8 Days a Week

Aug. 17 (Friday)

“Ragtime and the Great American Songbook” — With pianist Miroslava Panayotova, 7 p.m., Walmart Museum World Room in Bentonville. Free. Hosted by the Arkansas Philharmonic. Email jason@arkansasphilharmonic.org.

“A Wrinkle In Time” — Based on the book by Madeleine L’Engle, 7 p.m. Aug. 17; 2 & 7 p.m. Aug. 18; 2 p.m. Aug. 19, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $7-$9. 521-4932.

Discover the Grounds — Moon Gardens and Nighttime Pollinators with horticulturist Cody George, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

Aug. 18 (Saturday)

Mural Reveal — With Girl Scout Troop 5114, 9 a.m., Walker Park Trail north of the Walker Park Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center. Free. Email g.griffin@g.fayar.net.

Secchi Day — A water appreciation science festival, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Prairie Creek Park on Beaver Lake. Free. Email AWilson@bwdh2o.org.

Shiloh Saturday — A pottery demonstration with Teresa Griffith, owner of Griffith Pottery Works, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Wool and Wheel Handspinners Guild — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. 634-3791.

Soggy Doggy Pool Party — A benefit for the Prairie Grove Pound, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Prairie Grove Aquatic Center. $10 per dog; free for humans. Dogs must show current vaccinations, be neutered and play well with others. Food, drink and pup cones will also be available. 846-DOGS.

Super Saturday — Artsy Crafty, a wide array of fun self-guided craft projects for families, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With Claire Holley & Ben Harris, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ice Cream Social — Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society, 3-6 p.m., Headquarters House in Fayetteville. $2.50-$5; $15 for families. 521-2970.

Artinfusion’s Summer Fling — With a psychedelic live performance by Kalu and the Electric Join, food trucks & classic party games, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-3445.

__

Aug. 19 (Sunday)

Benefit Concert — With duos Geoff & Leslie Oelsner and Don Matt & Scott Thompson, 3 p.m., Heart of Many Ways, 68 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. Suggested donation $10. 253-8252.

__

Aug. 20 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Between the Pages — “Ghost” by Jason Reynolds, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 6-8. 271-6816.

Books on Tap — “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward, 7 p.m., The Odd Soul in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. For adults. 750-8180.

__

Aug. 21 (Tuesday)

Booked for Lunch — “Dog Medicine” by Julie Barton, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. For adults. 750-8180.

Beyond the Book — “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 9-12. 271-6816.

Collector Talk — With Marsha Scott, collector of American “outsider art,” 6 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. Free. 871-2722.

__

Aug. 22 (Wednesday)

__

Aug. 23 (Thursday)

DISH — An in-depth conversation and food palette with Trike Theatre’s founder & artistic director Kassie Misiewicz, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

Teen STEAM Night — Robot Meet & Greet with resident robots Ollie, Evo and Sphero, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. For teens. 621-1152.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Fayetteville Roots Festival — Harlem River Noise, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co. in Bentonville. Free. therootsfestival.org.

Turnbow Tunes — ’80s night with 88 MPH, 7-8:30 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale. Free. Email kelly@downtownspringdale.org.

__

Aug. 24 (Friday)

Fayetteville Roots Festival — Master classes with guest chefs including Matthew Bell, Crescent Dragonwaon, Digby Stridiron, Asha Gomez and more, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food in Bentonville. therootsfest.org.

Fayetteville Roots Festival — KUAF “Ozarks at Large” show, noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. therootsfestival.org.

Fayetteville Roots Festival — Workshop with naturalist Kent Bonar, 2:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. therootsfestival.org.

Craft Squared — See the focus exhibit “The Garden” and make a summer bouquet, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Fayetteville Roots Festival — Harlem River Noise, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co. in Bentonville. Free. therootsfestival.org.

__

Aug. 25 (Saturday)

East Mountain Cemetery Cleanup — Remove brush, pull weeds and beautify the grounds of this historically significant graveyard, 9-11:30 a.m., East Mountain Cemetery in Fayetteville. Email stephaniesconway@gmail.com.

Fayetteville Roots Festival — All ages family concert with Trout Fishing in America, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. therootsfestival.org.

Ruff Ruff Read — Read to Haylee the therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For elementary students. 271-6816.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Comic Book Fan Club — 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. 271-6816.

Dancing in the Park — 3 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7333.

Artist’s Reception — For “a e s t h e t i c ,” an immersive exhibition of artwork by Sasha Rayevskiy, 7 p.m., Fellow Human gallery, 114 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Free. 717-7714.

__

Aug. 26 (Sunday)

Dickson Street Vault — A pole vault competition benefiting Soldier On Service Dogs, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Dickson Street in Fayetteville. 978-290-3309.

Dickson Street Slide — Benefiting Soldier On Service Dogs, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. 521-9301.

Sunday Music at Terra — The Baskins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com