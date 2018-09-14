LIVE! in NWA
Sept. 14
Dale Stokes — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jesse Joice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Zane Williams — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Van Cliburn Concert Series — 7 p.m. with pianist Arturo O’Farrill. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $50.
Cameron Johnson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
One for the Money — 6 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.
Dallas & The Spainard — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Pat Ryan Key — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
PTR — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Khaki Onion — 9:30 p.m.; Honeyjack at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Jim Mills — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rugged Grace — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Allison Grace Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ryan Trickey & Stephen Taylor — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Roger Thomas — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Montu — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Charlie Daniels — 7 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $35-$45.
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Mwenso & The Shakes — 8 p.m, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Sept. 15
Ryan Trickey & Stephen Taylor — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Jeff Horton — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.
Jay Yates — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Grand Marquis — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Superfreak — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Son Sin Gnero — 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.
Trey Johnson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Lukas Wigington — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Home by Daylight — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Steve N Seagulls — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$23.
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mary Heather & the Sinners — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Joey de Lago — 6 p.m., Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.
Andrew Markus Bell — 8 p.m., Nines Alley, Fayetteville.
Meatsweat — 8 p.m. with Brass Knuckle Riot, and Crackrock. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Randall Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Ashton Barbaree — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & the Executives — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
CongaKeys Jazz Duo — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.
Worst Party Ever — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Terra Nova Kings — 8 p.m. with Drawing Blanks. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
JP Soars — 7 p.m. album release. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
Sept. 16
Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.
Cane Hill Harvest Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cane Hill.
Buygore University Tour — 8:30 p.m. with Borgore, GG Magree, and Benda. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.
Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Sept. 17
Christopher Barrick — 7:30 p.m. saxophone & piano concert. The Blue Lion, Fort Smith.
Sept. 18
Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Sept. 19
Andrew Markus Bell — 6 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.
Jake Scott — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Jed Clampit — 6:30 p.m., Hoppin’ John’s, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Allison Grace — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Time Burners — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Keepsakes — 8 p.m., with Mindless Souls. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Sept. 20
Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings — 6 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.
Dave Attell — 8 p.m.; Runnin’ On Empty at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.
Jerry Turner — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
JJ Grey & Mofro — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $30-$35.
Scott Leeper’s Squid Blues — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Drumming in the Park — 5 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.
