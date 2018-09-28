LIVE! in NWA

Sept. 28

Super Banger — 8 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.

Anitra Jay — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The Odds — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Texas Flood — 8 p.m.; Rod Robertson at 10. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Eli Young Band — 8 p.m.; Bart Crow at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $30.

Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Jimi Gibbons — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Bikes Blues & BBQ Stage — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Lost Bridge Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dr. Nola & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

One for the Money — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Springdale.

Silano, Cook and Hall — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Richard Burnett — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Sarah Pearl and Sam Lyons — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Candy Lee — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Matt Garland — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

M Bolez — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

The Trumann Rail Boys — 8 p.m., with Cameron Johnson. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Take Cover — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Lynyrd Skynyrd — 7 p.m., with Marshall Tucker Band, and Jason D. Williams. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39.50-$219.50.

Sept. 29

Sarah Pearl and Sam Lyons — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Honey Shuffle — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Kris Lager Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Doobie Brothers Experience — 9 p.m.; Dirty Flannel Shirt at 11. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Vince Neil — 8 p.m.; Def Leggend at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Storybook Strings — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Jason D. Williams — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Pool Boys — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Springdale.

The Akeem Kemp Band — 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 8 p.m., Morano’s, Fayetteville.

The Salesman — 8 p.m. album release party, with Keepsakes, and Sound Pilot. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Terri & the Executives — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Chicken Pot Pie — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Mixx Tenn — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Phunbags Comedy Improv — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Bert & Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sept. 30

Philip H Anselmo & The Illegals — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17-$18.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Oct. 2

The Sword — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.

Jocko — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shack & Schauer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brooke White — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ryan Reichard — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Sugar & The Mint — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Indigo Girls — 7 p.m., with Lucy Wainwright Roche. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.

Oct. 3

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Eric Miller — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Earth Fingerz — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ryan Reichard — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance Thompson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ozark Variety Revue Show — 7 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

ODESZA — 7 p.m. with Jai Wolf, and Evan Giaa. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $26-$125.

Oct. 4

Brother Moses — 8 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.

Keith Anderson — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Sexton Hatman & Pentley Holmes — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Read Southall — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

The Vine Brothers — Maxine’s Taproom, Fayetteville.

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

First Thursday — 8 p.m. art opening, with music by Eric Hall, and Cellophane Garden. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

