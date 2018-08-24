LIVE! in NWA

Aug. 24

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Jason Young Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Caleb Ryan Martin — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Lucas Wiggington — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Rick Atha — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Vince Turner — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Shook Twins — 9 p.m. for Roots Fest; Charlie Hunter Trio, and Earl and Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Heath Sanders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The GinSingers — 6 p.m. Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.

Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Candy Lee — 8 p.m., The Nines Alley, Fayetteville.

Reena Calm — stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Mark Sheilds Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Kalyn Fay — 11 p.m. with J Wagner for Roots Fest. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Andrew “Dice” Clay — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$80.

The Band Woodland — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Aug. 25

Reena Salm — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.

Route 358 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Candy Lee — 2 p.m., Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Stonehorse — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Joe Nichols — 8 p.m.; Keith Mitchell at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Shook Twins — 5 p.m. with The War and The Treaty for Roots Fest. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $20.

Monk is King — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

One for the Money — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Warehouse 90 — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

The Atlantics — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

American Aquarium — 7 p.m. for Roots Fest, with John Fullbright, and Charley Crockett. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$22.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Heath Sanders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Richard Burnett — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Rackensak — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

The Couch Jackets — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Rebecca Loebe — 11 p.m. with Mary Gauthier for Roots Fest. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Bottlerocket — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Aug. 26

Flintwick — 8:30 p.m., with Domewrekka and friends. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Jam With the Squirrels — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Aug. 27

Candy Lee — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Aug. 28

Adrian+Meredith — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Aug. 29

Matthew Berger — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Gary Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Two Peace — 8 p.m.; Isayah’s All Stars at 6. Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Xuluprophet & Jeff Kearney — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Aug. 30

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jamie Lou — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Pinetop Renegades — 7 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Dale Stokes — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

PTR — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Jason Plumlee Sideshow — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Toadies — 8:30 p.m., with Ghost Cities. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 6:30 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com