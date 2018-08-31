Burning Man – Build Together, Burn, Dismantle & Leave No Trace August 31, 2018

We are in the time of orderly, discerning and disciplined Virgo, sign of new and higher states of awareness. And always Virgo is just in time for Burning Man (Monday, the 26thto Sept. 3nd), the radical arts community/temporary metropolis, in the playas of Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. A vivid flamboyant fabulous city devoted to art & community. Burning Man, with its ethos (spirit) of freedom and culture organically begun in 1986 in San Francisco, is a field of survival (107 degrees) amidst creation – together building the new world aura/era. It’s irrational, primal, celebratory – a procession of humanity, days and nights of gritty dust under Sun and stars, individually in communion. It’s build, burn, dismantle – leave no trace. It’s shared community with rules, laws, ordinances, precepts and Principles.

Burning Man’s Guiding 10 Principles. They could define each of us, were we courageous enough to live by them. Burning Man is an experiment – someday realty for everyone. The Ten Principles– 1) Inclusion; 2) Gift giving (unconditional); 3) No commercialization; 4) Relying on inner resources; 5) Self-expression; 6) Communal effort, community values, creative cooperation/collaboration; 7) Civic responsibility for public welfare, respecting laws; 8) Respect of environment, leaving the environment in a better state; 9) Participation, open heart, beingness through doing-ness. Everyone working, playing, makes the world real through actions that open the heart; 10) Immediacy – relating to the moment, to those around us, contact with the natural world, no barriers.

Burning Man is an ongoing work of performance art. A future creation. This year’s theme – I, Robot. burningman.org

ARIES: It will be important to focus on details. To be organized and complete things. At day’s end, walk through your environments. Observe what’s out of place, astray, afoot, and generally lying about. Place everything where it belongs. Aries leaves a trail of things undone. This is natural for Aries, moving quickly, initiating each next phase, forgetting the previous one. Try this month to complete tasks as a meditation. A sense of accomplishment emerges.

TAURUS: Hang faceted lead crystals on a red string in all windows open to the Sun, a practical approach to gathering & dispersing the Sun’s light. Crystal refracted prisms radiate rainbows everywhere. The colors are the Ray colors stimulating creativity, beauty and balance. Hang crystals in halls, darkened corridors and corners where energy is obstructed and unmoving. Crystals in sunlight restore health and well-being. Which you need.

GEMINI: Gemini and Pisces are not of this world. They never descend into physical matter, living instead in the etheric – the world of non-physical form where matter is first conceived in patterns of light. The information Geminis gather and disperse provides for others a new template of thinking resulting in new actions. Realize how important your communication is. Be aware of what you say, why, its veracity and intention. Always speak with loving kindness.

CANCER: It’s important to be aware of spiritual impressions and perceptions. They come from the Soul and are directions for (y)our life. You are keenly sensitive, as is Leo. Sensitive to higher unseen worlds, to feelings, moods and sensations. Other signs are sensitive in different ways. Hiding under your shell does not decrease sensitivity. It’s important to capture the moments when such direction occurs. Many rely on your observations.

LEO: Leo is the sign of creative self-identity. Leo says, “Look at the work I’ve done. Here is my creation. I am this creative self!”Do you have what you need in life? It’s important to state your values and needs. It’s important to see the self as creative. Our imagination and visualizations express our creative selves. Give unselfishly to those appreciating you and to those in need. Use your kind heart in all matters. You’re the heart of the Sun.

VIRGO: It’s important to know how your physical presence affects others. You pay attention to details, are ordered and organized. Excellent traits. Many are incapable of these gifts. It’s good to adapt to those less able (than you). Patiently approach the world with such purpose. Do you seek perfection in all things? It’s good to understand everyone is imperfect and perfect at the same time. They are one.

LIBRA: What atmosphere (architecture, behaviors) are you sensitive to? An atmosphere of being challenged, of leadership, separation, boundaries, of music and art, of kindness, of noting details, of meditation, of beauty? Perhaps all of these. Attempt to define which belong to you. Recognizing these tells us what impressions, moods and tones we create around us. It’s time to bring into manifestation a new self only sensed or thought about.

SCORPIO: Often, deep within, you realize you want to be of service. You want to speak with Goodwill and kindness, extending safety and care through how you communicate. You want to improve the world, discover and share systems for the humanity’s good. You want to link groups doing good together. You wonder how you, hermit-like, would fit into such acts of service. You assess your gifts. The New Group of World Servers is always open to those who seek to serve. It’s invisible, like you.

SAGITTARIUS: I came across a quote in the book “You Are a Cosmic Traveler”(untranslated) by Brazilian author, spiritual teacher, Trigueirinho, founder of the Figueiramonastery (in Brazil). Trigueirinho’s books are illuminating. The quote concerns your world service (which you are or are not aware of.) “All that you do, your entire life, is of service. Your service is invaluable. You give what others cannot. The service you give is not yours alone. It belongs to the cosmos. You are the cosmic voyager.” Sag is always on a journey, seeking to learn, to hear music, and to serve. I wanted to give you a new self- identification.

CAPRICORN: You are the ultimate earth sign. Earth is a Mystery school, one of many in the cosmos. Earth school prepares us to understand how to live in form and matter. As spirits encased in matter, often we don’t know how to behave. Having forgotten our spiritual identity, we long for it. Tending gardens, working and living in nature, helps reconnect with our innate spiritual lineage. A most important profession is the gardener – a humble work. Great Teachers work quietly in gardens, as nature is the body of God.

AQUARIUS: Perhaps in your daily life you’re encountering other people’s problems and these impact your emotional and mental field. It’s important not to shy away from these people. Instead, help them overcome and release their suffering. You have a purpose at this time while encountering intense situations. Radiate the Light of the Soul outward to these people and situations. It dissipates intensity and suffering. Others feel your service and compassion. You are a help to those in distress.

PISCES: You’re not to give up your visions or goals, even though it seems a long time to manifest. Incorporate ideas from other sources, adding to the facet of the diamond that is your vision of community and village that serves, teaches and heals humanity. In the meantime, know that what is presently around you is your present community (for now). Be fully present to it. Be for those around you a humble and kind companion. Know that we are all in training to be Hierarchy. Training amidst the burning grounds.

~Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist

