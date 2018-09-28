LIVE! in NWA
Sept. 28
Super Banger — 8 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.
Anitra Jay — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
The Odds — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Texas Flood — 8 p.m.; Rod Robertson at 10. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Eli Young Band — 8 p.m.; Bart Crow at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $30.
Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Jimi Gibbons — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Bikes Blues & BBQ Stage — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Lost Bridge Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dr. Nola & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
One for the Money — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Springdale.
Silano, Cook and Hall — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Richard Burnett — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Sarah Pearl and Sam Lyons — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Candy Lee — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Matt Garland — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
M Bolez — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
The Trumann Rail Boys — 8 p.m., with Cameron Johnson. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Take Cover — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Lynyrd Skynyrd — 7 p.m., with Marshall Tucker Band, and Jason D. Williams. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39.50-$219.50.
Sept. 29
Sarah Pearl and Sam Lyons — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Honey Shuffle — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Kris Lager Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
The Doobie Brothers Experience — 9 p.m.; Dirty Flannel Shirt at 11. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Vince Neil — 8 p.m.; Def Leggend at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Storybook Strings — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Jason D. Williams — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Pool Boys — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Springdale.
The Akeem Kemp Band — 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 8 p.m., Morano’s, Fayetteville.
The Salesman — 8 p.m. album release party, with Keepsakes, and Sound Pilot. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Terri & the Executives — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Chicken Pot Pie — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Mixx Tenn — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Phunbags Comedy Improv — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
Bert & Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sept. 30
Philip H Anselmo & The Illegals — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17-$18.
The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Oct. 2
The Sword — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.
Jocko — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Shack & Schauer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brooke White — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Ryan Reichard — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Sugar & The Mint — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
Indigo Girls — 7 p.m., with Lucy Wainwright Roche. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.
Oct. 3
Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.
Eric Miller — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Earth Fingerz — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ryan Reichard — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance Thompson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Ozark Variety Revue Show — 7 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
ODESZA — 7 p.m. with Jai Wolf, and Evan Giaa. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $26-$125.
Oct. 4
Brother Moses — 8 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.
Keith Anderson — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Sexton Hatman & Pentley Holmes — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Read Southall — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
The Vine Brothers — Maxine’s Taproom, Fayetteville.
CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
First Thursday — 8 p.m. art opening, with music by Eric Hall, and Cellophane Garden. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
