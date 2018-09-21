LIVE! in NWA
Sept. 21
Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
FM Live — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Prophets & Outlaws — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Ashtyn Barbaree — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
PTR — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Pat Ryan Key — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Burford & Miller — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Mountain Sprout — 9:30 p.m.; Leah & the Mojo Doctors. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ragland — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Bourbon Highway — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Springdale.
Honey Shuffle — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Jukebox Confession — 8 p.m, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
The Baskins Blues Duo — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Mirror Fields — 10 p.m., with Space4Lease. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Heath Sanders — 9:30 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.
Amber & The Relics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Zukerman Trio — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$85.
Sept. 22
On the Water — 9 p.m., with Whoopsi, and Jess Harp & the Harpbreakers. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jay Jackson — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Michael Shaw — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Friends of the Phamily — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jeff Dye — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy; Stereotype at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.
Steve Wariner — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Kiran Ahluwalia — 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $10.
Cody Jones and Dan Conklin — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Brady Rymer — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Filthy Habit — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces n’ Eights — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Cadillac Jackson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Blacklisted — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Space4Lease — 9 p.m., with Mirror Fields, and Makin Loaf. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
Froggy Fresh — 7 p.m. and Money Maker Mike, with Kyle Hubbard. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$50.
Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Andrew Markus Bell — 8 p.m., Rendezvous Hookah Lounge, Fayetteville.
Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Dylan Earl — with Dazz and Brie. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Drumming in the Park — 10 a.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.
The Pump and Dump Show — 7 p.m. comedy show. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $28-$30.
Sept. 23
Paco Rentería — 4 p.m., presented by The Mexican Consulate. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. Free.
7 Hills Shelter Jam — 1 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $9.
Sunday Funkday — 7 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Olivia Grace — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
Bobby Smith — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Sept. 25
Adam & the Figurines — 9 p.m., with Sad Palomino. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
John Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Sept. 26
Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Isayah’s All Stars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jekyll & High — 8 p.m., with The Trashcan Bandits. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
5 Seconds of Summer — 8 p.m., with The Aces. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$79.50.
Sept. 27
Ray Bonneville — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.
Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Starship — 8 p.m.; Johnny Dale Roberts at 10. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Artinfusion — 8 p.m. with comedian Raj Suresh, and Rozenbridge. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.
Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Live on the Lawn — 7 p.m. with Curt Hill. Temple Live, Fort Smith.
NEEDTOBREATHE — 7 p.m., with Johnnyswim, and The Rocketboys. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30-$45.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com