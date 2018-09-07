LIVE! in NWA

Sept. 7

Mama Would Be Proud — 9 p.m., with Phlegms, and Ankle Pop. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jimmy Wayne Garrett and Liberty Bell — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Bobby D — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

The Dirty River Boys — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

Grateful Talking Dead Heads — 9:30 p.m.; The Nace Brothers at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Keith Nicholson Trio — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Town Cry’R — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Fallen Officer’s Memorial Concert — 6:30 p.m. with The Klocks, and Whipper Snapper. The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $10.

Rozenbridge — 10 p.m. EP release party. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Adam Cox — 8 p.m., with Kalyn Fay, and Dana Louise. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Daniel Champagne — 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $21.95.

Andrew Markus Bell — 8 p.m., Tables and Ale, Fayetteville.

El Dirte — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

The Nelons — 7 p.m., with Amber Nelon Thompson. Washington County Fairgrounds, Fayetteville.

Sept. 8

Andrew Markus Bell — 8 p.m., Axis Lounge, Fayetteville.

Odd Key Party — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.

Jesse Dean Co. — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Audio Crush — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Carlos Mencia — 8 p.m.; Moonshine Bandits at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — 8:30 p.m.; The Bergamot at 7. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.

Ginger Doss — 7:30 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.

momandpop — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Bob Schneider — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

JIB Shaner Benefit — 8 p.m. with Astyanax, Twisted Ritual, and Grotesque Aura. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Fetts Folly — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Bushwackers — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Dixie Misfits — 9 p.m.; Chuck Combo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Terminus — with Bones of The Earth. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Moonsong — 8 p.m. album release party, with Crash Blossom, and Elephantom. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $7.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Anniversary Party — 8 p.m. benefiting Hope Humane Society, with Insider Tom Petty tribute. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$20.

Good Company — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

AMP Fest — 4 p.m. with Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo, Will Gunselman, The Mix Tapes, and more. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $45-$90.

Sept. 9

Salty — 8 p.m., with The Wirms, and Bambi’s. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Beer & Hymns — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Bear Chaser — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Sept. 11

Belly Eater — 9:30 p.m., with real dom, neon glittery, and bone magic. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

John Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dawn & Hawkes — 7:30 p.m. album release. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

UA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Sept. 12

Shooter Jennings — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Ryan Reichard — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Sept. 13

Claire Morales — 9 p.m., with Whoopsi. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Paul Bogart — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Tater Mater and Squash — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Morgan Wallen — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

