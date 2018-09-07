8 Days A Week

September 7, 2018

Sept. 7 (Friday)

Tower Lights In Concert — 6:30 p.m., the Old School House at Mount Comfort in Fayetteville. Free. 236-8549.

Spotlight Talk — With artist Amy Sherald, celebrating the opening of the focus exhibition “Amy Sherald,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sherald is the artist behind the commissioned portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. Free. 657-2335.

“Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut” — Presented by the Young Actors Guild under the direction of Missy Gipson, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; 2 & 7 p.m. Sept. 8; 2 p.m. Sept. 9, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10. weareyag.com.

“Through The Years” — With mezzo soprano Sarah Mesko, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. $10-$20. 575-5387.

“Plaza Suite” — Neil Simon’s comedy of three unrelated acts, all set in the same luxurious suite of New York’s Plaza Hotel, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7-8; 3 p.m. Sept. 9.; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-15; 3 p.m. Sept. 16, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $20. 751-5441.

“Late Nite Catechism” — With Nonie Newton-Riley as Sister, 8 p.m. Sept. 7; 2 & 8 p.m. Sept. 8; 2 p.m. Sept. 9, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$32. 443-5600.

Sept. 8 (Saturday)

Shaker Weaving — With Melissa Weaver Dunning of Berryville, Va., 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Talk It Up Book Group — “Thank You, Mr. Falker” by Patricia Polacco, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. 271-3192.

Mother Nature Reads — “Trees,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Human Library — The library publishes people like open books on a given topic with readers asking questions and getting answers from their “book,” 1-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Good Crafternoon — Make a craft to take home, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 5-12. 621-1152.

Sew Simple — A maker studio for adults, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

50th Anniversary Frolic — Celebrating the 1968 founding of the Shiloh Museum with music, food and “Experience the Old-Time Ozarks” activity stations, 5-7:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free but reservations required. 750-8165.

Forest Concert Series — With Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Sept. 9 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Author Talk — With Alan Lampe, author of “Bill’s Cajun House of Pleasure,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Once” — The story of five days in the lives of two musicians, a Dublin songwriter and a Czechoslovakian immigrant, 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through Sept. 23, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$48. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

Time for Jubilation — Baritone Jubilant Sykes with the Fort Smith Symphony, 3 p.m., Arcbest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $30-$50. 452-7575.

Candid Camera’s “8 Decades of Smiles!” — With Peter Funt, 3 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Lobby games & events start at 1:30 p.m. $10. 575-5387.

CR(EAT)E — Art Inspires Cuisine, an evening of food, education, and entertainment focused on the intrinsic intersection between art and cuisine, 6:30-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $105. 657-2335.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Rochelle Renteria as Muriel Tate and Michael Weir as Jesse Kiplinger in the Arts Center of the Ozarks’ production of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”. Photo taken on August 28, 2018.

Sept. 10 (Monday)

BookTalk — “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cover to Cover — “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. Free. 271-6713.

Sept. 11 (Tuesday)

“We’re Here” — An LGBTQ group show, ends Sept. 11, Brews in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Books & Brews — “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Co. on Mission Boulevard. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chefs in the Garden — With a dozen restaurants and honorary chef Mario Valdovino of Tyson Foods, 6-8:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $75. 750-2620.

Sept. 12 (Wednesday)

Folding Friends — An origami club, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-6. Free. 271-6713.

Trees of Arkansas — With conservation researchers Kaylee McAdoo and Nathan Sorey from the University of Arkansas, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Distinguished Speaker Series — With Jeffrey Seller, lead producer of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

Sept. 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Christine Falls” by Benjamin Black, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 14 (Friday)

Ozark Mountain Artists Fall Tour — Now in its 12th year with eight locations around Newton County, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14-15, noon-5 p.m. Sept. 16. Maps available by emailing mwinnatart@yahoo.com or call 870-715-7182.

Sept. 15 (Saturday)

Walk on the Wild Side — An edible trees and plants workshop with Tamara Walkingstick, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Living Lively Fall Festival — A fundraiser with games, music & more, noon-5 p.m., Outside the Box Flea Market in Rogers. $5 adults. Email Melissa@livinglively.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month Story Time Celebration — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For families. Free. 271-6713.

Chess at the Library — An introduction for K-12 with Ryan Billingsley, Chess Coach at Lincoln Middle School, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Beyond The Streets — An immersive fashion and music event, debuting the apparel collection of artist Tigersasha in collaboration with Rock City Kicks and BLK MKT ARK, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., North Block Avenue in Fayetteville. $5-$30. beyondthestreetsnwa.com.

Sept. 16 (Sunday)

Orchid Auction — Noon, Northwest Technical Institute (South Door), 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. Hosted by Orchid Society of the Ozarks. Free admission. 619-4310.

Discover the Grounds Workshop — Creating moss terrariums with Annie Martin, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

International Festival — With music, dance, displays and activities from all corners of the world, 2-7:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

