LIVE! in NWA
Sept. 7
Mama Would Be Proud — 9 p.m., with Phlegms, and Ankle Pop. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jimmy Wayne Garrett and Liberty Bell — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Bobby D — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
The Dirty River Boys — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.
Grateful Talking Dead Heads — 9:30 p.m.; The Nace Brothers at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Keith Nicholson Trio — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Town Cry’R — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mark Shields — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Fallen Officer’s Memorial Concert — 6:30 p.m. with The Klocks, and Whipper Snapper. The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $10.
Rozenbridge — 10 p.m. EP release party. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Adam Cox — 8 p.m., with Kalyn Fay, and Dana Louise. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Daniel Champagne — 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $21.95.
Andrew Markus Bell — 8 p.m., Tables and Ale, Fayetteville.
El Dirte — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
The Nelons — 7 p.m., with Amber Nelon Thompson. Washington County Fairgrounds, Fayetteville.
Sept. 8
Andrew Markus Bell — 8 p.m., Axis Lounge, Fayetteville.
Odd Key Party — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.
Jesse Dean Co. — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Audio Crush — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Carlos Mencia — 8 p.m.; Moonshine Bandits at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — 8:30 p.m.; The Bergamot at 7. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.
Ginger Doss — 7:30 p.m., Elder Tree, Fayetteville. $10.
momandpop — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Bob Schneider — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
JIB Shaner Benefit — 8 p.m. with Astyanax, Twisted Ritual, and Grotesque Aura. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Fetts Folly — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Bushwackers — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Dixie Misfits — 9 p.m.; Chuck Combo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Terminus — with Bones of The Earth. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Moonsong — 8 p.m. album release party, with Crash Blossom, and Elephantom. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $7.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Anniversary Party — 8 p.m. benefiting Hope Humane Society, with Insider Tom Petty tribute. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$20.
Good Company — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
AMP Fest — 4 p.m. with Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo, Will Gunselman, The Mix Tapes, and more. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $45-$90.
Sept. 9
Salty — 8 p.m., with The Wirms, and Bambi’s. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Beer & Hymns — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Bear Chaser — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Sept. 11
Belly Eater — 9:30 p.m., with real dom, neon glittery, and bone magic. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
John Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Dawn & Hawkes — 7:30 p.m. album release. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
UA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
Sept. 12
Shooter Jennings — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Ryan Reichard — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Sept. 13
Claire Morales — 9 p.m., with Whoopsi. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Paul Bogart — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Tater Mater and Squash — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Morgan Wallen — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
