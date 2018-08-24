Loving Learning

Kids find creativity beyond the school schedule

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

Nothing spurs the desire to explore new avenues of learning more than this time of year. Check out these class offerings for ideas and watch this space every week for ongoing opportunities for youngsters.

Arts Live Theatre

521-4932

Classes start the week of Sept. 17 and run through Nov. 15

Grades K-1

Create a Play — Through music, art, and drama, students will create their own wonderful story, 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Thursdays. $110.

Grades 2-4

Superhero Squad! — The planet is in danger and it is up to superheroes to save it, 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays. $130.

Disney Musical Theatre — Young actors will learn performance skills, cooperation and collaboration, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. $130.

Grades 5-7

The Greatest Showman Musical Palooza — Young actors will learn performance skills, cooperation and collaboration, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays. $130.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Reader’s Theatre — 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Mondays. $130.

Grades 6-12 & 8-12

Shakespeare Out of This World — Perform scenes inspired by “Star Wars” in the style of William Shakespeare, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $160.

Ha Ha Comedy Improv — Young actors will learn techniques of comedy improv pros and, at the end of the 9 weeks, give a public performance at the ALT Komedy Klub, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $160.

Trike Theatre

464-5084

Grades PreK-K

Creative Players: Peter Pan — Come and play in Neverland as students explore team building, character and confidence, Sept. 11-Oct. 16, 4 p.m.-4:50 p.m. Tuesdays; Sept. 15-Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-9:50 p.m. Saturdays. $65.

Creative Players: Beauty and the Beast — Oct. 30-Dec. 11, 4 p.m.-4:50 p.m. Tuesdays; Nov. 3-Dec. 15, 9 a.m.-9:50 a.m. Saturdays. $65.

Grades 1-2

Storytellers: Peter Pan — Class will learn basic acting principals through creative drama strategies, Sept. 11-Oct. 16, 4 p.m.-4:50 p.m. Tuesdays; Sept. 15-Oct. 20, 9 am.-9:50 a.m. Saturdays. $65.

Storytellers: Beauty and the Beast — Oct. 30-Dec. 11, 4 p.m.-4:50 p.m. Tuesdays; Nov. 3-Dec. 15, 9 am.-9:50 a.m. Saturdays. $65.

Grades 3-12

Acting I — This class will introduce the young artist to scoring a script, finding objectives, playing action and basic scene study, Sept. 13-Oct. 20, Thursdays, 5 p.m.-6:20 p.m.; Sept. 15-Oct. 20, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-11:50 a.m. $100.

Acting II — Nov. 1-Dec. 13, 5 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. Thursdays; Nov. 3-Dec. 15, 10:30 a.m.-11:50 a.m. Saturdays. $100.

Musical Theatre I — This class will introduce the young artist to the basics of musical theatre, Sept. 11-Oct. 16, 5 p.m.-6:20 p.m. Tuesdays. $100.

Musical Theatre II — Topics covered include building characters for musicals, playing action through music, how to find and execute objectives in song, Oct. 30-Dec. 11, 5 p.m.-6:20 p.m. Tuesdays. $100.

Behind the Scenes: Peter Pan — Young artists will explore set, lighting, sound and costume design, as well as character development and scene study, Sept. 12-Oct. 17, 5 p.m.-6:20 p.m, Wednesdays. $100.

Next Gen: Rehearsal and Performance — Oct. 29-Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m.-6:50 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $150.

Studio Leilani

442-4396

After School Art Mentorship Program — Students will develop skills in critical thinking, imagination, perception, memory, will power and authenticity; be introduced to a variety of traditional & contemporary artists and applications; take a minimum of one art field trip; and have a year-end public exhibition, 3:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays (returning students) or Wednesdays (new or second-year students). $100/month.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

657-2335

Offerings encompass youngsters as young as 18 months. Visit crystalbridges.org for details.