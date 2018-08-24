8 days a week

Aug. 24 (Friday)

Fayetteville Roots Festival — Master classes with guest chefs including Matthew Bell, Crescent Dragonwagon, Digby Stridiron, Asha Gomez and more, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food in Bentonville. therootsfest.org.

Fayetteville Roots Festival — KUAF “Ozarks at Large” show, noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. therootsfestival.org.

Fayetteville Roots Festival — Workshop with naturalist Kent Bonar, 2:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. therootsfestival.org.

Craft Squared — See the focus exhibit “The Garden” and make a summer bouquet, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Fayetteville Roots Festival — Harlem River Noise, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co. in Bentonville. Free. therootsfestival.org.

“Once” — The story of five days in the lives of two musicians, a Dublin songwriter and a Czechoslovakian immigrant, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; & 2 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 23, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$48. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

Aug. 25 (Saturday)

East Mountain Cemetery Cleanup — Remove brush, pull weeds and beautify the grounds of this historically significant graveyard, 9-11:30 a.m., East Mountain Cemetery in Fayetteville. Email stephaniesconway@gmail.com.

Fayetteville Roots Festival — All ages family concert with Trout Fishing in America, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. therootsfestival.org.

Ruff Ruff Read — Read to Haylee the therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For elementary students. 271-6816.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Comic Book Fan Club — 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. 271-6816.

“The First Farmers and Lost Crops of Arkansas” — With Elizabeth Horton, Ph.D., 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Dancing in the Park — 3 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7333.

Artist’s Reception — For “a e s t h e t i c ,” an immersive exhibition of artwork by Sasha Rayevskiy, 7 p.m., Fellow Human gallery, 114 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Free. 717-7714.

Aug. 26 (Sunday)

Dickson Street Vault — A pole vault competition benefiting Soldier On Service Dogs, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Dickson Street in Fayetteville. 978-290-3309.

Dickson Street Slide — Benefiting Soldier On Service Dogs, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. 521-9301.

Sunday Music at Terra — The Baskins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Music on the Meadow — With Winslow Squirrel Jam, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

Aug. 27 (Monday)

Yoga @ FPL — Hatha yoga style classes suitable for both beginner and intermediate yoga practitioners, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Aug. 28 (Tuesday)

Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Aug. 29 (Wednesday)

Open House — Showcasing expansion plans with a team from MSR Architects, 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Email slitzinger@faylib.org.

Banjo Rally International — An annual gathering for players of all acoustic instruments and their fans, Aug. 29-Sept. 1, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. banjorally.org.

Aug. 30 (Thursday)

After-School Movie — “Woody Woodpecker,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Teen Volunteer Orientation — For grades 7-12, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at sherford@bentonvillear.com.

Teen Mystery Night — Solve the crime while enjoying snacks & games, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 13-18. 621-1152.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — For adults, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Aug. 31 (Friday)

Music on the Square — With musical duo Brick Fields (pictured) at 8 p.m., preceded by the Ozark River Ramblers at 7 p.m., on the square in Kingston. Free. Bring lawn chairs. Hosted by the Kingston Community Library and Friends. annetterowe@hotmail.com.

Frisco Festival — With music, food, crafts, a Kids Zone, climbing wall & A&M Railroad rides, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, downtown Rogers. Many activities are free. mainstreetrogers.com.

Junk Yard Dog’s Junk Fest — A crafts, antiques & boutique festival benefiting the Friends of the Prairie Grove Pound, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 314 E. Parks St. in Prairie Grove. 713-0276.

Sept. 1 (Saturday)

Art Lab — Free to moderately priced arts and crafts projects for all ages, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Tail Waggin’ Reads — With Obi, a registered therapy dog, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Light Night Festival — Explore an illuminated wonderland of creativity, lights and music, and dance around Leo Villareal’s “Buckyball,” 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair — 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 1-2, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 3, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free admission; there is a charge for parking. Presented by the Arts Center of the Ozarks. 751-5441.

Sept. 2 (Sunday)

Art Lab — Free to moderately priced arts and crafts projects for all ages, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

