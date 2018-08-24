LIVE! in NWA
Aug. 24
Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Route 358 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Jason Young Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Caleb Ryan Martin — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Lucas Wiggington — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Rick Atha — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Vince Turner — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Shook Twins — 9 p.m. for Roots Fest; Charlie Hunter Trio, and Earl and Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.
Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Heath Sanders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The GinSingers — 6 p.m. Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.
Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Candy Lee — 8 p.m., The Nines Alley, Fayetteville.
Reena Calm — stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Mark Sheilds Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Kalyn Fay — 11 p.m. with J Wagner for Roots Fest. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Andrew “Dice” Clay — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$80.
The Band Woodland — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Aug. 25
Reena Salm — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.
Route 358 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Candy Lee — 2 p.m., Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Stonehorse — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Joe Nichols — 8 p.m.; Keith Mitchell at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Shook Twins — 5 p.m. with The War and The Treaty for Roots Fest. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $20.
Monk is King — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
One for the Money — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Warehouse 90 — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie Band — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
The Atlantics — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
American Aquarium — 7 p.m. for Roots Fest, with John Fullbright, and Charley Crockett. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$22.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Heath Sanders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Richard Burnett — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Rackensak — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
The Couch Jackets — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Rebecca Loebe — 11 p.m. with Mary Gauthier for Roots Fest. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Bottlerocket — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Aug. 26
Flintwick — 8:30 p.m., with Domewrekka and friends. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Jam With the Squirrels — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.
The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Aug. 27
Candy Lee — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Aug. 28
Adrian+Meredith — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Aug. 29
Matthew Berger — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Gary Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Two Peace — 8 p.m.; Isayah’s All Stars at 6. Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Xuluprophet & Jeff Kearney — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
Aug. 30
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Johnny Dale Roberts — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jamie Lou — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Pinetop Renegades — 7 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Dale Stokes — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
PTR — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Jason Plumlee Sideshow — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Toadies — 8:30 p.m., with Ghost Cities. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 6:30 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com