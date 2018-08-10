LIVE! in NWA
Aug. 10
LeQube — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Lazy Daisy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Stars — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Go Ask Alice — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Creekside Taproom, Siloam Springs.
James Robert Webb — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Boston Mountain Playboys — 9:30 p.m.; The Odds at 7; Brave Soul at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
KN3 — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Got It Covered — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jason Campbell — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Wattsit2ya — 7:30 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.
Southtown Comedy Night — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
The Inner Party — 10 p.m. album release, with White Mansion, and Crash Blossom. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Aug. 11
Roxxy Hale — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Dead Metal Society — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Parker McCollum — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Core Public House, Rogers.
Candy Lee — 6 p.m., Crabby’s, Rogers.
1 Oz. Jig — 8:30 p.m., Jamie Lou and Friends at 7. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.
LeQube — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Mixtapes — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ouachita River Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rugged Grace — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Joey de Lago — 6 p.m., Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
Judason Void — with Terra Nova Kings. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Randall Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
The Time Burners — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Mark Shields & Good Company — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Bill Flashpohler — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
G-Eazy — 6:30 p.m., with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo, and Murda Beatz. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39.50-$189.
Rodney Carrington — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $49.75-$184.75.
Aug. 12
Time Burners — 3 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Time Burners — 9 a.m., Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., Bentonville.
Joel Emerson — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Aug. 13
Ryan Woodland — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Slayer — 5 p.m., with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, and Napalm Death. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $49.50-$89.50.
Aug. 14
The Sedonas — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Candy Lee — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Aug. 15
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance McDaniel — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Ashtyn Barbaree — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ozark Fiddle Music — noon, Shiloh Museum, Springdale.
Keith Urban — 7:30 p.m., with Lindsay Ell. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39-$225.
Aug. 16
Candy Lee — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Lucas Gates — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Benjamin Del Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Jason Plumlee Sideshow — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Michael Thompson — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Dave Smith — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Beatles VS Elvis — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. $25-$45.
Guta — 9 p.m., with Anna Vogel. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Mat Kearney — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Ryan Reichard — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jesse Dean Co. — 6 p.m., Lawrence Plaza, Bentonville.
Jerrod Mounce — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
The Downtown Livewires — 6 p.m., The Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com