8 Days A Week

Aug. 10 (Friday)

Compton Conservation Day Festival — With music by School of Rock & Rozenbridge, free ice cream and a tribute to Neil Compton by Flip Putthoff & David Peterson, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. & 4-7 p.m., Compton Gardens in Bentonville. Free. 254-3870.

Friday Morning Movie — “Mary Poppins,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Genealogy Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. For adults. 855-1753.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. For adults. 855-1753.

Meet and Greet — With “The Beyond” artists Tschabalala Self and and Molly Larkey, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Dive-In Movie — “Moana,” 6 p.m., The Jones Center in Springdale. $3. 756-8090.

Spotlight Talk — Panel discussion with artists Tschabalala Self and and Molly Larkey, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Summer Family Fun — With Mariachi Amistad, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-3445.

Artist’s Reception — For Ryan Starkey, 7-10 p.m., Bastion Gallery, 914 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Free.

Music in Murphy — With Wattsit2ya, 7:30 p.m., Murphy Park in Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Parks & Recreation. Free. 750-8185.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s first musical, with Jody Napier as the Narrator & Joshua Jones as Joseph, 8 p.m. Aug. 10-11; 2 p.m. Aug. 12, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.

__

Aug. 11 (Saturday)

Gravette Day — “Looking Back and Moving Forward,” with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 6 a.m., a parade at noon and music at 1:30 p.m., Kindley Park in Gravette. Most activities are free. gravettear.com.

Ham Radio Day — With the Bella Vista Radio Club, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — With magician Steve Crawford, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Caterpillar to Butterfly,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Beginning Cherokee Genealogy — With Ashley Thirsty-Vann from the Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Cate Grace, author of “Collateral Damage: the impacts of my mother’s mental illness on me,” 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Clay Birdhouse Class — Make a domestic hideaway for your favorite backyard birds, 1-3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Ages 12 and older. $45. 643-3185.

“Free and Not Yet” — An art talk with “The Beyond” artist Molly Larkey, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Date Night — “Love mugs,” slab clay building for two, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $80. 571-2706.

__

Aug. 12 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Joel Emerson’s old-time folk, blues, bluegrass and Americana, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham (east Fayetteville). Free. 643-3185.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Second Sunday Local Author Series — With Kyle Mooty, author of “New Set of Downs: How Johnny Dyess Fought off His Greatest Would-Be Tackler and Returned to Winning Ways,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Do’s and Don’ts of Drones — With expert Drew Shoptaw, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

Aug. 13 (Monday)

BookTalk — “The Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cover to Cover – A book club for grades 4-6, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Auditions — For “Night of the Living Dead,” 7 p.m. Aug. 13 & 14, Fort Smith Little Theatre. Production dates Sept. 20-29. 783-2966.

__

Aug. 14 (Tuesday)

Books & Brews — “The Mothers” by Brit Bennett, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Co. on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Book Club — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

__

Aug. 15 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In — A lunchtime program with Drew Beisswenger, musicologist and librarian at the University of Arkansas, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Wednesday Over Water — “The Sensory Iconoclast Project” with host Case Dighero, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

Reading Your Puppy — A Q&A on service dog training with Lola Warren of Soldier ON Service Dogs, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Please leave your fur-babies at home as this is not a hands-on class. faylib.org.

49 Film Club — A new club “for movie lovers by movie lovers,” 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing in Springdale. Free. blackapplecrossing/com.

__

Aug. 16 (Thursday)

Third Thursday Art Walk — With stops at 1 Seventeen Create, The Gemini, Arts Center of the Ozarks & the Downtown Springdale Farmers Market, 5-9 p.m., downtown Springdale. Eve Smith at 751-5441.

Photography Lecture Series — “Unleashing the Photographer Within” with Executive Director Louis Meluso, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25; free for members. 784-2787.

__

Aug. 17 (Friday)

Discover the Grounds — Moon Gardens and Nighttime Pollinators with Cody George, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-3445.

__

Aug. 18 (Saturday)

Secchi Day — A water appreciation science festival, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Prairie Creek Park on Beaver Lake. Free. Email awilson@bwdh.org.

Floral Abstract Workshop — With Shawna Elliott, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1 Seventeen Create in downtown Springdale. $97. theempoweredpainter.com.

Shiloh Saturday — A pottery demonstration with Teresa Griffith, owner of Griffith Pottery Works, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Wool and Wheel Handspinners Guild — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. 634-3791.

Soggy Doggy Pool Party — Benefiting the Prairie Grove Pound, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Prairie Grove pool. $15. 713-0276

Super Saturday — Artsy Crafty, a wide array of fun self-guided craft projects for families, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With Claire Holley & Ben Harris, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chess at the Library — With Lincoln Middle School chess coach Ryan Billingsley, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; for grades K-12. faylib.org.

Ice Cream Social — Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society, 3-6 p.m., Headquarters House in Fayetteville. $2.50-$5; $15 for families. 521-2970.

Night on the Town — Pottery wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $35. 571-2706.

Artinfusion’s Summer Fling — With a psychedelic live performance by Kalu and the Electric Join, food trucks & classic party games, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-3445.

__

Aug. 19 (Sunday)

Benefit Concert — With duos Geoff & Leslie Oelsner and Don Matt & Scott Thompson, 3 p.m., Heart of Many Ways, 68 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. Suggested donation $10. 253-8252.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com