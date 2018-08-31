8 Days a Week

Aug. 31 (Friday)

Music on the Square — With musical duo Brick Fields at 8 p.m., preceded by the Ozark River Ramblers at 7 p.m., on the square in Kingston. Free. Bring lawn chairs. Hosted by the Kingston Community Library and Friends. annetterowe@hotmail.com.

Frisco Festival — With music, food, crafts, a Kids Zone, climbing wall & A&M Railroad rides, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, downtown Rogers. Many activities are free. mainstreetrogers.com.

Junk Yard Dog’s Junk Fest — A crafts, antiques & boutique festival benefiting the Friends of the Prairie Grove Pound, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 314 E. Parks St. in Prairie Grove. 713-0276.

__

Sept. 1 (Saturday)

Coffee & Cars — 8 a.m.-noon, 203 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Email kelly@downtownspringdale.org.

Art Lab — Free to moderately priced arts and crafts projects for all ages, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Tail Waggin’ Reads — With Obi, a registered therapy dog, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Light Night Festival — Explore an illuminated wonderland of creativity, lights and music, and dance around Leo Villareal’s “Buckyball,” 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair — 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 1-2, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 3, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free admission; there is a charge for parking. Presented by the Arts Center of the Ozarks. 751-5441.

__

Sept. 2 (Sunday)

Art Lab — Free to moderately priced arts and crafts projects for all ages, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“Once” — The story of five days in the lives of two musicians, a Dublin songwriter and a Czechoslovakian immigrant, 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through Sept. 23, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$48. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

__

Sept. 3 (Monday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Yoga & Art — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335.

“The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art” — Bringing together more than 30 of O’Keeffe’s paintings, plus the work of 20 emerging artists focusing on similar themes, ends Sept. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

__

Sept. 4 (Tuesday)

Teen Movie Night — “Black Panther,” 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Books & Brews — “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Co. on Mall Avenue in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evening Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. 271-3192.

__

Sept. 5 (Wednesday)

Tots & Tales: Building Blocks — Explore different building materials used by Moshe Safdie to make Crystal Bridges and make your own mini-building to take home, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. For ages 18 months-3 years. 657-2335.

Art & Culture — Learn about a variety of world cultures and make an art project, 3:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 5-12. 621-1152.

Fall Forest Fun — Fibonacci in the Forest, 5:30-7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Sept. 6 (Thursday)

After School Movie — “The LEGO Ninjago Movie,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. 271-3192.

Afterschool Art Class: Artful Fashions — Create your own hat, jewelry or scarf, 4-5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45 for sessions Sept. 6, 13 & 20. 657-2335.

Artist’s Reception — For American modern master David Hayes, whose monumental outdoor sculptures contemplate the relationship between a work of art and the environment it occupies and show the influence of friend Alexander Calder, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10. Exhibit open through Jan. 27. 784-2787.

Artists’ Reception — For “Can’t Have One Without the Other,” featuring works by artists Sabine Schmidt, Dale Heath and Adrienne Callander, 5-9 p.m., Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Free. Exhibit through Sept. 30. Email art@stage18live.com.

Becoming American — A documentary film and discussion series on our immigration experience with Juan José Bustamante, assistant professor of sociology and Latin American and Latino studies at the University of Arkansas, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artists’ Reception — For “Beauty of Pastels,” artworks by members of the Ozark Pastel Society, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center. Free. Artworks on show through Sept. 26. Email angellight7777@yahoo.com.

Teen Movie Night — “Avengers: Infinity War,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. 621-1152.

“Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut” — Presented by the Young Actors Guild under the direction of Missy Gopson, 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7; 2 & 7 p.m. Sept. 8; 2 p.m. Sept. 9, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10. weareyag.com.

__

Sept. 7 (Friday)

Spotlight Talk — With artist Amy Sherald, celebrating the opening of the focus exhibition “Amy Sherald,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sherald is the artist behind the commissioned portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. Free. 657-2335.

__

Sept. 8 (Saturday)

Talk It Up Book Group — “Thank You, Mr. Falker” by Patricia Polacco, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. 271-3192.

Human Library — The library publishes people like open books on a given topic with readers asking questions and getting answers from their “book,” 1-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Good Crafternoon — Make a craft to take home, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 5-12. 621-1152.

Sew Simple — A maker studio for adults, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Forest Concert Series — With Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

__

Sept. 9 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

CR(EAT)E — Art Inspires Cuisine, an evening of food, education, and entertainment focused on the intrinsic intersection between art and cuisine, 6:30-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $105. 657-2335.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com