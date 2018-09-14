LIVE! in NWA

Sept. 14

Dale Stokes — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jesse Joice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Zane Williams — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Van Cliburn Concert Series — 7 p.m. with pianist Arturo O’Farrill. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $50.

Cameron Johnson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

One for the Money — 6 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.

Dallas & The Spainard — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Pat Ryan Key — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

PTR — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Khaki Onion — 9:30 p.m.; Honeyjack at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Jim Mills — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Grace — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Allison Grace Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ryan Trickey & Stephen Taylor — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Roger Thomas — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Montu — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Charlie Daniels — 7 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $35-$45.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Mwenso & The Shakes — 8 p.m, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Sept. 15

Ryan Trickey & Stephen Taylor — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Jeff Horton — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.

Jay Yates — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Grand Marquis — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Superfreak — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Son Sin Gnero — 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.

Trey Johnson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Lukas Wigington — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Home by Daylight — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Steve N Seagulls — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$23.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mary Heather & the Sinners — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Joey de Lago — 6 p.m., Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.

Andrew Markus Bell — 8 p.m., Nines Alley, Fayetteville.

Meatsweat — 8 p.m. with Brass Knuckle Riot, and Crackrock. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Randall Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Ashton Barbaree — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & the Executives — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

CongaKeys Jazz Duo — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

Worst Party Ever — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Terra Nova Kings — 8 p.m. with Drawing Blanks. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

JP Soars — 7 p.m. album release. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

Sept. 16

Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.

Cane Hill Harvest Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cane Hill.

Buygore University Tour — 8:30 p.m. with Borgore, GG Magree, and Benda. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.

Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Sept. 17

Christopher Barrick — 7:30 p.m. saxophone & piano concert. The Blue Lion, Fort Smith.

Sept. 18

Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Sept. 19

Andrew Markus Bell — 6 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.

Jake Scott — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Allison Grace — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Time Burners — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Keepsakes — 8 p.m., with Mindless Souls. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Sept. 20

Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings — 6 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.

Dave Attell — 8 p.m.; Runnin’ On Empty at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.

Jerry Turner — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

JJ Grey & Mofro — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $30-$35.

Scott Leeper’s Squid Blues — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Drumming in the Park — 5 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com