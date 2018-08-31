LIVE! in NWA
Aug. 31
Momma’s Boy — 9 p.m., with The Wirms, and Tennis Club. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Rozenbridge — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Drawing Blanks — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.
Leflar Live — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Vanimal Kingdom — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
90lb Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Asphalt Cowboys — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Will Schuster — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., Growlers USA, Rogers.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rainkings — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Candy Lee — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Joey de Lago — 6 p.m., Low Gap Café, Jasper.
Hadden Sayers — 8 p.m, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$30.
Loose Change — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ashton Barbaree — 7:30 p.m, Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Septembers End — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Cadillac Jackson — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Maud Crawford — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sept. 1
Don’t Cry Paula — 9 p.m., with Harrison Gebhart, and Wolf St. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Kings Friday — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.
Alaina Blake & Dylan Hawf — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
George Navarro — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Dan Jordan — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Goose — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jukeboxx — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dixie Misfits — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Mark Bokun & Buddy Shute — 6 p.m., Low Gap Café, Jasper.
Mark McGee & Buddy Shute — 3:15 p.m., Ozark Heritage Festival, Jasper.
Matt Garland & Shotgun Reunion — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
The Funky Knuckles — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Songwriters In The Round — 8 p.m., with Sarah Loethen, Nichole Wagner, and Meredith Kimbrough. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sept. 2
Handmade Moments — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band — 7:30 p.m. with Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, and more. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $55.50-$95.
Sept. 3
Rick Dodson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Chapperones — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Matt Dodd — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Sept. 4
Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Vince Turner — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Sept. 5
Avery Lee — 9 p.m., with The Groans, Blister, and Musclegoose. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jon Dooly — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Leflar Live — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Puddle of Mudd — 7:30 p.m., with Saliva, and Tantric. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$40.
Sept. 6
Reeves Brothers — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
— Jocelyn Murphy
