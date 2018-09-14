8 Days a Week

Sept. 14 (Friday)

Ozark Mountain Artists Fall Tour — Now in its 12th year with eight locations around Newton County, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14-15, noon-5 p.m. Sept. 16. Maps available by emailing mwinnatart@yahoo.com or call 870-715-7182.

The Good Life Experience — A downtown festival, Sept. 14-15, downtown Rogers. 636-1240 or rogerslowell.com.

“Plaza Suite” — Neil Simon’s comedy of three unrelated acts, all set in the same luxurious suite of New York’s Plaza Hotel, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-15; 3 p.m. Sept. 16, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $20. 751-5441.

“Once” — The story of five days in the lives of two musicians, a Dublin songwriter and a Czechoslovakian immigrant, 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through Sept. 23, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$48. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

“Sunset Boulevard” — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical about reclusive, delusional Hollywood legend Norma Desmond, 8 p.m. Sept. 14-15; 2 p.m. Sept. 16; again Sept. 20-23 & Sept. 27-30, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $28-$39. 631-8988.

__

Sept. 15 (Saturday)

Walk on the Wild Side — An edible trees and plants workshop with Tamara Walkingstick, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Living Lively Fall Festival — A fundraiser with games, music & more, noon-5 p.m., Outside the Box Flea Market in Rogers. $5 adults. Email Melissa@livinglively.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month Story Time Celebration — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For families. Free. 271-6713.

Chess at the Library — An introduction for K-12 with Ryan Billingsley, Chess Coach at Lincoln Middle School, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Beyond The Streets — An immersive fashion and music event, debuting the apparel collection of artist Tigersasha in collaboration with Rock City Kicks and BLK MKT ARK, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., North Block Avenue in Fayetteville. $5-$30. beyondthestreetsnwa.com.

__

Sept. 16 (Sunday)

Orchid Auction — Noon, Northwest Technical Institute (South Door), 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. Hosted by Orchid Society of the Ozarks. Free admission. 619-4310.

Discover the Grounds Workshop — Creating moss terrariums with Annie Martin, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

International Festival — With music, dance, displays and activities from all corners of the world, 2-7:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Lyrique Quintette CD Release Party — 8 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free. 286-6500.

__

Sept. 17 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride — From Bridgeport, Ala., estimated arrival noon, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

An Evening With Sam Pickering — Author of “Parade’s End,” 7 p.m., the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7444.

__

Sept. 18 (Tuesday)

Dungeons & Dragons Club — 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For seventh graders & older. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 19 (Wednesday)

Prehistoric Indian Pottery — With Ann Early, state archaeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

AirPower History Tour — Featuring the Commemorative Air Force’s Boeing B-29 Superfortress Fifi, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 19-23, Branson Airport in Branson, Mo. $5-$15. Plane rides begin at $85. www.AirPowerTour.org.

__

Sept. 20 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — With curator Lauren Haynes on the Amy Sherald exhibition, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Fayetteville Film Festival — Begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Focus on Young Fimmaker Block, Global Campus Theatre; plus Red Carpet Opening Night Street Party, 5:30 p.m., Center Street; & feature film “All Square,” 7 p.m., Global Campus Theatre, Fayetteville. Single movie tickets, $5-$7. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Africa in the Ozarks — Drumming in the park & African market, 5-7 p.m., Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale. Free. Hosted by Arts Center of the Ozarks. 751-5441.

I Scream “Ice Cream” — A back-to-school ice cream social, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lowell Historical Museum. 770-0191.

DISH — With Denise Firmin Garner, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

“Night of the Living Dead” — A cult classic horror movie brought to the stage, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-22; 2 p.m. Sept. 23; again Sept. 26-29, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12-$27. 783-2966.

__

Sept. 21 (Friday)

Fayetteville Film Festival — Continues at 2 p.m. with the feature film “Wild Nights With Emily,” Global Campus Theatre; plus documentary feature, “Fail State,” 3:30 p.m., Pryor Center Screening Room & feature film “Antiquities,” 8 p.m., Global Campus Theatre, Fayetteville. Single movie tickets, $5-$7. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Sunset Dinner Cruise — With dinner at Ventris Trails End Resort, 4 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $40. Reservations at Hobbs State Park, 789-5000.

Africa in the Ozarks — Tradition of The Mask performance, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21-22, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $15-$20. 751-5441.

__

Sept. 22 (Saturday)

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

National Arts Networking Event — Including a facility tour & a meet-and-greet focused on ACNMWA programs that benefit Arkansas women artists, 10 a.m.-noon, Brightwater in Bentonville. Hosted by the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Tickets are free at www.facebook.com/ASC.NMWA/

Africa in the Ozarks — Drumming in the park & African market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale. Free. Hosted by Arts Center of the Ozarks. 751-5441.

“Aladdin Jr.” — Presented by Stage One Entertainment, 1 & 6 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$10 at the door. Email scott.andrews@cox.net.

Fayetteville Film Festival — Continues at 10 a.m. with a documentary block at the Pryor Center Screening Room; plus feature film, “Thunder Road,” 1:30 p.m., Global Campus Theatre & feature film “Blood Fest,” 7:30 p.m., Global Campus Theatre, Fayetteville. Single movie tickets, $5-$7. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Ocarina Workshop — With Kathy Keen, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25. 634-3791.

Introduction to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Comic Book Fan Club — 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For teens. 271-6713.

50th Anniversary Family Celebration — With a scavenger hunt, old-fashioned toys and games, life-size historic cut-outs for photographs, and cake and ice cream, 2-4 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. Reservations at 750-8165.

__

Sept 23 (Sunday)

Jam with the Squirrels — With Winslow Squirrel Jam, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations welcome. 634-3791.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com