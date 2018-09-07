8 Days A Week

Sept. 7 (Friday)

Tower Lights In Concert — 6:30 p.m., the Old School House at Mount Comfort in Fayetteville. Free. 236-8549.

Spotlight Talk — With artist Amy Sherald, celebrating the opening of the focus exhibition “Amy Sherald,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sherald is the artist behind the commissioned portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. Free. 657-2335.

“Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut” — Presented by the Young Actors Guild under the direction of Missy Gipson, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; 2 & 7 p.m. Sept. 8; 2 p.m. Sept. 9, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10. weareyag.com.

“Through The Years” — With mezzo soprano Sarah Mesko, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. $10-$20. 575-5387.

“Plaza Suite” — Neil Simon’s comedy of three unrelated acts, all set in the same luxurious suite of New York’s Plaza Hotel, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7-8; 3 p.m. Sept. 9.; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-15; 3 p.m. Sept. 16, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $20. 751-5441.

“Late Nite Catechism” — With Nonie Newton-Riley as Sister, 8 p.m. Sept. 7; 2 & 8 p.m. Sept. 8; 2 p.m. Sept. 9, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$32. 443-5600.

Sept. 8 (Saturday)

Shaker Weaving — With Melissa Weaver Dunning of Berryville, Va., 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Talk It Up Book Group — “Thank You, Mr. Falker” by Patricia Polacco, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. 271-3192.

Mother Nature Reads — “Trees,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Human Library — The library publishes people like open books on a given topic with readers asking questions and getting answers from their “book,” 1-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Good Crafternoon — Make a craft to take home, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 5-12. 621-1152.

Sew Simple — A maker studio for adults, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

50th Anniversary Frolic — Celebrating the 1968 founding of the Shiloh Museum with music, food and “Experience the Old-Time Ozarks” activity stations, 5-7:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free but reservations required. 750-8165.

Forest Concert Series — With Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Sept. 9 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Author Talk — With Alan Lampe, author of “Bill’s Cajun House of Pleasure,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Once” — The story of five days in the lives of two musicians, a Dublin songwriter and a Czechoslovakian immigrant, 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through Sept. 23, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$48. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

Time for Jubilation — Baritone Jubilant Sykes with the Fort Smith Symphony, 3 p.m., Arcbest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $30-$50. 452-7575.

Candid Camera’s “8 Decades of Smiles!” — With Peter Funt, 3 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Lobby games & events start at 1:30 p.m. $10. 575-5387.

CR(EAT)E — Art Inspires Cuisine, an evening of food, education, and entertainment focused on the intrinsic intersection between art and cuisine, 6:30-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $105. 657-2335.

Sept. 10 (Monday)

BookTalk — “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cover to Cover — “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. Free. 271-6713.

Sept. 11 (Tuesday)

“We’re Here” — An LGBTQ group show, ends Sept. 11, Brews in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Books & Brews — “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Co. on Mission Boulevard. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chefs in the Garden — With a dozen restaurants and honorary chef Mario Valdovino of Tyson Foods, 6-8:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $75. 750-2620.

Sept. 12 (Wednesday)

Folding Friends — An origami club, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-6. Free. 271-6713.

Trees of Arkansas — With conservation researchers Kaylee McAdoo and Nathan Sorey from the University of Arkansas, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Distinguished Speaker Series — With Jeffrey Seller, lead producer of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

Sept. 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Christine Falls” by Benjamin Black, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 14 (Friday)

Ozark Mountain Artists Fall Tour — Now in its 12th year with eight locations around Newton County, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14-15, noon-5 p.m. Sept. 16. Maps available by emailing mwinnatart@yahoo.com or call 870-715-7182.

Sept. 15 (Saturday)

Walk on the Wild Side — An edible trees and plants workshop with Tamara Walkingstick, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Living Lively Fall Festival — A fundraiser with games, music & more, noon-5 p.m., Outside the Box Flea Market in Rogers. $5 adults. Email Melissa@livinglively.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month Story Time Celebration — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For families. Free. 271-6713.

Chess at the Library — An introduction for K-12 with Ryan Billingsley, Chess Coach at Lincoln Middle School, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Beyond The Streets — An immersive fashion and music event, debuting the apparel collection of artist Tigersasha in collaboration with Rock City Kicks and BLK MKT ARK, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., North Block Avenue in Fayetteville. $5-$30. beyondthestreetsnwa.com.

Sept. 16 (Sunday)

Orchid Auction — Noon, Northwest Technical Institute (South Door), 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. Hosted by Orchid Society of the Ozarks. Free admission. 619-4310.

Discover the Grounds Workshop — Creating moss terrariums with Annie Martin, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

International Festival — With music, dance, displays and activities from all corners of the world, 2-7:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

