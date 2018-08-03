LIVE! in NWA

Aug. 3

Route 358 — 5 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel, Bentonville.

Crash Blossom — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The Creek Rocks — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Clay Walker — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $35.

Barefoot Nation — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Arkansas Summer Jam — 8:30 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6; Flash Back at 7. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

September’s End — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Uncrowned Kings — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Kyle Sexton Band — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Stephen Neeper and The Wild Hearts — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

The Wilderness — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

To Speak Of Wolves — with So Soon The Truth, and Empty. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Tater, Mater and Squarsh — Ramo, d’Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ Mixx Tenn — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Take Cover — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Aug. 4

Sarah Loethen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Hosty — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Ben Bailey — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

Craig Campbell — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Gallery Performance — 1 p.m., Minimalist Sculpture and Music. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

The Irie Lions — 8:30 p.m.; Dana Louise and Friends at 7. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.

Dan Martin Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

14th Annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Jam — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Coverblind — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dr. Nola & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Kyle Sexton Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Candy Lee — 8 p.m., The Nines, Fayetteville.

Vanimal Kingdom — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Matt Garland & Shotgun Reunion — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Coyote Claw — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Big Dam Horns — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $3.

Keith Sykes — 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $30.

Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Aug. 5

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Farmers Market.

The Human Circuit — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Nothing More — 8 p.m., with Bad Wolves. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$125.

Good Medicine — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Aug. 6

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Pat Ryan Key — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Murray Williams — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Aug. 7

Melody Pond — 7 p.m., 28 Springs, Siloam Springs.

Cut Throat Freak Show — 8 p.m., with The Emotron. Backspace, Fayetteville.

One for the Money — 6 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.

Jarrod Turner — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett Hendrix — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Aug. 8

Stephen Chopek — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Third and Deleware — 7 p.m., with The Dryline, Vera Forever, Living with Ghosts, and Better on Paper. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Brett Hendrix — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Aug. 9

Aaron Woods — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Gen X Summer — 8 p.m., with Buckcherry, LIT, POD, and Alien Ant Farm. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Stephen Chopek — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

Drake White — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Brett Hendrix — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Kearney — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

