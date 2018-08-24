LIVE! in NWA

August 24, 2018

Aug. 24

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Jason Young Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Caleb Ryan Martin — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Lucas Wiggington — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Rick Atha — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Vince Turner — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Shook Twins — 9 p.m. for Roots Fest; Charlie Hunter Trio, and Earl and Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Heath Sanders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The GinSingers — 6 p.m. Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.

Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Candy Lee — 8 p.m., The Nines Alley, Fayetteville.

Reena Calm — stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Mark Sheilds Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Kalyn Fay — 11 p.m. with J Wagner for Roots Fest. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Andrew “Dice” Clay — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$80.

The Band Woodland — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Aug. 25

Reena Salm — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.

Route 358 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Candy Lee — 2 p.m., Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Stonehorse — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Joe Nichols — 8 p.m.; Keith Mitchell at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Shook Twins — 5 p.m. with The War and The Treaty for Roots Fest. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $20.

Monk is King — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

One for the Money — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Warehouse 90 — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

The Atlantics — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

American Aquarium — 7 p.m. for Roots Fest, with John Fullbright, and Charley Crockett. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$22.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Heath Sanders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Richard Burnett — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Rackensak — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

The Couch Jackets — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Rebecca Loebe — 11 p.m. with Mary Gauthier for Roots Fest. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Bottlerocket — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Charlie Puth — The season of pop anthems and summer blockbusters continues at the Walmart AMP in Rogers with radio sensation Charlie Puth (“How Long,” “See You Again,” “Attention”) bringing his “Voicenotes Tour” to Northwest Arkansas Aug. 26. Puth is joined by Hailee Steinfeld (“Love Myself,” “Most Girls,” “Starving”), returning to the AMP following her 2016 opening for Meghan Trainor. waltonartscenter.org/AMP. $32-$79.50.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — Last Saturday is Fayetteville’s monthly variety show hosted at the Fayetteville American Legion at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. each month. August’s show begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 and features The Hill Raisers, Holly Nace, and Jimmy Garret & The Liberty Bell Band (pictured). This free event is open to all ages, but adult content is expected. facebook.com/LastSatFay.

Aug. 26

Flintwick — 8:30 p.m., with Domewrekka and friends. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Jam With the Squirrels — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Aug. 27

Candy Lee — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Aug. 28

Adrian+Meredith — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Aug. 29

Matthew Berger — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Gary Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Two Peace — 8 p.m.; Isayah’s All Stars at 6. Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Xuluprophet & Jeff Kearney — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Aug. 30

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jamie Lou — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Pinetop Renegades — 7 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Dale Stokes — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

PTR — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Jason Plumlee Sideshow — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Toadies — 8:30 p.m., with Ghost Cities. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 6:30 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

