LIVE! in NWA

Aug. 10

LeQube — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Lazy Daisy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Stars — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Go Ask Alice — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Creekside Taproom, Siloam Springs.

James Robert Webb — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Boston Mountain Playboys — 9:30 p.m.; The Odds at 7; Brave Soul at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

KN3 — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Got It Covered — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jason Campbell — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Wattsit2ya — 7:30 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.

Southtown Comedy Night — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

The Inner Party — 10 p.m. album release, with White Mansion, and Crash Blossom. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Aug. 11

Roxxy Hale — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Dead Metal Society — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Parker McCollum — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Rogers.

Candy Lee — 6 p.m., Crabby’s, Rogers.

1 Oz. Jig — 8:30 p.m., Jamie Lou and Friends at 7. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.

LeQube — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Mixtapes — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Grace — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Joey de Lago — 6 p.m., Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Judason Void — with Terra Nova Kings. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Randall Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

The Time Burners — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Mark Shields & Good Company — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Bill Flashpohler — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

G-Eazy — 6:30 p.m., with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo, and Murda Beatz. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39.50-$189.

Rodney Carrington — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $49.75-$184.75.

Aug. 12

Time Burners — 3 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Time Burners — 9 a.m., Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., Bentonville.

Joel Emerson — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Aug. 13

Ryan Woodland — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Slayer — 5 p.m., with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, and Napalm Death. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $49.50-$89.50.

Aug. 14

The Sedonas — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Candy Lee — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Aug. 15

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance McDaniel — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ozark Fiddle Music — noon, Shiloh Museum, Springdale.

Keith Urban — 7:30 p.m., with Lindsay Ell. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39-$225.

Aug. 16

Candy Lee — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Lucas Gates — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Benjamin Del Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jason Plumlee Sideshow — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Michael Thompson — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Dave Smith — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Beatles VS Elvis — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. $25-$45.

Guta — 9 p.m., with Anna Vogel. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Mat Kearney — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Ryan Reichard — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jesse Dean Co. — 6 p.m., Lawrence Plaza, Bentonville.

Jerrod Mounce — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Downtown Livewires — 6 p.m., The Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

