LIVE! in NWA
September 21, 2018

Sept. 21

Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

FM Live — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Prophets & Outlaws — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

PTR — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Pat Ryan Key — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Burford & Miller — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Mountain Sprout — 9:30 p.m.; Leah & the Mojo Doctors. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ragland — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Bourbon Highway — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Springdale.

Honey Shuffle — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jukebox Confession — 8 p.m, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

The Baskins Blues Duo — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Mirror Fields — 10 p.m., with Space4Lease. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Heath Sanders — 9:30 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Amber & The Relics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Zukerman Trio — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$85.

Laurence Juber — Grammy-winning guitarist Laurence Juber is a solo performer, recording artist, composer and arranger. His playing fuses folk, jazz, blues, pop and classical styles, creating a multi-faceted performance that belies the use of only one instrument. The world-renowned guitar virtuoso and entertainer will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Sunrise Stage in Fayetteville. sunrisestage.com. $27.44.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — The monthly variety show returns at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Fayetteville American Legion at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. Performers for this month are Emily Rowland (pictured), Kennedy Holloman and Braden Bull. The event will also have voter registration thanks to the Washington County League of Women Voters. Free. facebook.com/LastSatFay.

Sept. 22

On the Water — 9 p.m., with Whoopsi, and Jess Harp & the Harpbreakers. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jay Jackson — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Michael Shaw — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Friends of the Phamily — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jeff Dye — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy; Stereotype at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

Steve Wariner — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Kiran Ahluwalia — 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $10.

Cody Jones and Dan Conklin — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Brady Rymer — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Filthy Habit — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n’ Eights — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Cadillac Jackson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Blacklisted — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Space4Lease — 9 p.m., with Mirror Fields, and Makin Loaf. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Froggy Fresh — 7 p.m. and Money Maker Mike, with Kyle Hubbard. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$50.

Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Andrew Markus Bell — 8 p.m., Rendezvous Hookah Lounge, Fayetteville.

Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Dylan Earl — with Dazz and Brie. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Drumming in the Park — 10 a.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.

The Pump and Dump Show — 7 p.m. comedy show. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $28-$30.

Sept. 23

Paco Rentería — 4 p.m., presented by The Mexican Consulate. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. Free.

7 Hills Shelter Jam — 1 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $9.

Sunday Funkday — 7 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Olivia Grace — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Bobby Smith — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Sept. 25

Adam & the Figurines — 9 p.m., with Sad Palomino. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

John Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Sept. 26

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s All Stars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jekyll & High — 8 p.m., with The Trashcan Bandits. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

5 Seconds of Summer — 8 p.m., with The Aces. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$79.50.

Sept. 27

Ray Bonneville — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.

Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Starship — 8 p.m.; Johnny Dale Roberts at 10. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Artinfusion — 8 p.m. with comedian Raj Suresh, and Rozenbridge. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Live on the Lawn — 7 p.m. with Curt Hill. Temple Live, Fort Smith.

NEEDTOBREATHE — 7 p.m., with Johnnyswim, and The Rocketboys. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30-$45.

