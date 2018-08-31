LIVE! in NWA

Aug. 31

Momma’s Boy — 9 p.m., with The Wirms, and Tennis Club. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Rozenbridge — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Drawing Blanks — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.

Leflar Live — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Vanimal Kingdom — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

90lb Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Asphalt Cowboys — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Will Schuster — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., Growlers USA, Rogers.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rainkings — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Candy Lee — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Joey de Lago — 6 p.m., Low Gap Café, Jasper.

Hadden Sayers — 8 p.m, Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$30.

Loose Change — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ashton Barbaree — 7:30 p.m, Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Septembers End — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Cadillac Jackson — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Maud Crawford — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sept. 1

Don’t Cry Paula — 9 p.m., with Harrison Gebhart, and Wolf St. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Kings Friday — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.

Alaina Blake & Dylan Hawf — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

George Navarro — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dan Jordan — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Goose — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jukeboxx — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dixie Misfits — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Mark Bokun & Buddy Shute — 6 p.m., Low Gap Café, Jasper.

Mark McGee & Buddy Shute — 3:15 p.m., Ozark Heritage Festival, Jasper.

Matt Garland & Shotgun Reunion — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

The Funky Knuckles — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Songwriters In The Round — 8 p.m., with Sarah Loethen, Nichole Wagner, and Meredith Kimbrough. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sept. 2

Handmade Moments — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band — 7:30 p.m. with Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, and more. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $55.50-$95.

Sept. 3

Rick Dodson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Chapperones — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Sept. 4

Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Vince Turner — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Sept. 5

Avery Lee — 9 p.m., with The Groans, Blister, and Musclegoose. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jon Dooly — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Brett & Terri — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Leflar Live — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Puddle of Mudd — 7:30 p.m., with Saliva, and Tantric. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$40.

Sept. 6

Reeves Brothers — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

