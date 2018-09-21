8 Days a Week

Sept. 21 (Friday)

“Baroque Topologies” — With Andrew Saunders, associate professor of architecture at the University of Pennsylvania School of Design, 1 p.m., Vol Walker Hall at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. 575-4704.

Fayetteville Film Festival — Continues at 2 p.m. with the feature film “Wild Nights With Emily,” Global Campus Theatre; plus documentary feature, “Fail State,” 3:30 p.m., Pryor Center Screening Room; and feature film “Antiquities,” 8 p.m., Global Campus Theatre, Fayetteville. Single movie tickets, $5-$7. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

“Rome In America” — With Mark Robbins, president of the American Academy in Rome, 4 p.m., Vol Walker Hall at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. 575-4704.

Sunset Dinner Cruise — With dinner at Ventris Trails End Resort, 4 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $40. Reservations at Hobbs State Park, 789-5000.

Fashion Week — With shows at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 21-22 at Drake Field in south Fayetteville. nwafw.com.

Africa in the Ozarks — Tradition of The Mask performance, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21-22, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $15-$20. 751-5441.

Frank Stanford Literary Festival — With poetry readings, panel discussions & a small press bookfair, Sept. 21-22, various locations in Fayetteville. openmouthreadings.com.

“Once” — The story of five days in the lives of two musicians, a Dublin songwriter and a Czechoslovakian immigrant, 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$48. Final weekend. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

“Sunset Boulevard” — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical about reclusive, delusional Hollywood legend Norma Desmond, 8 p.m. Sept. 21-22; 2 p.m. Sept. 23; again Sept. 27-30, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $28-$39. 631-8988.

__

Sept. 22 (Saturday)

Book Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22 & 1-5 p.m. Sept. 23, Fayetteville Public Library lobby. Hosted by the Friends of FPL. 856-7104.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

National Arts Networking Event — Including a facility tour & a meet-and-greet focused on ACNMWA programs that benefit Arkansas women artists, 10 a.m.-noon, Brightwater in Bentonville. Hosted by the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Tickets are free at facebook.com/ASC.NMWA/.

Africa in the Ozarks — Drumming in the park & African market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale. Free. Hosted by Arts Center of the Ozarks. 751-5441.

“Aladdin Jr.” — Presented by Stage One Entertainment, 1 & 6 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$10 at the door. Email scott.andrews@cox.net.

Fayetteville Film Festival — Continues at 10 a.m. with a documentary block at the Pryor Center Screening Room; plus feature film, “Thunder Road,” 1:30 p.m., Global Campus Theatre; and feature film “Blood Fest,” 7:30 p.m., Global Campus Theatre, Fayetteville. Single movie tickets, $5-$7. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

50th Anniversary Family Celebration — With a scavenger hunt, old-fashioned toys and games and cake and ice cream, 2-4 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. Reservations at 750-8165.

“Conversations and High Tea” — With author Eloisa James, 4 p.m., John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. $40. Hosted by the Rogers Public Library Foundation. $40. 621-1152.

Beginning Photography — With Cleo Wright, nature photographer from the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, 4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

The Pump and Dump Show — With Tracey Tee and Shayna Ferm, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30. 443-5600.

__

Sept. 23 (Sunday)

Clayton Conversation — Brandon Goldsmith on his play “The Western District,” 1:30 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $10. 783-3000.

Jam With the Squirrels — With Winslow Squirrel Jam, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations welcome. 634-3791.

Hispanic Heritage Festival — With cultural booths, arts, health fair, games, kids area, food, parade, music and more, 1-5 p.m., on the Fayetteville square. Hosted by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Free. 521-1710.

__

Sept. 24 (Monday)

Creative Connections — A program for individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 273-5559.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

__

Sept. 25 (Tuesday)

Young Creators Workshop — Participants will create individual, hand-sewn nine-square blocks for a quilt that will hang in the library, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 5-8. 271-6713.

Reading Buddies — Pairing teen volunteers with readers in grades 1-4, 4:30-5:15 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 237-7755.

Reflections of Our First National River — A program by photographer Grant Scarsdale, 5:30 p.m. Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

__

Sept. 26 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Over Water — Outdoor sculptures with Case Dighero, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

UA Press Author Showcase — With Patsy Watkins, author of “It’s All Done Gone: Arkansas Photographs from the Farm Security Administration, 1935-1943,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Books will be available for purchase, and Watkins will sign them after the program. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 27 (Thursday)

Baby Investigators — A story time in cooperation with the Amazeum, 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For pre-walkers. 271-6713.

Spanish Story Time — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Reading Buddies — Pairing teen volunteers with readers in grades 1-4, 4:30-5:15 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 237-7755.

Fall Forest Fun — Nature Night: Hammock Hang & Outdoor Fun with Pack Rat Outdoor Center, 5:30-7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Becoming American” — A documentary film & discussion series, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. 657-2335.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For adults. 621-1152.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

The Great Reveal — A sneak peek into the library vaults, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Sept. 28 (Friday)

Friday Fables — For ages 5-12, 3:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Artinfusion Insight — Mural musings with Yatika Fields, 6 p.m., hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum off site at a new mural in downtown Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Art By The Glass — Floral jewelry with Sally Ball, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

__

Sept. 29 (Saturday)

CB Babies — For infants 3 to 24 months & caregivers, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Art on the Creeks — With 80-plus artists, live music, food trucks, wine/beer and activities for the entire family, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Village on the Creeks, 5309 Village Parkway in Rogers. Free. Call Tania Knudsen at Studio 7 at 659-1289.

Super Saturday — Storybook Strings in concert, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Brooks Blevins, professor of Ozark studies at Missouri State University and author of “A History of the Ozarks, Volume 1: The Old Ozarks,” 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Books will be available for purchase at $34.95 plus tax. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Halloween Fantasia — Season kickoff with the Arkansas Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$35. 841-4644 or arphil.org.

Studio Squad — Gallery games and art making for ages 11 to 13, 4-5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Vegetarian India — With Chef Anjana Mukhopadhyaya, 4-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50. Reservations at 634-3791.

Demolition Derby — 7:30 p.m., Parsons Stadium in Springdale. Presented by the Rodeo of the Ozarks. $7-$12. 756-0464.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com