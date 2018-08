Take Me To The Fair!

County fairs a tradition across Northwest Arkansas

Nothing reminds us that summer is coming to a close — and fall colors and cooler weather are on the way — better than the county fair coming back to town.

BENTON COUNTY FAIR

WHEN — Aug. 7-11

WHERE — Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd.

COST — Free; carnival armbands are $25

INFO — 795-8900, bentoncountyfairar.org

LOGAN COUNTY FAIR

WHEN — Aug. 14-18

WHERE — Logan County Fairgrounds in Paris, Arkansas 22 and Airport Industrial Road

COST — Free Aug. 15, $2 Aug. 16-18.

INFO — 438-0811

MADISON COUNTY FAIR

WHEN — Aug. 25-Sept. 1

WHERE — Madison County Fairgrounds in Huntsville, 902 Crossbow Road

COST —$3 for ages 13 and older, $1 for ages 6-12; Aug. 29-Sept. 1 pass, $3-$8

INFO — madisoncountyfairboard@gmail.com

JOHNSON COUNTY FAIR

WHEN — Aug. 21-25

WHERE — Johnson County Fairgrounds in Clarksville, 1586 W. Oakland St.

COST — $3

INFO — thejohnsoncountyfair.org

SEBASTIAN COUNTY FAIR

WHEN — Aug. 21-25

WHERE — Sebastian County Fairgrounds in Greenwood, 530 E. Knoxville St.

COST — $3-$5

INFO — 462-2322, sebastiancountyfair.com

NEWTON COUNTY FAIR

WHEN — Carnival is Aug. 15-18 with exhibits Aug. 20-25 and rodeo Aug. 23-25

WHERE — Newton County Fairgrounds in Jasper, 500 Arkansas 7 South

COST — $1 parking; admission is free

INFO — 870-446-6234, thenewtoncountyfair.com

CARROLL COUNTY FAIR

WHEN — Aug. 25-Sept. 1

WHERE — Carroll County Fairgrounds in Berryville, 104 CR 401

COST — $5 for ages 10 and older; 65 and older free on Thursday

INFO — (870) 350-1550; carrollcountyfairgrounds.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR (emailed for admission information)

WHEN — Aug. 21-25

WHERE — Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville, 2536 N. McConnell Ave.

COST — $5 for ages 6 and older; $2 on Family Night Tuesday

INFO — mywashingtoncountyfair.com

CRAWFORD COUNTY FAIR

WHEN — Sept. 11-16

WHERE — Kirksey Park in Mulberry, 805 N. Main Street

COST — $2 children, $5 adults; Rodeo night, $3 children, $7 adults.

INFO — 997-5301, thecrawfordcountyfair.com.

BOONE COUNTY FAIR

WHEN — Sept. 11-15

WHERE — Northwest Arkansas District Fairgrounds in Harrison, 1400 Fairgrounds Road

COST — Free

INFO — 870-743-1011

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS DISTRICT FAIR

WHEN — Sept. 16-23

WHERE — Northwest Arkansas District Fairgrounds in Harrison, 1400 Fairgrounds Road

COST — Sept. 20-22 $3 adult, $2 students, 6 and younger are free

INFO — 870-743-1011

ARKANSAS-OKLAHOMA STATE FAIR

WHEN — Sept. 21-29

WHERE — Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith, 4400 Midland Blvd.

COST — $8

INFO — 783-6176, arkansasoklahomafair.com

ARKANSAS STATE FAIR

WHEN — Oct. 11-21

WHERE — Arkansas State Fair Complex in Little Rock

COST — $2.99-$5.99 until Oct. 11

INFO — 501-372-8341 or arkansasstatefair.com

— Deb Harvell

