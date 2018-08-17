Culinary Fun

Roots Festival more than music

It’s not just the music. The Fayetteville Roots Festival was founded on a combination of the food and music that make the Ozarks unique.

Included on this year’s culinary calendar are these highlights:

Aug. 22 — Roots Chef Dinner: With chefs Tandy Wilson, Nashville; Matthew McClure, The Hive; Phoebe Lawles, Durham, N.C.; Matthew Bell, Little Rock; and Luke Wetzel, Oven & Tap in Bentonville, 5 p.m., The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. $100.

Aug. 22 — Roots at the Record: With tastings by Merlin Verrier, Patrick Lane, Digby Stridiron, Reed Faitak, Anton Abrezov, Rob Nelson, Jason Paul, Sarah Chase, Casey Copeland, Justus Moll, Matthew Cooper, Travis McConnell & William McCormick, 6-10 p.m., The Record in Bentonville. $49.

Aug. 24 – Master Classes: With Edward Lee, Jennifer Hill Booker, Asha Gomez, Merlin Verrier, Matthew Bell, Shaun O’Neale, Phoebe Lawless, Crescent Dragonwagon, William Lyle, Digby Stridiron, Anton Abrezov & Rob Nelson, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food in Bentonville.

Aug. 25 — Roots Food & Spirits: With more than 40 chefs and 10 culinary zones, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Pratt Place in Fayetteville. $50-$150.

Aug. 26 — Tri Cycle Farms Jamboree: With food tastings, an ice cream social and a farm party theme, noon-4 p.m., Tri Cycle Farms in Fayetteville. $20.

BONUS — A culinary pass is available for $199 at therootsfestival.org.