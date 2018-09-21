LIVE! in NWA

Sept. 21

Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

FM Live — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Prophets & Outlaws — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

PTR — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Pat Ryan Key — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Burford & Miller — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Mountain Sprout — 9:30 p.m.; Leah & the Mojo Doctors. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ragland — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Bourbon Highway — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Springdale.

Honey Shuffle — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jukebox Confession — 8 p.m, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

The Baskins Blues Duo — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Mirror Fields — 10 p.m., with Space4Lease. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Heath Sanders — 9:30 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Amber & The Relics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Zukerman Trio — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$85.

Sept. 22

On the Water — 9 p.m., with Whoopsi, and Jess Harp & the Harpbreakers. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jay Jackson — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Michael Shaw — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Friends of the Phamily — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jeff Dye — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy; Stereotype at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

Steve Wariner — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Kiran Ahluwalia — 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $10.

Cody Jones and Dan Conklin — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Brady Rymer — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Filthy Habit — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n’ Eights — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Cadillac Jackson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Blacklisted — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Space4Lease — 9 p.m., with Mirror Fields, and Makin Loaf. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Froggy Fresh — 7 p.m. and Money Maker Mike, with Kyle Hubbard. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$50.

Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Andrew Markus Bell — 8 p.m., Rendezvous Hookah Lounge, Fayetteville.

Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Dylan Earl — with Dazz and Brie. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Drumming in the Park — 10 a.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.

The Pump and Dump Show — 7 p.m. comedy show. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $28-$30.

Sept. 23

Paco Rentería — 4 p.m., presented by The Mexican Consulate. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. Free.

7 Hills Shelter Jam — 1 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $9.

Sunday Funkday — 7 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Olivia Grace — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Bobby Smith — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Sept. 25

Adam & the Figurines — 9 p.m., with Sad Palomino. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

John Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Sept. 26

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s All Stars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jekyll & High — 8 p.m., with The Trashcan Bandits. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

5 Seconds of Summer — 8 p.m., with The Aces. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$79.50.

Sept. 27

Ray Bonneville — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.

Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Starship — 8 p.m.; Johnny Dale Roberts at 10. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Artinfusion — 8 p.m. with comedian Raj Suresh, and Rozenbridge. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Live on the Lawn — 7 p.m. with Curt Hill. Temple Live, Fort Smith.

NEEDTOBREATHE — 7 p.m., with Johnnyswim, and The Rocketboys. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30-$45.

