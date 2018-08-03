LIVE! in NWA
Aug. 3
Route 358 — 5 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel, Bentonville.
Crash Blossom — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
The Creek Rocks — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Clay Walker — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $35.
Barefoot Nation — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Arkansas Summer Jam — 8:30 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6; Flash Back at 7. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
September’s End — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Uncrowned Kings — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Kyle Sexton Band — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Stephen Neeper and The Wild Hearts — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
The Wilderness — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
To Speak Of Wolves — with So Soon The Truth, and Empty. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Tater, Mater and Squarsh — Ramo, d’Olivo, Bentonville.
DJ Mixx Tenn — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Take Cover — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Aug. 4
Sarah Loethen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Hosty — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Ben Bailey — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.
Craig Campbell — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Gallery Performance — 1 p.m., Minimalist Sculpture and Music. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
The Irie Lions — 8:30 p.m.; Dana Louise and Friends at 7. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.
Dan Martin Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
14th Annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Jam — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Coverblind — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Dr. Nola & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Kyle Sexton Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Candy Lee — 8 p.m., The Nines, Fayetteville.
Vanimal Kingdom — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Matt Garland & Shotgun Reunion — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Coyote Claw — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Big Dam Horns — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $3.
Keith Sykes — 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $30.
Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Aug. 5
CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Farmers Market.
The Human Circuit — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Nothing More — 8 p.m., with Bad Wolves. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$125.
Good Medicine — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Aug. 6
Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Pat Ryan Key — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Murray Williams — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Aug. 7
Melody Pond — 7 p.m., 28 Springs, Siloam Springs.
Cut Throat Freak Show — 8 p.m., with The Emotron. Backspace, Fayetteville.
One for the Money — 6 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.
Jarrod Turner — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett Hendrix — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Aug. 8
Stephen Chopek — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Third and Deleware — 7 p.m., with The Dryline, Vera Forever, Living with Ghosts, and Better on Paper. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Brett Hendrix — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Aug. 9
Aaron Woods — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Gen X Summer — 8 p.m., with Buckcherry, LIT, POD, and Alien Ant Farm. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Stephen Chopek — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
Drake White — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Brett Hendrix — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jeff Kearney — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com