarah Pearl and Sam Lyons — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Candy Lee — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Matt Garland — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

M Bolez — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

The Trumann Rail Boys — 8 p.m., with Cameron Johnson. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Take Cover — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Lynyrd Skynyrd — 7 p.m., with Marshall Tucker Band, and Jason D. Williams. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39.50-$219.50.

Sept. 29

Sarah Pearl and Sam Lyons — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Honey Shuffle — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Kris Lager Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Doobie Brothers Experience — 9 p.m.; Dirty Flannel Shirt at 11. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Vince Neil — 8 p.m.; Def Leggend at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Storybook Strings — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Jason D. Williams — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Pool Boys — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Springdale.

The Akeem Kemp Band — 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 8 p.m., Morano’s, Fayetteville.

The Salesman — 8 p.m. album release party, with Keepsakes, and Sound Pilot. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Terri & the Executives — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Chicken Pot Pie — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Mixx Tenn — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Phunbags Comedy Improv — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Bert & Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sept. 30

Philip H Anselmo & The Illegals — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17-$18.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Oct. 2

The Sword — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.

Jocko — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shack & Schauer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brooke White — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ryan Reichard — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Sugar & The Mint — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Indigo Girls — 7 p.m., with Lucy Wainwright Roche. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — The monthly variety show returns at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Fayetteville American Legion at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. Performers for this month are Emily Rowland (pictured), Kennedy Holloman and Braden Bull. The event will also have voter registration thanks to the Washington County League of Women Voters. Free. facebook.com/LastSatFay.

AHI — Indie/soul/folk songwriter AHI (pronounced ‘I’) is a rare talent whose voice is commanding, yet when paired with his genuine, warm nature, makes for a live performance that’s captivating and, in a way, vulnerable. AHI will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 418-5700, crystal bridges.org, ahimusic.com. $10.

Oct. 3

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Eric Miller — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Earth Fingerz — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ryan Reichard — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance Thompson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ozark Variety Revue Show — 7 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

ODESZA — 7 p.m. with Jai Wolf, and Evan Giaa. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $26-$125.

Oct. 4

Brother Moses — 8 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.

Keith Anderson — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Sexton Hatman & Pentley Holmes — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Read Southall — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

The Vine Brothers — Maxine’s Taproom, Fayetteville.

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

First Thursday — 8 p.m. art opening, with music by Eric Hall, and Cellophane Garden. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

