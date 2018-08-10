Yellow Brick Road leads back to Alma

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com

The uninitiated might hear “at Alma High School” and think the Alma Performing Arts Center is just an auditorium for student productions.

Nothing could be further from the truth. But the students still benefit the most, says Teresa Schlabach, executive director for the PAC.

“We try to find five to seven shows a season that offer something for everyone — one country show, one musical theater show, one dance show, one pop show, all different kinds of things,” she says. “The whole reason we do this besides introducing the arts to the public is that we use all the money after expenses for scholarships for the high school.”

The venue recently announced its 2018-19 season of events, which includes both a six-show slate of touring performances — most of them offered for one night only — and a host of other local and traveling acts. The money raised from tickets sold for the professional season is later distributed through student scholarships via the Alma Education and Arts Foundation.

“All these acts are underwritten by the Alma Education and Arts Center as well as other local sponsors,” Schlabach says. “The monies we raise, after all expenses are paid, go for scholarships for higher education for local students. We are excited about this year and hope everyone can come out and support us while having a wonderful evening.

“People need to know why we do this,” she adds. “We have been working on this programming for over a year and are delighted with the acts and shows coming to the Alma Performing Arts Center this year. We truly have something for everyone this year.”

Season Shows

Sept. 6 — Bellamy Brothers: The Bellamys officially lifted off the launch pad in 1976 when their single, “Let Your Love Flow,” became an instant smash in both the U.S. and Europe. By the late 1970s The Bellamys were emerging on the country charts with another bona fide smash, “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” 7:30 p.m. $27-$32-$40.

Oct. 6 — “The Wizard of Oz”: Come travel down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy, Toto and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow in this lavish national touring production, featuring breathtaking special effects, dazzling choreography and classic songs, 8 p.m. $15-$22-$31.

Nov. 4 — Ernie Haase and The Martins: Over the years since 1990, the trio has garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, as well as a prestigious Grammy nomination, while Haase is part of one of the most beloved quartets in Southern gospel music, 3 p.m. $22-$30-$38.

Dec. 8 — Herman’s Hermits: At the age of 15, Peter Noone achieved international fame as lead singer of the legendary 1960s pop band Herman’s Hermits, ultimately selling over 60 million records, 8 p.m. $27-$35-$42.

Feb. 21 — “Steel Magnolias”: In Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias,” the “female characters are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.” The show originally opened Off-Broadway in 1987 and was adapted for the big screen in 1988, 7:30 p.m. $27-$35-$42.

March 30 — The Association: One of the most successful bands to come out of the 1960s, they have sold millions of records, tapes, CDs and DVDs as well as earned a number of achievements including a Golden Globe nomination in 1970 for Best Original Song, 8 p.m. $22-$30-$38.

BONUS SHOWS

Oct. 27 — Myles Savage’s Last Original Stars: Featuring stars from The Temptations, The Coasters, The Drifters and The Supremes, 7 p.m. $49.50.

Dec. 1-2 — “The Addams Family”: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family, 7 p.m. Dec. 1 & 2 p.m. Dec. 2. $10-$15.

March 8-9-10 — “Charlotte’s Web”: Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.” It’s the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte, 7 p.m. March 8; 2 p.m. March 9 & 10. $10-$15.

March 13 — U.S. Navy Concert Band: The premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy presents a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire, 7 p.m. Free but tickets required.

__

FAQ

Alma PAC

2018-19 Season

WHEN — Opens Sept. 6

WHERE — Alma Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma

COST — Season tickets start at $127.50 for upper balcony; mezzanine and lower balcony, $165; orchestra, $205

INFO — 632-2129 or almapac.org