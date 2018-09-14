UA’s All-Star Lyrique Quintette Releases New CD September 14, 2018

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

The Lyrique Quintette, a University of Arkansas faculty woodwind chamber ensemble in residence, will be releasing its second CD at an event Sept. 16 at the 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. “Arrivals and Departures: Music of the Americas” includes two new works — specially commissioned by the Quintette — one by Miguel del Aguila and the second by Robert Mueller, both of whom who will be in attendance at the release party.

Quintette members Ronda Mains (flute), Theresa Delaplain (oboe), Nophachai Cholthitchanta (clarinet), Lia Uribe (bassoon) and Tim Thompson (horn) recently returned home from a trip to Spain, where they were invited to perform at the International Double Reed Society conference in Granada. They also held a concert in Madrid, organized by the American embassy, to celebrate 60 years of cultural exchanges between Spain and the United States through the Fulbright Program. The Quintette has toured throughout the United States and in Germany, Thailand and Canada, says Mains.

Likewise, the selections on the new CD have an international flair.

“We wanted to feature composers from the Americas and found some wonderful music to choose from,” says Uribe. “We feature Canadian, Mexican, American, Cuban, Argentinian and Uruguayan composers — all composers on our CD are living, and we have been in touch with them through the process.”

The Quintette was originally formed in 1990, says Mains, and three musicians — Mains, Delaplain and Thompson — are original members.

“Playing in small groups without a conductor is very different from solo work or playing in an orchestra or band,” she says. “All of us like this musical environment very much. You have to be able to do your part in the context of the ensemble, because success is dependent upon the musical abilities of each member.

“Probably the two most important reasons we keep this quintet so active is that we are role models for our students and ambassadors for the university and the department.”

__

FAQ

Lyrique Quintette

CD Release Party

WHEN — 8 p.m. Sept. 16

WHERE — 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — 286-6500